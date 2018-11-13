Consortium With Expomobilia Wins Contract for the Dubai EXPO 2020 Dutch Pavilion

Brexit, fra Ue e Londra raggiunto "accordo tecnico"
Politica

Brexit, fra Ue e Londra raggiunto "accordo tecnico"

MediCinema apre al Niguarda di Milano per i 90 anni di Topolino
Culture

MediCinema apre al Niguarda di Milano per i 90 anni di Topolino

Conte: conferenza Libia un successo? "Non abbiamo risolto tutto
Politica

Conte: conferenza Libia un successo? "Non abbiamo risolto tutto

Torino Film Festival, da Reitman a Moretti e Mastandrea regista
Spettacoli

Torino Film Festival, da Reitman a Moretti e Mastandrea regista

Il rap pop travolgente di Baby k nell'album "Icona"
Spettacoli

Il rap pop travolgente di Baby k nell'album "Icona"

"Karl Marx innocente", lo difende Bertinotti con la toga a teatro
Culture

"Karl Marx innocente", lo difende Bertinotti con la toga a teatro

Spazio, Avio testa con successo prototipo del motore M10 a metano
Scienza e tecnologia

Spazio, Avio testa con successo prototipo del motore M10 a metano

Il prof consulente M5s, De Masi: reddito cittadinanza c'Ã¨ ovunque
Politica

Il prof consulente M5s, De Masi: reddito cittadinanza c'Ã¨ ovunque

Libia, Salame': "Elezioni in primavera, abbiamo ragionevoli possibilitÃ  di successo"
Politica

Libia, Salame': "Elezioni in primavera, abbiamo ragionevoli possibilitÃ  di successo"

Giornalisti, Conte: "A volte attacchi duri, ma LibertÃ  di stampa non sarÃ  mai messa in discussione"
Politica

Giornalisti, Conte: "A volte attacchi duri, ma LibertÃ  di stampa non sarÃ  mai messa in...

Ululati contro Merkel, Tajani: "Non sapevo ci fossero lupi in quest'aula"
Politica

Ululati contro Merkel, Tajani: "Non sapevo ci fossero lupi in quest'aula"

Presentato a Milano un libro bianco sul glaucoma
Cronache

Presentato a Milano un libro bianco sul glaucoma

Di Maio: per essere libera l'informazione deve fare molta strada
Cronache

Di Maio: per essere libera l'informazione deve fare molta strada

#GiÃ¹LeManiDallInformazione, giornalisti in piazza in tutta Italia
Cronache

#GiÃ¹LeManiDallInformazione, giornalisti in piazza in tutta Italia

Un altare di Claudio Parmiggiani per la Basilica di Gallarate
Culture

Un altare di Claudio Parmiggiani per la Basilica di Gallarate

Cammini, rotte e cicloescursioni: Roma capitale del turismo lento
Cronache

Cammini, rotte e cicloescursioni: Roma capitale del turismo lento

Libia, Tajani: "Europei parlino con una voce sola"
Politica

Libia, Tajani: "Europei parlino con una voce sola"

Striscioni offensivi, Preziosi: "Inammissibile, questo fenomeno deve finire"
Politica

Striscioni offensivi, Preziosi: "Inammissibile, questo fenomeno deve finire"

TAV, Chiamparino: "Pretendo che il Governo mi ascolti"
Politica

TAV, Chiamparino: "Pretendo che il Governo mi ascolti"

Michelle Obama: non capirÃ² mai perchÃ© abbiamo eletto un misogino
Politica

Michelle Obama: non capirÃ² mai perchÃ© abbiamo eletto un misogino


Consortium With Expomobilia Wins Contract for the Dubai EXPO 2020 Dutch Pavilion

- A consortium comprising Expomobilia, V8 Architects, Kossmann.dejong and Witteveen+Bos has been selected to design and construct the Dutch Pavilion at EXPO 2020 in Dubai. The award was made following a European tender procedure with a total of eleven consortiums participating.

     (Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/783792/Expomobilia_AG_Logo.jpg )

     (Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/783793/Expomobilia_AG.jpg )

Circular climate control  

The winning bid will give the Netherlands a Pavilion that stands out when it comes to circulation and the use of innovative, sustainable technologies. The Pavilion is to feature a circular climate control system, seamlessly integrating it with the Netherlands' chosen theme: "Uniting water, energy & food." Visitors from both the private and business spheres will be treated to an intense sensory experience of natural phenomena, while the overall architectural appearance is to be a statement in the Dubai surroundings. In addition to designing and constructing the pavilion, the consortium will also be responsible for circular maintenance and dismantling. The design will be presented in December 2018.

Consortium 

The consortium brings together the necessary expertise for the project, with experience in pavilion construction (Expomobilia), architecture (V8 Architects), interactive visitor experiences (Kossmann.dejong), and integral installation and construction engineering (Witteveen+Bos). The team can also boast a strong network in Dubai and close collaborations with Dutch start-ups and innovations.

Dubai EXPO 2020 

The 35th universal exposition will take place in Dubai from 20 October 2020 until 10 April 2021. This will be the first time an international exposition is held in the Middle East. Some 170 participating countries will present ideas, innovations and technologies inspired by the Expo theme "Connecting minds, creating the future." The Dutch participation aims to offer a platform to Dutch stakeholders from both public and private sectors, helping them to strengthen their networks and positioning in the Gulf region - not just during the Dubai EXPO but also during the lead-up to the event.

http://www.dutchdubai.com and http://www.rijksoverheid.nl/dubaiexpo2020

Press Contact:

Expomobilia AG Im Langhag 2 CH-8307 Effretikon-Zürich

MarketingFranziska Engelifengeli@expomobilia.com http://www.expomobilia.com


