21 febbraio 2019- 18:44 Comba Telecom partners with Parallel Wireless to Deliver 4G & 5G Open vRAN Solutions

- NASHUA, N.H., BARCELONA, Spain and HONG KONG, Feb. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Parallel Wireless, Inc., the leading provider of the world's first end-to-end software-based unified network solution across All Gs (2G, 3G, 4G, and 5G) and Comba Telecom Systems Holdings Limited ("Comba Telecom" or "the Group," HKSE stock code: 2342), a global leading solutions and services provider of wireless and information communications systems, today jointly announced a partnership on delivering 4G and 5G virtualized Open RAN ("Open vRAN") solution. The resulting solution integrates Parallel Wireless software with Comba Remote Radio Unit ("RRU") and base station antennas and leverages its integration services. It gives mobile operators a fully Open vRAN solution, delivering faster time-to-market and better ROI to deliver coverage or capacity.

Highlights of the joint 4G and 5G Open vRAN solution:

To meet the capacity and latency demands of 4G and 5G applications and services, mobile operators are reimagining their access networks from single-vendor hardware-centric architectures to multi-vendor open solutions built on disaggregated software and hardware components.

Ms. Annabel Huo, President, Comba Telecom International said, "We are excited to partner with Parallel Wireless to deliver complete 4G and 5G Open RAN Solutions. The introduction of faster speeds through 5G networks paves the way for the development of innovative technologies and the Internet of Things. Comba Telecom is an expert in radio head products and Parallel Wireless is the leading player in the Open RAN market. We're incredibly excited about how this venture will contribute to the 5G evolution in the ecosystem."

Mr. Rajesh Mishra, Founder, President and CTO, Parallel Wireless said, "Open vRAN across 2G /3G/4G/5G delivers economic scaling and service agility to mobile operators. As deployments accelerate in preparation for 5G, delivering integrated best in class solutions with industry leaders such as Comba Telecom ensures that our Open RAN ecosystem supports macros, massive MIMOs, and small cells, enabling interference management across 2G/3G/4G/5G and carrier aggregation to improve network efficiency and subscriber experience in outdoor and indoor scenarios."

To view a live demo of the Open RAN solution and discover more about Comba Telecom's industry-leading wireless and information communications solutions, please visit booth 5A31 at MWC19. For more information, please visit http://www.comba-telecom.com/en/mwc.

To see a live demo of world's first 2G/3G/4G/5G fully virtualized Open vRAN, please visit Parallel Wireless booth 5i5 at MWC19.

About Comba Telecom Systems Holdings LimitedComba Telecom is a global leading solutions and services provider of wireless and information communications systems with its own R&D facilities, manufacturing base, and sales and service teams. The Company offers a comprehensive suite of products and services including wireless access, wireless enhancement, antenna and subsystems and wireless transmission to its global customers. Headquartered in Hong Kong, Comba Telecom's global operations include manufacturing bases in China, R&D centers in China and the USA and more than 40 offices worldwide. Comba Telecom has been included into several indexes including the MSCI China Small Cap Index, Hang Seng Composite Index (Information Technology Industry Index, MidCap & SmallCap Index and SmallCap Index), Hang Seng Global Composite Index, Hang Seng Internet & Information Technology Index, as well as Hang Seng Corporate Sustainability Benchmark Index. For further information, please visit: www.comba-telecom.com

About Parallel WirelessParallel Wireless' mission is to connect the 4 billion unconnected people by reimagining the networks. The unified end-to-end 2G GSM, 3G UMTS, 4G LTE, and 5G Open RAN solution enables operators to deploy any G cellular networks with real-time SON as easily and as cost-effectively as enterprise Wi-Fi whether for rural, enterprise, public safety, M2M, IoT, Smart Cities, or dense urban. The company is engaged with many leading operators worldwide and has been named as the best performing vendor across all Gs by Telefonica and Vodafone. Parallel Wireless' innovation and excellence in multi-technology open virtualized RAN solutions has been recognized with 50 industry awards including MWC19 GLOMO nomination for best mobile network infrastructure along with Huawei and Ericsson. Connect with Parallel Wireless on LinkedIn and Twitter.