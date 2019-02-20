Concierge Auctions And Nash Luxury to Sell Late Businessman And Pro-Sports Team Owner Wayne Huizenga's $27 Million Florida Estate Without Reserve

Grande successo del tour italiano della Parsons Dance
Grande successo del tour italiano della Parsons Dance

Siagri, Eurotech: piÃ¹ tecnologia meno sprechi, Ã¨ la sostenibilitÃ 
Siagri, Eurotech: piÃ¹ tecnologia meno sprechi, Ã¨ la sostenibilitÃ 

Flashmob delle infermiere del Gaslini, la danza a tema Toy Story
Flashmob delle infermiere del Gaslini, la danza a tema Toy Story

Gb, scontro May - Corbyn sull'antisemitismo
Gb, scontro May - Corbyn sull'antisemitismo

Venezuela, ultimatum di GuaidÃ² alle forze armate: avete 3 giorni
Venezuela, ultimatum di GuaidÃ² alle forze armate: avete 3 giorni

Spazio, la sonda Haybusa 2 si prepara ad atterrare su Ryugu
Spazio, la sonda Haybusa 2 si prepara ad atterrare su Ryugu

Grace Ã  Dieu, il film di Ozon sui preti pedofili esce in Francia
Grace Ã  Dieu, il film di Ozon sui preti pedofili esce in Francia

Trump: Bernie Sanders mi piace, ma ha giÃ  perso la sua occasione
Trump: Bernie Sanders mi piace, ma ha giÃ  perso la sua occasione

Quando la pittura inventÃ² l'uomo: Antonello da Messina a Milano
Quando la pittura inventÃ² l'uomo: Antonello da Messina a Milano

L'autore di "Sodoma": in Vaticano non c'Ã¨ lobby gay ma molti casi
L'autore di "Sodoma": in Vaticano non c'Ã¨ lobby gay ma molti casi

Il sindaco di Livorno Nogarin annuncia: "Non mi ricandido, correrÃ² per le Europee"
Il sindaco di Livorno Nogarin annuncia: "Non mi ricandido, correrÃ² per le Europee"

Valanga a Crans Montana, 1 morto. La fuga degli sciatori in video
Valanga a Crans Montana, 1 morto. La fuga degli sciatori in video

Milano Fashion Week, la prima sfilata in monopattino elettrico
Milano Fashion Week, la prima sfilata in monopattino elettrico

Pil, Tria: "Manovra bis? Prematuro esprimersi in tal senso"
Pil, Tria: "Manovra bis? Prematuro esprimersi in tal senso"

Il "Gaetanaccio" all'Eliseo 40 anni dopo. "Una lezione di stile"
Il "Gaetanaccio" all'Eliseo 40 anni dopo. "Una lezione di stile"

Amministrative Bari, gaffe candidata Lega: "Pd non ha fatto nulla per aiutare minori a prostituirsi"
Amministrative Bari, gaffe candidata Lega: "Pd non ha fatto nulla per aiutare minori a...

Autonomia differenziata, De Petris (Leu): "Scopo intergruppo Ã¨ far decidere il Parlamento"
Autonomia differenziata, De Petris (Leu): "Scopo intergruppo Ã¨ far decidere il Parlamento"

Russia, Putin contro i missili Usa in Europa: target anche su Usa
Russia, Putin contro i missili Usa in Europa: target anche su Usa

Marangon (Univ. Udine): insegnare la sostenibilitÃ  realizzandola
Marangon (Univ. Udine): insegnare la sostenibilitÃ  realizzandola

Ponte Morandi, azionati gli strand jack, iniziata la discesa della seconda trave
Ponte Morandi, azionati gli strand jack, iniziata la discesa della seconda trave


Concierge Auctions And Nash Luxury to Sell Late Businessman And Pro-Sports Team Owner Wayne Huizenga's $27 Million Florida Estate Without Reserve

- NEW YORK, Feb. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Boasting over 590 feet of rare riverfront with accommodations for an up to 135-foot mega yacht, the 20,653-square-foot Fort Lauderdale estate owned by the late Wayne Huizenga — founder of Waste Management and co-owner of a trifecta of Florida sports teams including the Dolphins, Panthers and Marlins — will sell at auction next month via Concierge Auctions' online marketplace. Huizenga is the only person to have founded three Fortune 500 companies, also including AutoNation and Blockbuster Video.

Known as Tarpon Pointe, 1575 Ponce De Leon Drive is currently listed for $27 million and will sell Without Reserve in cooperation with Billy Nash of Nash Luxury at The Keyes Company. Bidding will be open March 26th through March 28th. 

"Mr. Huizenga is and always will be a true legend," said Nash. "It's an honor and privilege to be selling such an epic property on behalf of the family. This auction follows our successful sale on Key Biscayne, which garnered the area's highest sale price in the last four years. I'm confident the Tarpon Pointe auction will do the same by attracting global buyers to this one-of-kind opportunity." 

The private Mediterranean-style property situated on 1.41 acres, offering 270-degree river and skyline views, tropical landscaping, and a resort-style pool overlooking the New River with a three-story gazebo with clocktower and curved staircase.

The 10-bedroom, five-building compound features cathedral ceilings, custom ironwork and finishes, and floor-to-ceiling windows with river and peninsula water views; a grand foyer with a crystal chandelier; a kitchen with a wood-burning pizza oven and a separate caterer's kitchen; a French-inspired glass conservatory; a master suite with a lounging area; a guest apartment; and an elevator, gym, workshop, theater, billiards room, staff office, and multiple safe rooms.  

The auction announcement follows the firm's recent successful sale of Playa Vista Isle in nearby Hillsboro Beach, which broke the world record for the highest sale price ever achieved in the U.S. at auction.

For more information, visit ConciergeAuctions.com or call +1.212.202.2940.

Contact: Kari Neeringkari@relevanceinternational.com Chanelle Kasikchanelle@relevanceinternational.com  (212) 257-1500

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/824468/Concierge_Auctions.jpg

 


