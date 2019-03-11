11 marzo 2019- 17:28 Concierge Auctions And Compass To Sell $60 Million, 80-Acre Coastal Compound In Central California Without Reserve

- "The estate offers something for everyone — hiking trails, ocean views, direct sandy beach access, a ballroom, home theater, indoor parking for up to 60 cars, wine cellar, helipad, and more," said Nartey. "Additionally, the home is just minutes away from the best restaurants and wineries of the Central Coast, and only a 30-minute flight from Los Angeles or San Francisco. Relax, retreat, and recharge by yourself or host an event for 300 people — either way, the estate delivers the ultimate luxe lifestyle."

Featuring 180-degree ocean views, 7292 Exotic Garden Drive boasts a fountain courtyard, bronze and stone entry gate, and custom copper and bronze entry doors. The 14,000-square-foot main residence offers five bedrooms; entertaining spaces including a grand entry rotunda, great room with 30-foot onyx bar, entertainment hall with Murano chandeliers and wraparound murals, formal family room with dining alcove, and a theater room; a chef's kitchen with breakfast room; a master sanctuary with an antique fireplace, dressing area, a two-story, walk-in wardrobe, wet bar, custom lighting, spa and sauna, 12-head steam shower, off-season wardrobe storage, and a terrace; an executive office; and a 3,500-bottle wine cellar and tasting room.

Additional outdoor amenities include guest apartments, a caretaker's house, ocean observation lounge, full-service kitchen with pizza oven and beer taps, and sculpture garden. The secluded property shares borders with the National Marine Sanctuary and San Simeon State Park, and features the world's entire population of humpback whales when migrating past the coastline twice a year.

For more information visit ConciergeAuctions.com or call +1.212.202.2940.

Contact: Kari Neeringkari@relevanceinternational.com(212) 257-1500

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/833645/7292_exotic_garden_drive_cambria_california_3_11_19.jpg