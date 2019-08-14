Conagen Expands Portfolio Beyond Gamma-Decalactone to 20 new non-GMO Lactones

Ponte Morandi, Toti: giorno di dolore, ma cittÃ  si Ã¨ risollevata
Politica

Ponte Morandi, Toti: giorno di dolore, ma cittÃ  si Ã¨ risollevata

Crollo Genova, Salvini: la rabbia dei parenti Ã¨ anche la mia
Cronache

Crollo Genova, Salvini: la rabbia dei parenti Ã¨ anche la mia

Genova, Luigi Di Maio alla commemorazione per le vittime del ponte Morandi
Politica

Genova, Luigi Di Maio alla commemorazione per le vittime del ponte Morandi

Crollo Genova, il minuto di silenzio per le vittime del Morandi
Cronache

Crollo Genova, il minuto di silenzio per le vittime del Morandi

Crollo Genova, Bucci: Ã¨ giusto che oggi siano tutti qui
Cronache

Crollo Genova, Bucci: Ã¨ giusto che oggi siano tutti qui

Ponte Morandi, Mattarella a Genova abbraccia familiari vittime
Cronache

Ponte Morandi, Mattarella a Genova abbraccia familiari vittime

Crollo Genova, premier Conte: non vi abbiamo dimenticato
Politica

Crollo Genova, premier Conte: non vi abbiamo dimenticato

Greta verso New York con Casiraghi sulla barca a emissioni zero
Politica

Greta verso New York con Casiraghi sulla barca a emissioni zero

L'isola greca di Eubea ancora avvolta dalle fiamme
Politica

L'isola greca di Eubea ancora avvolta dalle fiamme

Mobilitazione in oltre 80 cittÃ  del Brasile contro Bolsonaro
Politica

Mobilitazione in oltre 80 cittÃ  del Brasile contro Bolsonaro

Senato, non passa la linea della Lega. Conte in Aula il 20 agosto
Politica

Senato, non passa la linea della Lega. Conte in Aula il 20 agosto

Mattarella incontra i familiari delle vittime del crollo di Ponte Morandi
Politica

Mattarella incontra i familiari delle vittime del crollo di Ponte Morandi

Ponte Morandi, Bagnasco: "Demolizione troncone segna distacco, ora guardare al futuro"
Politica

Ponte Morandi, Bagnasco: "Demolizione troncone segna distacco, ora guardare al futuro"

Capriolo rimane incastrato in un cancello, salvato dai Vigili del Fuoco
Politica

Capriolo rimane incastrato in un cancello, salvato dai Vigili del Fuoco

Un anno dal crollo di Ponte Morandi, Mattarella arriva a Genova per la commemorazione
Politica

Un anno dal crollo di Ponte Morandi, Mattarella arriva a Genova per la commemorazione

Mattarella seduto al fianco di Conte alla messa per le vittime di Ponte Morandi
Politica

Mattarella seduto al fianco di Conte alla messa per le vittime di Ponte Morandi

Un anno dal crollo di Ponte Morandi, il ricordo dei Vigili del Fuoco
Politica

Un anno dal crollo di Ponte Morandi, il ricordo dei Vigili del Fuoco

Salvini e Di Maio in prima fila alla messa in ricordo delle vittime di Ponte Morandi
Politica

Salvini e Di Maio in prima fila alla messa in ricordo delle vittime di Ponte Morandi

Previsioni meteo per giovedÃ¬, 15 agosto
Meteo

Previsioni meteo per giovedÃ¬, 15 agosto

Matteo Renzi insiste: niente elezioni subito, serve un governo
Politica

Matteo Renzi insiste: niente elezioni subito, serve un governo


Conagen Expands Portfolio Beyond Gamma-Decalactone to 20 new non-GMO Lactones

- BOSTON, Aug. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Conagen, a Boston-based biotechnology company focusing on research and development, announced today its breakthrough development in the commercial production of natural aromatic compound, γ-Decalactone from natural substrates using its proprietary technology. Found in many ripe fruits and particularly peaches, γ-Decalactone is a versatile compound used commercially in formulations with distinctive fruit flavors of peach, apricot and strawberry in food, beverage, fragrance, nutrition, renewable materials, and pharmaceutical markets.

The technology created for the γ-Decalactone product provides for more than 20 different lactones, many of which have not been available commercially because of a lack of reliable sources. This positions the company as a leader in the world of ingredient development. "The strengthening and expansion of Conagen's lactone production platform will better meet consumers' demand for nature-based, clean ingredients," said Oliver Yu, Ph.D., co-founder, and CEO of Conagen.

The compound is a member of a much larger family of lactones. Variations in the structures of lactones define their unique sensory properties with mainly fruity and buttery characteristics. These diverse characteristics create a wider spectrum of application options for manufacturers that use lactone flavors in their products.

"Conagen's lactone products are natural and non-GMO, making them ideal for use in a variety of consumer products," said Vice President of Research and Development, Casey Lippmeier, Ph.D.

For the last 10 years, Conagen has successfully developed one of the largest portfolios of ingredient products for its customers. 

About Conagen

Conagen is a leader in bioengineering. The company's scientists and engineers use the latest synthetic biology tools to design metabolic pathways, improve production organisms, and optimize production procedures. It focuses on bioproduction of high-value ingredients for food, nutrition, flavor and fragrance, pharmaceutical, and renewable materials industries. For more information, visit the official company website at www.conagen-inc.com 

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/959474/Conagen_Decalactone.jpgLogo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/959473/Conagen_Logo.jpg


in evidenza
Le ansie degli italiani in ferie Il 71% teme rapine in casa

Costume

Le ansie degli italiani in ferie
Il 71% teme rapine in casa

Zurich Connect

Zurich Connect ti permette di risparmiare sull'assicurazione auto senza compromessi sulla qualità del servizio. Scopri la polizza auto e fai un preventivo


RICHIEDI ONLINE IL TUO MUTUO
Finalità del mutuo
Importo del mutuo
Euro 		Durata del mutuo
anni
in collaborazione con
logo MutuiOnline.it
Testata giornalistica registrata - Direttore responsabile Angelo Maria Perrino - Reg. Trib. di Milano nÂ° 210 dell'11 aprile 1996 - P.I. 11321290154

Â© 1996 - 2019 Uomini & Affari S.r.l. Tutti i diritti sono riservati

Per la tua pubblicitÃ  sul sito: Clicca qui

Contatti

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy

Affaritaliani, prima di pubblicare foto, video o testi da internet, compie tutte le opportune verifiche al fine di accertarne il libero regime di circolazione e non violare i diritti di autore o altri diritti esclusivi di terzi. Per segnalare alla redazione eventuali errori nell'uso del materiale riservato, scriveteci a segnalafoto@affaritaliani.it: provvederemo prontamente alla rimozione del materiale lesivo di diritti di terzi.