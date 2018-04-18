ConsenSys Academy's Online Ethereum Developer Program Returns This Summer

Di Battista: "In quale altro Paese Berlusconi potrebbe dare ancora carte?"
Politica

Di Battista: "In quale altro Paese Berlusconi potrebbe dare ancora carte?"

Treno 'Rock', Mazzoncini (ad FS): "Da' l'idea di essere in una grande metropolitana"
Politica

Treno 'Rock', Mazzoncini (ad FS): "Da' l'idea di essere in una grande metropolitana"

Treno 'Rock', Iacono (ad Trenitalia): "Porteremo pendolari alla pari con clienti alta velocitÃ "
Politica

Treno 'Rock', Iacono (ad Trenitalia): "Porteremo pendolari alla pari con clienti alta...

Di Battista: "SarÃ² molto educato, questo Ã¨ il primo comizio da ex parlamentare"
Politica

Di Battista: "SarÃ² molto educato, questo Ã¨ il primo comizio da ex parlamentare"

Baci e abbracci per Di Battista tra i sostenitori M5s a Venafro
Politica

Baci e abbracci per Di Battista tra i sostenitori M5s a Venafro

L'abbraccio tra Di Battista e Andrea Greco, candidato M5s per il Molise, al comizio di Venafro
Politica

L'abbraccio tra Di Battista e Andrea Greco, candidato M5s per il Molise, al comizio di...

Di Battista interrotto da una sostenitrice al comizio M5s, scherza "PerchÃ© non l'abbiamo candidata?"
Politica

Di Battista interrotto da una sostenitrice al comizio M5s, scherza "PerchÃ© non...

Di Battista racconta, a modo suo, il Transatlantico di Montecitorio al comizio M5s di Venafro
Politica

Di Battista racconta, a modo suo, il Transatlantico di Montecitorio al comizio M5s di...

Lega: subito governo se Di Maio fa passo indietro e stop veti
Politica

Lega: subito governo se Di Maio fa passo indietro e stop veti

Banda ultra larga, quando l'Italia va a tutta fibra
Economia

Banda ultra larga, quando l'Italia va a tutta fibra

Mattarella chiama, Casellati esplora. Primo round chiuso con lo stallo - Infografica
Politica

Mattarella chiama, Casellati esplora. Primo round chiuso con lo stallo - Infografica

Governo, Casellati riceve i capigruppo Lega di Camera e Senato
Politica

Governo, Casellati riceve i capigruppo Lega di Camera e Senato

Banda larga, Lanzalone (Acea): con Open Fiber accordo Win to Win
Economia

Banda larga, Lanzalone (Acea): con Open Fiber accordo Win to Win

Banda Larga, Arcuri (Invitalia): "Garantiamo uguali opportunitÃ "
Economia

Banda Larga, Arcuri (Invitalia): "Garantiamo uguali opportunitÃ "

Gentiloni: "NATO e Ue pilastri dell'Italia, guai a chi li tocca"
Politica

Gentiloni: "NATO e Ue pilastri dell'Italia, guai a chi li tocca"

Governo, Meloni: "M5s troppo rigido, Fdi ha fatto passi avanti"
Politica

Governo, Meloni: "M5s troppo rigido, Fdi ha fatto passi avanti"

A Napoli genitori in piazza contro alcool e droga tra i giovani
Cronache

A Napoli genitori in piazza contro alcool e droga tra i giovani

Ultimatum di Di Maio a Salvini: decida entro settimana su governo
Politica

Ultimatum di Di Maio a Salvini: decida entro settimana su governo

Consultazioni, Berlusconi "Niente altro da aggiungere" e Gelmini prende borsa e si prepara ad uscire
Politica

Consultazioni, Berlusconi "Niente altro da aggiungere" e Gelmini prende borsa e si...

Guerini (PD): Governo? Saremo alternativi
Politica

Guerini (PD): Governo? Saremo alternativi

ConsenSys Academy's Online Ethereum Developer Program Returns This Summer

- The 2018 Developer Program is a fully online, mentor-led, new and improved course created alongside top blockchain developers at ConsenSys. ConsenSys is building decentralized applications and various developer and end-user tools, focusing primarily on Ethereum.

The goal of the program is to give experienced developers all the necessary knowledge, skills, and hands-on mentorship needed for them to become industry-leading Ethereum developers.

Registration is available for 2,000 students and closes on June 4th 2018, 12 PM EDT.

Traditional education programs cannot keep up with the rapidly developing pace of the Ethereum ecosystem and interest in blockchain as a whole. ConsenSys, one of the largest global blockchain companies, realizes there is a wide ranging demand to not only learn about principles of blockchain technology, but also the technical implementation of Ethereum.

Akshi Federici, Executive Director of Strategic Projects, Founder and Global Lead for ConsenSys Academy believes that ConsenSys Academy will be a key driver for blockchain technology advancements. "The blockchain space is growing so fast, and we are offering practical developer training courses so that we don't have to wait for the more traditional institutions to start offering programs. And this isn't solely theoretical  — immediately upon graduation they will be able to start developing applicable solutions to meet the high demand in the field.

ConsenSys Academy's 2018 Developer Program is currently seeking applicants who:

Course Details:

Scholarship details

in evidenza
Gaspare, le foto della festa Isola, cala il sipario. Gallery

Spettacoli

Gaspare, le foto della festa
Isola, cala il sipario. Gallery

Zurich Connect

Zurich Connect ti permette di risparmiare sull'assicurazione auto senza compromessi sulla qualità del servizio. Scopri la polizza auto e fai un preventivo

Abiti sartoriali da Uomo, Canali

Dal 1934 Canali realizza raffinati abiti da uomo di alta moda sartoriale. Scopri la nuova collezione Canali.


RICHIEDI ONLINE IL TUO MUTUO
Finalità del mutuo
Importo del mutuo
Euro 		Durata del mutuo
anni
in collaborazione con
logo MutuiOnline.it
Testata giornalistica registrata - Direttore responsabile Angelo Maria Perrino - Reg. Trib. di Milano nÂ° 210 dell'11 aprile 1996 - P.I. 11321290154

Â© 1996 - 2018 Uomini & Affari S.r.l. Tutti i diritti sono riservati

Per la tua pubblicitÃ  sul sito: Clicca qui

Contatti

Cookie Policy

Affaritaliani, prima di pubblicare foto, video o testi da internet, compie tutte le opportune verifiche al fine di accertarne il libero regime di circolazione e non violare i diritti di autore o altri diritti esclusivi di terzi. Per segnalare alla redazione eventuali errori nell'uso del materiale riservato, scriveteci a segnalafoto@affaritaliani.it: provvederemo prontamente alla rimozione del materiale lesivo di diritti di terzi.