Champions, Cristiano Ronaldo si allena per il match con lo United
Sport

Seggi aperti in California, si vota nella Berkeley "anti-Trump"
Politica

Maxxi, le ferite di guerre e natura nelle foto di Paolo Pellegrin
Culture

Diritti d'autore, D'Atri: completare liberalizzazione del mercato
Economia

La Cina presenta il simulacro della sua nuova Stazione spaziale
Scienza e tecnologia

"Oetzi e il mistero del tempo", al cinema dall'8 novembre
Spettacoli

Midterm Usa, code ai seggi ad Atlanta in Georgia
Politica

Federica Brignone, la sciatrice contro la plastica nei mari
Cronache

Brasile, Bolsonaro promette di difendere la Costituzione
Politica

"La via della seta", l'Orchestra di Xi'an in tour in Italia
Spettacoli

Toninelli: danni maltempo in tutta Italia ammontano a oltre 3 mld
Politica

Al cinema "Menocchio", la storia di un mugnaio friulano eretico
Spettacoli

Mummie e toporagni: a Vienna una mostra firmata da Wes Anderson
Politica

Dl sicurezza, Salvini: "C'e' una maggioranza stabile e coesa di cui vado orgoglioso"
Politica

Prescrizione, Salvini: "Sicuro che troveremo la quadra"
Politica

Salvini circondato da giornalisti scherza: 'Se mi toccate il culo...'
Politica

Eredi al trono di Danimarca a pranzo da Mattarella al Quirinale
Politica

Manovra Italia, Dombrovskis: "Necessaria correzione sostanziale"
Politica

Corte Ue: Italia dovrÃ  recuperare Ici non pagata dalla Chiesa
Cronache

Le sexy curve di Manuela Ferrera sul calendario 2019
Spettacoli

Comviva Launches Unified Digital Experience Platform (UDxP)

- Comviva, the global leader in providing mobility solutions, has released a powerful, yet simple to use, Unified Digital Experience Platform (UDxP) that will accelerate a CSP's journey into digital services, by enabling them to deliver an integrated, automated, intelligent bouquet of services to customers, while ensuring a frictionless experience across channels.

     (Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/721519/Comviva_Logo.jpg )

Telecom service providers have provided the backbone to digitization for many industries. However, they have been slow to digitize their own operations and offerings, putting them at risk of becoming minor players in the emerging digital economy, leading them to lose market share and revenues. Comviva's UDxP platform will help operators rise up the value chain by accelerating them on a more sustainable growth path in an increasingly digital world.

Speaking on the launch, Amit Sanyal, VP & Executive Head - Consumer Value Solutions at Comviva said, "In today's digital world, communications service providers have to reimagine their business models to survive the twin threat of decreasing ARPUs and increasing OTT threat. In this shifting paradigm, digital self-care will help service providers to drive the shift from connectivity to capitalizing on digital demand. We are excited to launch UDxP platform which provides the emerging digital customer with the convenience, choice and the means to instant gratification that are the cornerstones of a digitally driven business."          

UDxP consolidates telecom offerings via an integrated digital platform which empowers retail and enterprise customers to control and manage multiple services through digital self-care on their preferred channel such as mobile, web, smart-watches, USSD or SMS. The high degree of personalization available on digital self-care through new technologies like AI and machine learning will allow operators to provide improved service levels based on deep actionable insights comparable to industry disruptors.

As faster time to market is an important pre-requisite for provisioning digital services, Comviva's UDxP platform provides pre-built self-care modules, as well as a smart integration layer-based on XSLT for ensuring faster time to market through efficient and rapid integrations. This allows the digital service provider to launch services quickly and efficiently, without disrupting business flows.

 

PR contact:Sundeep Mehta Email: pr@mahindracomviva.com


in evidenza
Manuela Ferrera, calendario super Che 2019 con For Men Magazine

Spettacoli

Manuela Ferrera, calendario super
