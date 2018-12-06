Comviva Wins Messaging and SMS World Awards for the Third Consecutive Year

Spazio, lancio riuscito per capsula "Dragon" di Space-X
Scienza e tecnologia

Spazio, lancio riuscito per capsula "Dragon" di Space-X

I video musicali piÃ¹ visti su YouTube nel 2018 in Italia
Spettacoli

I video musicali piÃ¹ visti su YouTube nel 2018 in Italia

Golden Globe, guidano le nomination Vice e A Star is born
Spettacoli

Golden Globe, guidano le nomination Vice e A Star is born

In uscita "Io torno", nuovo album d'inediti di Gigi Finizio
Spettacoli

In uscita "Io torno", nuovo album d'inediti di Gigi Finizio

Natale arriva a CinecittÃ  World, c'Ã¨ anche la nevicata virtuale
Spettacoli

Natale arriva a CinecittÃ  World, c'Ã¨ anche la nevicata virtuale

Ecotassa, Di Maio: "IncontrerÃ² imprese e sindacati per migliorare norma che tende all'ecologia"
Politica

Ecotassa, Di Maio: "IncontrerÃ² imprese e sindacati per migliorare norma che tende...

Ecotassa, Di Maio: "Innovazioni che faranno bene al Paese"
Politica

Ecotassa, Di Maio: "Innovazioni che faranno bene al Paese"

Protesta dei liceali in Francia, scontri e tensione a Marsiglia
Politica

Protesta dei liceali in Francia, scontri e tensione a Marsiglia

"Il testimone invisibile", il doppio volto di Leone e Scamarcio
Spettacoli

"Il testimone invisibile", il doppio volto di Leone e Scamarcio

Una app full self service che cambia il mercato del noleggio auto
Economia

Una app full self service che cambia il mercato del noleggio auto

Manovra, Di Maio: "Al lavoro per mantenere promesse e evitare infrazione"
Politica

Manovra, Di Maio: "Al lavoro per mantenere promesse e evitare infrazione"

Manovra, Governo pone la fiducia
Politica

Manovra, Governo pone la fiducia

Ecotassa, Carfagna: "Colpisce le famiglie. Auto non sono beni di lusso"
Politica

Ecotassa, Carfagna: "Colpisce le famiglie. Auto non sono beni di lusso"

Fondo orfani femminicidio, Carfagna: "Il Governo ammetta l'errore che ha fatto"
Politica

Fondo orfani femminicidio, Carfagna: "Il Governo ammetta l'errore che ha fatto"

Arte nel tempo, come architettura pura: Richard Serra in Qatar
Culture

Arte nel tempo, come architettura pura: Richard Serra in Qatar

Claudia Sheinbaum Ã¨ la prima sindaca eletta di CittÃ  del Messico
Politica

Claudia Sheinbaum Ã¨ la prima sindaca eletta di CittÃ  del Messico

Caos Pd, Minniti si ritira dalla corsa. Renzi: io penso al Paese
Politica

Caos Pd, Minniti si ritira dalla corsa. Renzi: io penso al Paese

In Malesia si cena nella slitta di Babbo Natale sospesa a 45 m
Politica

In Malesia si cena nella slitta di Babbo Natale sospesa a 45 m

Ecotassa, Toninelli: "Racconta bugie chi dice che Ã¨ una nuova tassa"
Politica

Ecotassa, Toninelli: "Racconta bugie chi dice che Ã¨ una nuova tassa"

Razzo Falcon di Elon Musk doveva rientrare a terra ma qualcosa va storto e finisce in acqua
Politica

Razzo Falcon di Elon Musk doveva rientrare a terra ma qualcosa va storto e finisce in...


Comviva Wins Messaging and SMS World Awards for the Third Consecutive Year

- Comviva, the global leader in providing mobility solutions, has won two awards at the Messaging & SMS Global Awards 2018 in the "Best Messaging Security Product" category for its Messaging Firewall solution and "Best Messaging Innovation - Enterprise Solution" for its Ngage platform. The winners were announced recently at an award ceremony held in London.

     (Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/721519/Comviva_Logo.jpg )

This is Comviva's third consecutive Messaging and SMS World Award. In 2016, Mahindra Comviva won the award in the "Best A2P SMS Messaging Provider" category and in 2017 the company was recognized in the "Best SMS Enterprise Product" category.

Aditya Dhruva, Vice President and Head of Messaging and Broadband Solutions at Comviva, said, "We are thrilled to win two awards at the Messaging and SMS World Awards event - which is the only messaging focused event in the world. Comviva's mantra of "customer first" has resulted in the creation of innovative solutions that help operators realize their goals and objectives. We are proud that our messaging solutions today cater to over 1 billion subscribers across geographies."

Comviva's Messaging Firewall solution is the most comprehensive messaging security solution enabling operators to effectively monetize on their A2P traffic and protect their consumer and enterprise customers against the growing threat of mobile abuse. The solution is successfully deployed and used by many operators in Asia, MENA and Africa region primarily to block grey routes and signaling threats. It has boosted A2P SMS traffic upto 300% and has shown a minimum of 5x revenue increase to operator.

Comviva's Ngage platform enables enterprises to create customized programmed conversations and build chatbots that can be launched on multiple messaging apps like Facebook, Telegram, Twitter and Skype. The platform has pre-defined chatbot templates for multiple industries and use cases that make bot building and launching very simple and fast. Ngage enables enterprises to create bots to achieve key objectives like Lead Generation, Customer Support, Feedback surveys and ecommerce transactions.

The Messaging & SMS Global Awards unites international industry leaders to celebrate and acknowledge the high achievements within the Messaging and SMS eco system. 

 

For further enquiries, please contact:Sundeep Mehta PR & Corporate Communications Contact: +91-124-481-9000 Email: pr@mahindracomviva.com  


in evidenza
Pamela Anderson contro Salvini Replica: "Ahimè, non sarà a Roma"

Costume

Pamela Anderson contro Salvini
Replica: "Ahimè, non sarà a Roma"

Zurich Connect

Zurich Connect ti permette di risparmiare sull'assicurazione auto senza compromessi sulla qualità del servizio. Scopri la polizza auto e fai un preventivo

Abiti sartoriali da Uomo, Canali

Dal 1934 Canali realizza raffinati abiti da uomo di alta moda sartoriale. Scopri la nuova collezione Canali.


RICHIEDI ONLINE IL TUO MUTUO
Finalità del mutuo
Importo del mutuo
Euro 		Durata del mutuo
anni
in collaborazione con
logo MutuiOnline.it
Testata giornalistica registrata - Direttore responsabile Angelo Maria Perrino - Reg. Trib. di Milano nÂ° 210 dell'11 aprile 1996 - P.I. 11321290154

Â© 1996 - 2018 Uomini & Affari S.r.l. Tutti i diritti sono riservati

Per la tua pubblicitÃ  sul sito: Clicca qui

Contatti

Cookie Policy

Affaritaliani, prima di pubblicare foto, video o testi da internet, compie tutte le opportune verifiche al fine di accertarne il libero regime di circolazione e non violare i diritti di autore o altri diritti esclusivi di terzi. Per segnalare alla redazione eventuali errori nell'uso del materiale riservato, scriveteci a segnalafoto@affaritaliani.it: provvederemo prontamente alla rimozione del materiale lesivo di diritti di terzi.