6 dicembre 2018- 18:17 Comviva Wins Messaging and SMS World Awards for the Third Consecutive Year

- Comviva, the global leader in providing mobility solutions, has won two awards at the Messaging & SMS Global Awards 2018 in the "Best Messaging Security Product" category for its Messaging Firewall solution and "Best Messaging Innovation - Enterprise Solution" for its Ngage platform. The winners were announced recently at an award ceremony held in London.

(Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/721519/Comviva_Logo.jpg )

This is Comviva's third consecutive Messaging and SMS World Award. In 2016, Mahindra Comviva won the award in the "Best A2P SMS Messaging Provider" category and in 2017 the company was recognized in the "Best SMS Enterprise Product" category.

Aditya Dhruva, Vice President and Head of Messaging and Broadband Solutions at Comviva, said, "We are thrilled to win two awards at the Messaging and SMS World Awards event - which is the only messaging focused event in the world. Comviva's mantra of "customer first" has resulted in the creation of innovative solutions that help operators realize their goals and objectives. We are proud that our messaging solutions today cater to over 1 billion subscribers across geographies."

Comviva's Messaging Firewall solution is the most comprehensive messaging security solution enabling operators to effectively monetize on their A2P traffic and protect their consumer and enterprise customers against the growing threat of mobile abuse. The solution is successfully deployed and used by many operators in Asia, MENA and Africa region primarily to block grey routes and signaling threats. It has boosted A2P SMS traffic upto 300% and has shown a minimum of 5x revenue increase to operator.

Comviva's Ngage platform enables enterprises to create customized programmed conversations and build chatbots that can be launched on multiple messaging apps like Facebook, Telegram, Twitter and Skype. The platform has pre-defined chatbot templates for multiple industries and use cases that make bot building and launching very simple and fast. Ngage enables enterprises to create bots to achieve key objectives like Lead Generation, Customer Support, Feedback surveys and ecommerce transactions.

The Messaging & SMS Global Awards unites international industry leaders to celebrate and acknowledge the high achievements within the Messaging and SMS eco system.

For further enquiries, please contact:Sundeep Mehta PR & Corporate Communications Contact: +91-124-481-9000 Email: pr@mahindracomviva.com