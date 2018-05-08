comScore Releases 2018 Snapshot of Online Behaviour Impacting the Travel Sector in Europe; Average Travel Spending-per-Buyer Increases Year-on-Year

Ron: "Vi racconto come nacque 'Piazza Grande' con Lucio Dalla"
Spettacoli

Ron: "Vi racconto come nacque 'Piazza Grande' con Lucio Dalla"

Francia, Macron all'Arco di Trionfo per la Festa della Vittoria
Politica

Francia, Macron all'Arco di Trionfo per la Festa della Vittoria

Eurodeputati per un giorno a Roma, studenti simulano plenaria
Politica

Eurodeputati per un giorno a Roma, studenti simulano plenaria

Spazio, a Capua si simulerÃ  l'ambiente marziano
Scienza e tecnologia

Spazio, a Capua si simulerÃ  l'ambiente marziano

De Magistris: "Governo provvisorio dei sindaci per aiutare i partiti a trovare sintesi"
Politica

De Magistris: "Governo provvisorio dei sindaci per aiutare i partiti a trovare sintesi"

Corteo antifascista contro il sindaco di Genova, urla in Comune: "Fuori i fascisti dalla cittÃ "
Politica

Corteo antifascista contro il sindaco di Genova, urla in Comune: "Fuori i fascisti...

Ritorno al voto? "Inutile e dannoso", secondo molti torinesi
Politica

Ritorno al voto? "Inutile e dannoso", secondo molti torinesi

Turismo, FIlippetti presenta la campagna di comunicazione Astoi
Cronache

Turismo, FIlippetti presenta la campagna di comunicazione Astoi

Membership e valore: American Express presenta il suo CFO Club
Economia

Membership e valore: American Express presenta il suo CFO Club

Roma, raid dei Casamonica in un bar a Pasqua, 4 arresti
Cronache

Roma, raid dei Casamonica in un bar a Pasqua, 4 arresti

Raid dei Casamonica in un bar: 4 arresti. Il video
Roma

Raid dei Casamonica in un bar: 4 arresti. Il video

Gentiloni: "Oggi ultimo Cdm? Credo di sÃ¬"
Politica

Gentiloni: "Oggi ultimo Cdm? Credo di sÃ¬"

La 'passeggiata' di Gentiloni circondato da giornalisti e fotografi
Politica

La 'passeggiata' di Gentiloni circondato da giornalisti e fotografi

Intesa Sanpaolo: le imprese al femminile decisive per la ripresa
Economia

Intesa Sanpaolo: le imprese al femminile decisive per la ripresa

Giorgetti: Cav sia responsabile, ci aiuti a fare governo con M5s
Politica

Giorgetti: Cav sia responsabile, ci aiuti a fare governo con M5s

Mule' (FI): "Voto in estate sarebbe terribile dal punto di vista della partecipazione"
Politica

Mule' (FI): "Voto in estate sarebbe terribile dal punto di vista della partecipazione"

Compleanno Esercito, la divisa della Prima Guerra Mondiale
Milano

Compleanno Esercito, la divisa della Prima Guerra Mondiale

A Mosca le spettacolari prove notturne della parata militare
Politica

A Mosca le spettacolari prove notturne della parata militare

Giorgetti (Lega): se Fi vota governo neutrale fine dell'alleanza
Politica

Giorgetti (Lega): se Fi vota governo neutrale fine dell'alleanza

Governo, Toti: gli italiani non vogliono votare con le infradito
Politica

Governo, Toti: gli italiani non vogliono votare con le infradito

comScore Releases 2018 Snapshot of Online Behaviour Impacting the Travel Sector in Europe; Average Travel Spending-per-Buyer Increases Year-on-Year

- LONDON, May 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- comScore today announced it has published its 2018 "EU Travel Report," which uses multi-platform data from five European countries (France, Germany, Italy, Spain and the UK) to highlight online trends impacting the travel sector, outlining key differences in consumers' behavioural patterns.

The UK leads the pack with 94 percent of its digital population visiting travel sites – the highest proportion in Europe. In contrast, that figure is 65 percent in Germany. The numbers are 67 percent, 69 percent and 86 percent for France, Italy and Spain, respectively. Compared with desktop, fewer mobile apps have reached mass-market appeal, as defined by audiences with more than one million unique visitors: 12 mobile apps reached that threshold, while 51 desktop sites did so.

"'The EU Travel Report' shows that reaching mass-market appeal on mobile apps is a challenge," said Guido Fambach, senior vice president, EMEA at comScore. "Marketers in the travel sector still have to work with different roles of different platforms: information gathering on mobile, transactions on desktop."

Insights included in the Report include:

To download a copy of the comScore 2018 "EU Travel Report," please visit www.comscore.com/eu-travel-report

About comScorecomScore is a leading cross-platform measurement company that measures audiences, brands and consumer behaviour everywhere. Built on precision and innovation, comScore's data footprint combines proprietary digital, TV and movie intelligence with vast demographic details to quantify consumers' multiscreen behaviour at massive scale. This approach helps media companies monetize their complete audiences and allows marketers to reach these audiences more effectively. With more than 3,200 clients and a global footprint in 70 countries, comScore is delivering the future of measurement. Shares of comScore stock are currently traded on the OTC Market (OTC:SCOR). For more information on comScore, please visit comscore.com.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/327730/comScore_Logo.jpg

 

in evidenza
"Monte non mi ha mai amata e..." Paola Di Benedetto, duro sfogo

SPETTACOLI

"Monte non mi ha mai amata e..."
Paola Di Benedetto, duro sfogo

Zurich Connect

Zurich Connect ti permette di risparmiare sull'assicurazione auto senza compromessi sulla qualità del servizio. Scopri la polizza auto e fai un preventivo

Abiti sartoriali da Uomo, Canali

Dal 1934 Canali realizza raffinati abiti da uomo di alta moda sartoriale. Scopri la nuova collezione Canali.


RICHIEDI ONLINE IL TUO MUTUO
Finalità del mutuo
Importo del mutuo
Euro 		Durata del mutuo
anni
in collaborazione con
logo MutuiOnline.it
Testata giornalistica registrata - Direttore responsabile Angelo Maria Perrino - Reg. Trib. di Milano nÂ° 210 dell'11 aprile 1996 - P.I. 11321290154

Â© 1996 - 2018 Uomini & Affari S.r.l. Tutti i diritti sono riservati

Per la tua pubblicitÃ  sul sito: Clicca qui

Contatti

Cookie Policy

Affaritaliani, prima di pubblicare foto, video o testi da internet, compie tutte le opportune verifiche al fine di accertarne il libero regime di circolazione e non violare i diritti di autore o altri diritti esclusivi di terzi. Per segnalare alla redazione eventuali errori nell'uso del materiale riservato, scriveteci a segnalafoto@affaritaliani.it: provvederemo prontamente alla rimozione del materiale lesivo di diritti di terzi.