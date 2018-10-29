Concierge Auctions Announces Notable Upcoming Marquis Sales, Welcomes Properties For China December Sale

Luisa Ranieri diretta da Luca Zingaretti in "The Deep Blue Sea"
Spettacoli

Luisa Ranieri diretta da Luca Zingaretti in "The Deep Blue Sea"

Mattarella riceve l'Italvolley: "Grazie per il vostro esempio"
Politica

Mattarella riceve l'Italvolley: "Grazie per il vostro esempio"

Ministro Unione Eurasiatica: Ue sta perdendo leadership in export
Economia

Ministro Unione Eurasiatica: Ue sta perdendo leadership in export

Succession, su Sky Atlantic il provocatorio dramedy con Brian Cox
Spettacoli

Succession, su Sky Atlantic il provocatorio dramedy con Brian Cox

Deloitte, Savino Capurso: "Legislatore favorisca incontro risparmiatori-PMI"
Economia

Deloitte, Savino Capurso: "Legislatore favorisca incontro risparmiatori-PMI"

Nctm, Lukas Plattner: "Bene i PIR ma c'Ã¨ ancora strada da fare"
Economia

Nctm, Lukas Plattner: "Bene i PIR ma c'Ã¨ ancora strada da fare"

JA Italia, Antonio Perdichizzi: "Lâ€™educazione imprenditoriale dei ragazziâ€
Economia

JA Italia, Antonio Perdichizzi: "Lâ€™educazione imprenditoriale dei ragazziâ€

Mediobanca, Vinci: "Investiamo nella classe dirigente del futuro"
Economia

Mediobanca, Vinci: "Investiamo nella classe dirigente del futuro"

Ale e Franz: "Ora a teatro con 'Nel nostro piccolo'. E a gennaio su Rai 2..."
Spettacoli

Ale e Franz: "Ora a teatro con 'Nel nostro piccolo'. E a gennaio su Rai 2..."

Al Piccolo Eliseo in scena "Il Gatto", una coppia unita dall'odio
Spettacoli

Al Piccolo Eliseo in scena "Il Gatto", una coppia unita dall'odio

Di Maio: "Provano a distruggerci ma Governo Ã¨ compatto, 2019 anno del cambiamento"
Politica

Di Maio: "Provano a distruggerci ma Governo Ã¨ compatto, 2019 anno del cambiamento"

Mondiali pallavolo, Miriam Sylla: "Presidente mio concittadino, doppiamente orgogliosa"
Politica

Mondiali pallavolo, Miriam Sylla: "Presidente mio concittadino, doppiamente orgogliosa"

Nazionale pallavolo femminile, Miriam Sylla: "Polemiche? Noi nazionale italiana senza sÃ© e senza ma"
Politica

Nazionale pallavolo femminile, Miriam Sylla: "Polemiche? Noi nazionale italiana senza...

Gli assistenti digitali di Oracle apprendono e parlano come gli esseri umani
Economia

Gli assistenti digitali di Oracle apprendono e parlano come gli esseri umani

Interporto Sud Europa, Cangiano: â€œil progetto aiuterÃ  lo sviluppoâ€
Economia

Interporto Sud Europa, Cangiano: â€œil progetto aiuterÃ  lo sviluppoâ€

Germania, fonti Cdu: Merkel non si ricandiderÃ  presidenza partito
Politica

Germania, fonti Cdu: Merkel non si ricandiderÃ  presidenza partito

Leicester City conferma: presidente morto in schianto elicottero
Politica

Leicester City conferma: presidente morto in schianto elicottero

La cantautrice Titti Smeriglio: "Ecco il mio album d'esordio"
Spettacoli

La cantautrice Titti Smeriglio: "Ecco il mio album d'esordio"

Mercitalia, Gosso: â€œPrimo servizio di trasporto merci su rete Alta VelocitÃ â€
Economia

Mercitalia, Gosso: â€œPrimo servizio di trasporto merci su rete Alta VelocitÃ â€

Carovana dei migranti in marcia, scontri al confine col Messico
Politica

Carovana dei migranti in marcia, scontri al confine col Messico


Concierge Auctions Announces Notable Upcoming Marquis Sales, Welcomes Properties For China December Sale

- Playa Vista Isle, located in Hillsboro Beach, Florida was previously listed at $159 million and will sell without reserve on 15 November at a live auction in cooperation with ONE Sotheby's International Realty. The property is the only estate on Florida'sGold Coast offering 500 feet (46 metres) of private docking and the entire estate extends to over 58,000 square feet (5,388 square metres). Villa Passalaqua on Lake Como, Italy dates back to the 18th century and includes frescoes by Napoleon Bonaparte's chief artist. In addition to the 26,501 square feet (2,462 square metres) main house and a 4,000 square feet (372 square metres) guest house, beneath the gardens are 11,087 square feet (1,028 square metres) of tunnels, cellars, and underground rooms/walkways. The property, listed at €100 million, will sell at live auction on 30 October with a reserve of €20 million. Villa 22, within the luxury resort of Samujana in Koh Samui, Thailand,  was originally listed for $5 million USD. This property will sell with a reserve of $2.5 million USD on 9 November.

The firm is also partnering once again with The Wall Street Journal and Mansion Global to conduct its second annual December Sale, specifically targeting Chinese buyers. This is the fourth sale of its kind to date designed to directly reach the world's second largest economy. Featuring a carefully curated selection of properties from across the globe, bidding will open digitally in December and will culminate at a live auction in Hong Kong. The sale will kick off with a series of launch events in Guangzhou and Hong Kong, multi-language international marketing and advertising, and sponsorship of the Juwai China Agent Summit and Luxury Property Showcase (LPS) in Shanghai.

For more information call +1.212.202.2940 or visit www.conciergeauctions.com.

Contact: Kari Neeringkari@relevanceinternational.com (212) 257-1500


in evidenza
Dai frutti di mare alla spa Piaceri che scaldano l'autunno

Costume

Dai frutti di mare alla spa
Piaceri che scaldano l'autunno

Zurich Connect

Zurich Connect ti permette di risparmiare sull'assicurazione auto senza compromessi sulla qualità del servizio. Scopri la polizza auto e fai un preventivo

Abiti sartoriali da Uomo, Canali

Dal 1934 Canali realizza raffinati abiti da uomo di alta moda sartoriale. Scopri la nuova collezione Canali.


RICHIEDI ONLINE IL TUO MUTUO
Finalità del mutuo
Importo del mutuo
Euro 		Durata del mutuo
anni
in collaborazione con
logo MutuiOnline.it
Testata giornalistica registrata - Direttore responsabile Angelo Maria Perrino - Reg. Trib. di Milano nÂ° 210 dell'11 aprile 1996 - P.I. 11321290154

Â© 1996 - 2018 Uomini & Affari S.r.l. Tutti i diritti sono riservati

Per la tua pubblicitÃ  sul sito: Clicca qui

Contatti

Cookie Policy

Affaritaliani, prima di pubblicare foto, video o testi da internet, compie tutte le opportune verifiche al fine di accertarne il libero regime di circolazione e non violare i diritti di autore o altri diritti esclusivi di terzi. Per segnalare alla redazione eventuali errori nell'uso del materiale riservato, scriveteci a segnalafoto@affaritaliani.it: provvederemo prontamente alla rimozione del materiale lesivo di diritti di terzi.