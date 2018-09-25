Previdenza, Pagliuca: governo tolga doppia tassazione sulle casse
Economia

I suoni per un'architettra: Pugliese in Fondazione Pomodoro
Culture

I Rolling Stones in cofanetto con Voodoo Lounge Uncut
Spettacoli

Dl Genova, Bucci: "Sto aspettando, se non avrÃ  quello che abbiamo chiesto torneremo a Roma"
Politica

Il lavoro e il viaggio nel nuovo libro di Sveva Casati Modignani
Culture

Iran, Trump: "Pronti a imporre nuove sanzioni" SOTTOTITOLI
Politica

Alleanza punta sulla nuova frontiera della Protezione Salute
Economia

Trump all'Onu: "Fatto meglio di chiunque mi abbia preceduto", risate dall'assemblea SOTTOTITOLI
Politica

Al cinema "Iuventa", sogni e realtÃ  sulla nave dell'ong tedesca
Cronache

Assemblea Generale dell'ONU, i giornalisti a lavoro in sala stampa
Politica

Trump all'Onu: "Fatto meglio di chiunque mi abbia preceduto", risate
Politica

Brexit, Merkel: dichiarazioni di Londra "troppo generiche"
Politica

Vanessa Redgrave Goodwill Ambassador Unicef in missione in Libano
Politica

Trump: "Squilibrio commerciale con la Cina non sarÃ  piÃ¹ tollerato"
Politica

In fiamme il campo Rom di Giugliano in Campania, in provincia di Napoli
Politica

Siria, Trump: "Usa risponderanno se Assad userÃ  armi chimiche" SOTTOTITOLI
Politica

La smart technology per evitare tragedie come quella di Genova
Economia

Landini(Cgil): chiesto a Governo tavolo su ammortizzatori sociali
Politica

TG Sport delle ore 17
Sport

Onu, Trump: "In 2 anni raggiunti risultati migliori di chiunque mi abbia preceduto"
Politica

Comviva Announces Foray Into Banking CVM With Machine Learning & AI Platform

- Comviva, the global leader in providing mobility solutions, today announced its foray into banking customer value management (CVM) by entering into a new partnership with Number Theory, an Artificial Intelligence and Enterprise Data Management firm. The partnership allows Comviva to enhance its MobiLytix[TM] Real Time marketing solution with new machine learning and AI capabilities built on Number Theory's AI @ Scale Platform.      

     (Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/721519/Comviva_Logo.jpg )

The partnership aims to combine Comviva's big-data enabled, multi-channel, customer value management (CVM) platform with Number Theory's Machine Learning & AI capabilities, empowering banks to grow value from their customers through continuous, intelligent and engaging interactions. The combination of real time insights and machine learning algorithms will open many new use cases that will help in furthering the innovation agenda of banks, facilitating the delivery of responsive, personalized and insight driven experiences.        

Banks will get access to real time insights, but also the capability to use that information for personalizing their services based on the customer's unique persona and behavioral and transactional attributes. MobiLytix[TM] Real Time Marketing coupled AI @ Scale Platform will give banks a deeper and more holistic understanding of their customers to satisfy their constantly evolving needs.

Speaking on the occasion Amit Sanyal, VP & Executive Head, Consumer Value Solutions, Comviva said, "In today's digital economy, banks have to anticipate customer needs and engage proactively with them to deliver products and services that meet those needs. We are very happy to say that our enhanced MobiLytix[TM] Real Time Marketing platform will help banks to transform into always connected, always engaged entities and in the process grow customer engagement, satisfaction and revenues."

Speaking on the occasion Rajan Nagina, CEO, Number Theory said, "Banks have a huge reservoir of data, which can help them to grow value from their customers. Comviva's deep expertise in CVM combined with our AI and Machine learning capabilities will enable banks to understand each customer uniquely and design contextual and personalized engagement leading to deeper customer engagement and increase in revenue."

For more information, please visit http://www.mahindracomviva.com and http://www.numbertheory.ai 

 

Media Contact:Sundeep Mehta Contact: +91-124-481-9000pr@mahindracomviva.com


