8 maggio 2018- 15:04 comScore Releases 2018 Snapshot of Online Behaviour Impacting the Travel Sector in Europe; Average Travel Spending-per-Buyer Increases Year-on-Year

- LONDON, May 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- comScore today announced it has published its 2018 "EU Travel Report," which uses multi-platform data from five European countries (France, Germany, Italy, Spain and the UK) to highlight online trends impacting the travel sector, outlining key differences in consumers' behavioural patterns.

The UK leads the pack with 94 percent of its digital population visiting travel sites – the highest proportion in Europe. In contrast, that figure is 65 percent in Germany. The numbers are 67 percent, 69 percent and 86 percent for France, Italy and Spain, respectively. Compared with desktop, fewer mobile apps have reached mass-market appeal, as defined by audiences with more than one million unique visitors: 12 mobile apps reached that threshold, while 51 desktop sites did so.

"'The EU Travel Report' shows that reaching mass-market appeal on mobile apps is a challenge," said Guido Fambach, senior vice president, EMEA at comScore. "Marketers in the travel sector still have to work with different roles of different platforms: information gathering on mobile, transactions on desktop."

Insights included in the Report include:

To download a copy of the comScore 2018 "EU Travel Report," please visit www.comscore.com/eu-travel-report

About comScorecomScore is a leading cross-platform measurement company that measures audiences, brands and consumer behaviour everywhere. Built on precision and innovation, comScore's data footprint combines proprietary digital, TV and movie intelligence with vast demographic details to quantify consumers' multiscreen behaviour at massive scale. This approach helps media companies monetize their complete audiences and allows marketers to reach these audiences more effectively. With more than 3,200 clients and a global footprint in 70 countries, comScore is delivering the future of measurement. Shares of comScore stock are currently traded on the OTC Market (OTC:SCOR). For more information on comScore, please visit comscore.com.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/327730/comScore_Logo.jpg