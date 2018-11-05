Conte: fiducia dl sicurezza? Ci riserviamo decisione all'ultimo
Maltempo, Conte: situazione critica, Cdm entro la settimana
Xi contro Trump: no alla legge della giungla nel commercio
Dl sicurezza, Bonino: "Ormai dire sporco negro nei luoghi pubblici Ã¨ normale"
Spazio, conclusa l'inchiesta sull'incidente alla Soyuz Ms-10
Zoe Saldana e Rosario Dawson ai latinos: votate contro Trump
L'impresa di Ross Edgley, a nuoto circumnaviga la Gran Bretagna
Migliaia alla maratona di New York, c'Ã¨ anche Gianni Morandi
Prescrizione, Di Maio: riforma si fa. Con Lega troviamo soluzione
Manovra, Di Maio: assicuro 1,5 mld per i truffati dalle banche
Ducati presenta le grandi novitÃ  per EICMA 2018
Vigilia di Champions a Napoli, Il Psg scende in campo
Maltempo, Costa: "Il Cdm darÃ  una prima risposta economica giÃ  questa settimana"
Generali, Marco Sesana: â€œInvestiamo sul futuro dei bambini e del Paeseâ€
Maltempo, Toninelli in Veneto: "Presto consiglio dei ministri per sbloccare risorse"
Intervista - Eugenio Blasetti Press Relations Manager di Mercedes Benz Italia
ING: lâ€™arancio si tinge di green. Ecco la campagna dedicata alla sostenibilitÃ 
Voto Usa, Obama: no al vecchio copione di privilegi, cambiamo
Cosenza, appalti e corruzione: arrestato il sindaco di Fuscaldo
Dl sicurezza, Bonino: "Ormai dire 'sporco negro' nei luoghi pubblici e' normale"
Comodo CA Rebrands as Sectigo

- ROSELAND, New Jersey, Nov. 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Comodo CA, the world's largest commercial Certificate Authority and a leader in web security solutions, announced today that the company is rebranding to Sectigo. The company unveiled its new name to limit market confusion and better represent the breadth and direction of its solutions, timed with the one-year anniversary of its acquisition by Francisco Partners in a carve-out from Comodo Group.

Sectigo provides web security solutions for small, medium, and enterprise businesses, in order to protect employees, customers, intellectual property, and brands from online threats. The company's products and services enable customers and partners to monitor and secure digital identities across all touch points.

"This is an exhilarating time for our company," said Bill Holtz, CEO, Sectigo. "By rebranding as Sectigo, we are emphasizing our expansion beyond SSL to IoT and web security and announcing our commitment to making the internet more secure, as well as safe – for businesses and consumers alike. We're focused on delivering solutions that rethink norms and advance the industry as a whole, and plan to become the world's most trusted, innovative, and customer-centric partner for securing every website, transaction, communication, and connected device."

Sectigo has accomplished many milestones since the company was acquired in October 2017, including:

Security Innovations and Standards

Sectigo began expanding the company's solutions and services beyond its core TLS/SSL digital certificate business and continued work with relevant standards bodies.

Geographic Expansion and Top Industry Talent

Since its acquisition, Sectigo opened a new corporate headquarters in Roseland, NJ and a new development center in Ottawa, Canada, to accommodate additional R&D and quality assurance capabilities and deliver services in fifteen different languages. The company expanded headcount by 17% across offices globally, adding industry veterans to its leadership team and surpassing 230 employees.

New Website and Online Resources

As part of the rebrand, Sectigo has made significant technology investments to deliver new web properties where businesses of all sizes can conveniently buy business security products, including a full range of SSL certificates. The company's new flagship site, Sectigo.com, provides a more modern experience, with intuitive navigation, streamlined checkout, a suite of payment options, wide-ranging products and services information, and improved online support.

Sectigo debuts with a YouTube channel offering a series of helpful videos, including a company introduction. The Sectigo Blog also provides answers to FAQs about what's changing, and not changing, with the company's products and services.

About Sectigo

Sectigo (formerly Comodo CA) provides web security products that help customers protect, monitor, recover, and manage their web presence and connected devices. As the largest commercial Certificate Authority trusted by enterprises globally for more than 20 years, with more than 100 million SSL certificates issued in over 200 countries, Sectigo has the proven performance and experience to meet the growing needs for securing today's digital landscape. For more information, visit www.sectigo.com or contact sales@sectigo.com.

 

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/778218/Sectigo_Formerly_Comodo_CA_Logo.jpg

 


