Connecticut's $5 Million Global Venture Challenge Opens Applications to Early-Stage Companies

Reddito cittadinanza, Di Maio: Campania prima regione interessata
Politica

Reddito cittadinanza, Di Maio: Campania prima regione interessata

Pozzi: ricerca, sicurezza, comunitÃ , la SostenibilitÃ  secondo PPG
Economia

Pozzi: ricerca, sicurezza, comunitÃ , la SostenibilitÃ  secondo PPG

Diciotti, Di Maio: nessuna decisione Ã¨ presa su caso Salvini
Politica

Diciotti, Di Maio: nessuna decisione Ã¨ presa su caso Salvini

Tav, Di Maio: governo non in discussione,avanti su ciÃ² che unisce
Politica

Tav, Di Maio: governo non in discussione,avanti su ciÃ² che unisce

Weekend di sangue sulla neve, 7 morti e un disperso per valanghe
Cronache

Weekend di sangue sulla neve, 7 morti e un disperso per valanghe

Maltempo, il salvataggio di tre ragazzi dal fiume in piena
Cronache

Maltempo, il salvataggio di tre ragazzi dal fiume in piena

Venezuela, GuaidÃ² all'Italia: unitevi all'Europa e sostenetemi
Politica

Venezuela, GuaidÃ² all'Italia: unitevi all'Europa e sostenetemi

Roma, rapinava le anziane di Portuense: in manette borseggiatore minorenne
Roma

Roma, rapinava le anziane di Portuense: in manette borseggiatore minorenne

Lavoratori contestano Di Maio a Pomigliano d'Arco: "Mantenga le promesse che ci ha fatto"
Politica

Lavoratori contestano Di Maio a Pomigliano d'Arco: "Mantenga le promesse che ci ha fatto"

Caso Sea watch, Roberto Fico: le persone vanno sempre salvate
Politica

Caso Sea watch, Roberto Fico: le persone vanno sempre salvate

03-02-19 Maltempo, tre ragazzi tratti in salvo nel fiume Cornia a Pomarance
Politica

03-02-19 Maltempo, tre ragazzi tratti in salvo nel fiume Cornia a Pomarance

03-02-19 Maltempo, proseguono interventi per gli allagamenti nel bolognese
Politica

03-02-19 Maltempo, proseguono interventi per gli allagamenti nel bolognese

Diciotti, Di Maio: "Io, Conte e Toninelli presenteremo memoria in Giunta"
Politica

Diciotti, Di Maio: "Io, Conte e Toninelli presenteremo memoria in Giunta"

Rai, Di Maio: "Finita epoca stipendi da 3mln all'anno"
Politica

Rai, Di Maio: "Finita epoca stipendi da 3mln all'anno"

Mafia, estorsioni su litorale jonico-lucano, 21 arresti
Politica

Mafia, estorsioni su litorale jonico-lucano, 21 arresti

Venezuela, l'annuncio del generale: "Disconosco la dittatura di Maduro" SOTTOTITOLI
Politica

Venezuela, l'annuncio del generale: "Disconosco la dittatura di Maduro" SOTTOTITOLI

Tav, Di Maio: "Governo non Ã¨ in discussione"
Politica

Tav, Di Maio: "Governo non Ã¨ in discussione"

Diciotti, Di Maio: "Governo si assumerÃ  sue responsabilitÃ , Ã¨ stata decisione collegiale"
Politica

Diciotti, Di Maio: "Governo si assumerÃ  sue responsabilitÃ , Ã¨ stata decisione collegiale"

Di Maio a Pomigliano d'Arco (NA), studenti e lavoratori manifestano contro il ministro
Politica

Di Maio a Pomigliano d'Arco (NA), studenti e lavoratori manifestano contro il ministro

Previsioni meteo per martedÃ¬, 5 febbraio
Cronache

Previsioni meteo per martedÃ¬, 5 febbraio

Previsioni meteo per martedÃ¬, 5 febbraio
Cronache

Previsioni meteo per martedÃ¬, 5 febbraio


Connecticut's $5 Million Global Venture Challenge Opens Applications to Early-Stage Companies

- AwardsThe investment award pool is $5 million, with a top investment award of $1.5 million. The remaining $3.5 million will be determined by the judges' panel on the day of the event.

ApplicationVentureClash launches the first-round application on February 1, 2019, and companies will have until June 7, 2019, to submit the application. After two rounds of judging, approximately 10 companies will be invited to the finals event in Connecticut in the fall to compete in person for investment awards. An outside panel of judges will determine the winning companies of VentureClash 2019.

EligibilityTo be eligible to apply, a company must:

In addition to the annual pitch event, VentureClash will be hosting a pitch competition in Tel Aviv on Thursday, May 23, 2019. The event will invite promising companies from Israel to compete for a $500,000 investment from Connecticut Innovations, a semifinalist spot in VentureClash 2019 and a $5,000 grant to visit Connecticut in August. To apply for the Tel Aviv pitch competition, companies must submit applications by Friday, March 15, 2019. 

"There is a dense concentration of fast-growing startups in Tel Aviv," said Matt McCooe, CEO of Connecticut Innovations. "Over the past few years, many Israeli companies have competed in our semifinals and finals rounds. This year, we are taking VentureClash to Israel to meet companies that are ready to expand to the United States."

For more information on qualifications, requirements, guidelines and application, visit www.ventureclash.com.

About VentureClashManaged by Connecticut Innovations, VentureClash is Connecticut's global venture challenge focused on early-stage companies. The challenge, launched in 2016, identifies high-potential companies in digital health, fintech, insurtech and industry 4.0 that will compete for investments from a $5 million award pool. For more information, visit www.ventureclash.com.

About Connecticut Innovations Connecticut Innovations (CI) is Connecticut's strategic venture capital arm and is the leading source of financing and ongoing support for innovative, growing companies. CI provides venture capital and strategic support for early-stage technology companies, financial support for innovation and collaboration, and connections to its well-established network of partners and professionals. For more information, please visit www.ctinnovations.com.

Contact: Lauren CarmodyDirector of Marketing and Communications Phone: (860) 258-7829 Email: lauren.carmody@ctinnovations.com 

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/431663/VentureClash_Logo.jpg


in evidenza
Due ritiri, una eliminazione e.. Cipriani vs Marina La Rosa

ISOLA DEI FAMOSI 2019 NEWS

Due ritiri, una eliminazione e..
Cipriani vs Marina La Rosa

Zurich Connect

Zurich Connect ti permette di risparmiare sull'assicurazione auto senza compromessi sulla qualità del servizio. Scopri la polizza auto e fai un preventivo


RICHIEDI ONLINE IL TUO MUTUO
Finalità del mutuo
Importo del mutuo
Euro 		Durata del mutuo
anni
in collaborazione con
logo MutuiOnline.it
Testata giornalistica registrata - Direttore responsabile Angelo Maria Perrino - Reg. Trib. di Milano nÂ° 210 dell'11 aprile 1996 - P.I. 11321290154

Â© 1996 - 2019 Uomini & Affari S.r.l. Tutti i diritti sono riservati

Per la tua pubblicitÃ  sul sito: Clicca qui

Contatti

Cookie Policy

Affaritaliani, prima di pubblicare foto, video o testi da internet, compie tutte le opportune verifiche al fine di accertarne il libero regime di circolazione e non violare i diritti di autore o altri diritti esclusivi di terzi. Per segnalare alla redazione eventuali errori nell'uso del materiale riservato, scriveteci a segnalafoto@affaritaliani.it: provvederemo prontamente alla rimozione del materiale lesivo di diritti di terzi.