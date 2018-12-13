Gli "Amati enigmi" di Licia Maglietta aiutano a capire chi siamo
Spettacoli

Strasburgo, operazione squadre speciali nel quartiere di Neudorf
Politica

Open Fiber, rete in fibra capillare necessaria a sviluppo 5G
Economia

Oggi doppio voto di fiducia, ok a ddl anticorruzione e dl fiscale
Politica

Soldati cinesi e indiani ballano insieme, "la pace Ã¨ fatta"
Politica

Rapine violente in provincia di Catania: 2 arresti
Cronache

Gospel, botteghe artigiane e cammello. A Roma il Presepe Vivente
Cronache

LaSabri protagonista della web serie dedicata a Just Dance
Spettacoli

La banda ultra larga arriva a Lecce, pronta la rete Open Fiber
Economia

"Caro Babbo Natale...", con Poste tornano le lettere dei bambini
Cronache

Manovra, ancora braccio di ferro con Ue, Moscovici: non ci siamo
Cronache

Treno deragliato: 3 giorni prima scintille al punto zero
Cronache

Metro Barberini, Spagna e Repubblica chiuse, lo sgomento degli utenti
Politica

Spazio, passeggiata spaziale per controllare il buco sulla Soyuz
Scienza e tecnologia

Il presepe tra i Sassi di Matera arriva al Quirinale
Culture

'Firenze secondo me', Renzi presenta il suo documentario: "Un sogno che si avvera"
Politica

Un minuto di silenzio per le vittime di Strasburgo al Consiglio UE
Politica

Attentato Strasburgo, minuto di silenzio in aula alla Camera per le vittime
Politica

Francia, Strasburgo piange le vittime, polizia nei mercatini
Politica

Arriva 'Playmobil: The Movie', il film ispirato ai giocattoli
Spettacoli

Comviva Launches Next-gen Digital Services Delivery Platform DSDP 2.0 for Operators

- Comviva, the global leader in providing mobility solutions, today announced a new version of its Digital Services Delivery Platform (DSDP 2.0), empowering mobile operators to move beyond mere connectivity and embrace new growth opportunities in digital services.

     (Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/721519/Comviva_Logo.jpg )

With increasing digitization, many service providers are in the driver's seat in terms of value creation, as it has allowed them to become true enablers of digital experience by facilitating digital services of their partners. And, as this transformation gathers speed, a centralized strategy will ensure that the transition from physical to digital services results in increased efficiency and more revenue opportunities for the operator. DSDP 2.0 has been designed and developed keeping this in mind as it provides a robust and agile framework for continuous innovation and digital service delivery, while lowering OPEX and CAPEX, and reducing time to market.  

Speaking on the occasion Atul Madan, Chief Operating Officer, Mobile Lifestyle Solutions at Comviva said, "In today's hypercompetitive telecom market, the best option for the operators is to work with partners and enable new business and services that provide benefit for all. This is really a futuristic platform for digital services keeping in mind the evolving needs of the consumers as it comes with the latest technologies and a rich set of capabilities that will help operators to explore and realize new opportunities arising out of digital without exposing them to risks or escalating costs."

In addition to Content, service, device, fraud and API management, the platform brings new capabilities powered by Artificial intelligence including Image & Video recognition, Image & Video moderation, Media transcoding, Object detection, Auto meta-data generation, NLP for conversational interfaces, Transliteration & Translation, Text to Speech conversion and Image Database Management.

Its future ready, micro services-based, cloud ready multi-tenant architecture provides a common role based access interface for accessing different capabilities of the platform invariably making it a 'Capabilities as a Service Platform' CaaS Platform. The micro services are made available in the form of open APIs for consuming these platform capabilities. Its two-tiered security mechanism of vertical and horizontal approval ensures multiple check points before any changes are reflected in the system.

Media Contact: Sundeep Mehta, sundeep.mehta@mahindracomviva.com


