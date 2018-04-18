18 aprile 2018- 18:05 ConsenSys Academy's Online Ethereum Developer Program Returns This Summer

- The 2018 Developer Program is a fully online, mentor-led, new and improved course created alongside top blockchain developers at ConsenSys. ConsenSys is building decentralized applications and various developer and end-user tools, focusing primarily on Ethereum.

The goal of the program is to give experienced developers all the necessary knowledge, skills, and hands-on mentorship needed for them to become industry-leading Ethereum developers.

Registration is available for 2,000 students and closes on June 4th 2018, 12 PM EDT.

Traditional education programs cannot keep up with the rapidly developing pace of the Ethereum ecosystem and interest in blockchain as a whole. ConsenSys, one of the largest global blockchain companies, realizes there is a wide ranging demand to not only learn about principles of blockchain technology, but also the technical implementation of Ethereum.

Akshi Federici, Executive Director of Strategic Projects, Founder and Global Lead for ConsenSys Academy believes that ConsenSys Academy will be a key driver for blockchain technology advancements. "The blockchain space is growing so fast, and we are offering practical developer training courses so that we don't have to wait for the more traditional institutions to start offering programs. And this isn't solely theoretical — immediately upon graduation they will be able to start developing applicable solutions to meet the high demand in the field.

ConsenSys Academy's 2018 Developer Program is currently seeking applicants who:

Course Details:

Scholarship details