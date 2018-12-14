Consumers Worry, Countries Fumble in Addressing Global Plastic Use

MAX DEDO, racconta ad Affari l'album UN POSTO VERO
Spettacoli

MAX DEDO, racconta ad Affari l'album UN POSTO VERO

MAX DEDO, racconta ad Affari l'album UN POSTO VERO
Spettacoli

MAX DEDO, racconta ad Affari l'album UN POSTO VERO

X Factor 2018, Anastasio si racconta dopo la vittoria
Spettacoli

X Factor 2018, Anastasio si racconta dopo la vittoria

Ylenia Lucisano: Il Destino Delle Cose Inutili
Spettacoli

Ylenia Lucisano: Il Destino Delle Cose Inutili

Video Saluto Ylenia Lucisano
Spettacoli

Video Saluto Ylenia Lucisano

Anastasio vince X Factor: "Il rap? Un genere di musica popolare"
Cronache

Anastasio vince X Factor: "Il rap? Un genere di musica popolare"

Il video di "Shine", primo singolo della 15enne Martina Gaetano
Spettacoli

Il video di "Shine", primo singolo della 15enne Martina Gaetano

Peruzy, AU: "Tutti insieme per la sfida alla decarbonizzazione"
Economia

Peruzy, AU: "Tutti insieme per la sfida alla decarbonizzazione"

Ferraris, Terna:" Faremo investimenti per il miglior utilizzo di rinnovabili"
Economia

Ferraris, Terna:" Faremo investimenti per il miglior utilizzo di rinnovabili"

Brexit, May: "Necessarie ulteriori rassicurazioni da UE"
Politica

Brexit, May: "Necessarie ulteriori rassicurazioni da UE"

Casellati visita le Catacombe di San Gennaro a Napoli
Politica

Casellati visita le Catacombe di San Gennaro a Napoli

Chiaffredo Salomone, Findomestic: "Non presentiamo previsioni per il 2019"
Economia

Chiaffredo Salomone, Findomestic: "Non presentiamo previsioni per il 2019"

Bardazzi, Findomestic: "Consumi in crescita da 5 anni"
Economia

Bardazzi, Findomestic: "Consumi in crescita da 5 anni"

Previsioni meteo per sabato, 15 dicembre
Cronache

Previsioni meteo per sabato, 15 dicembre

Italia e Francia piÃ¹ unite che mai, anche nel nome di Leonardo
Economia

Italia e Francia piÃ¹ unite che mai, anche nel nome di Leonardo

Farina (Ania): ''Effetto spread su assicurazioni c'Ã¨ ma no per i risparmiatori''
Politica

Farina (Ania): ''Effetto spread su assicurazioni c'Ã¨ ma no per i risparmiatori''

Brexit, nessuna concessione a May da Ue: l'accordo non cambia
Politica

Brexit, nessuna concessione a May da Ue: l'accordo non cambia

Migranti, Trump: "Democratici ipocriti, sempre sostenuti muri ai confini"
Politica

Migranti, Trump: "Democratici ipocriti, sempre sostenuti muri ai confini"

La navetta SpaceShipTwo di Virgin Galactic "sfiora" lo Spazio
Scienza e tecnologia

La navetta SpaceShipTwo di Virgin Galactic "sfiora" lo Spazio

Manovra, Di Maio: "Siamo stati zelanti, messi piu' soldi di quelli che servivano"
Politica

Manovra, Di Maio: "Siamo stati zelanti, messi piu' soldi di quelli che servivano"


Consumers Worry, Countries Fumble in Addressing Global Plastic Use

- WASHINGTON, Dec. 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- New Orb Media Inc. reporting and data analysisshows consumers are extremely worried about plastic's impact on the world. There is widespread public confusion regarding responsibilities and options, and the role of governments and industry in reducing plastic pollution.

Reporting highlights include:

Plastic Bag Substitutes Generate Greater Carbon FootprintCompostable plastic bags can't degrade in landfills or nature and must be separated and heated in an industrial facility. Most bioplastics have the same environmental hazards and a bigger carbon footprint.

Studies show that making and moving glass bottles uses nearly five times more energy.

Paper bag production considered a greener choice by many, produces more air pollution than plastic bag production.

Attitude Impacts Recycling HabitsRecent research shows the mood of a community can affect recycling rates. The average weight of campus recycling was nearly 50 percent higher after a college basketball victory than after a loss or tie at one U.S. university. On rainy days, the total mass of household recycling collected in one London borough fell by one kilogram for every millimeter of precipitation.

Microplastics Are EverywhereLess prominent in the plastic narrative are emerging questions over microplastic pollution in food, air, soil, and water, and the safety of chemical additives in plastic food packaging.

Orb Media is pleased to partner with members of the Orb Media Network (OMN), a group of global agenda-setting media which collaborate to simultaneously publish stories together that catalyze global dialogue on critical issues, focusing the attention of government, industry, researchers, civil society, and the public.

OMN participants: Channels TV (Nigeria), Dhaka Tribune (Bangladesh), Folha de São Paolo (Brazil), Tempo Media Group (Indonesia), The Hindu (India), YLE (Finland), CBC (Canada), SVT (Sweden), Die Zeit (Germany), BBC (United Kingdom), Cadena SER-Prisa (Spain), El Comercio (Perú),  El País (Uruguay), Mail & Guardian (South Africa), El Tiempo (Colombia), La Nación (Argentina), eNCA (South Africa), South China Morning Post (China), Louisville Public Media (United States).

About Orb MediaOrb Media produces original research and reporting on issues that impact billions of people, uniquely fusing original research, global data analysis, field reporting, and engaged public to deliver an accurate global picture of our interdependent world.   orbmedia.org/theplasticquestion.

CONTACT: Lara Kline, 1-202-9058370, lara@littletomato.co 

 

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/797937/Orb_Media_Plastic_Debris.jpgLogo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/652865/Orb_Media_Logo.jpg

 


in evidenza
L'Alta Velocità festeggia 10 anni Ecco lo spot Saatchi&Saatchi

Costume

L'Alta Velocità festeggia 10 anni
Ecco lo spot Saatchi&Saatchi

Zurich Connect

Zurich Connect ti permette di risparmiare sull'assicurazione auto senza compromessi sulla qualità del servizio. Scopri la polizza auto e fai un preventivo

Abiti sartoriali da Uomo, Canali

Dal 1934 Canali realizza raffinati abiti da uomo di alta moda sartoriale. Scopri la nuova collezione Canali.


RICHIEDI ONLINE IL TUO MUTUO
Finalità del mutuo
Importo del mutuo
Euro 		Durata del mutuo
anni
in collaborazione con
logo MutuiOnline.it
Testata giornalistica registrata - Direttore responsabile Angelo Maria Perrino - Reg. Trib. di Milano nÂ° 210 dell'11 aprile 1996 - P.I. 11321290154

Â© 1996 - 2018 Uomini & Affari S.r.l. Tutti i diritti sono riservati

Per la tua pubblicitÃ  sul sito: Clicca qui

Contatti

Cookie Policy

Affaritaliani, prima di pubblicare foto, video o testi da internet, compie tutte le opportune verifiche al fine di accertarne il libero regime di circolazione e non violare i diritti di autore o altri diritti esclusivi di terzi. Per segnalare alla redazione eventuali errori nell'uso del materiale riservato, scriveteci a segnalafoto@affaritaliani.it: provvederemo prontamente alla rimozione del materiale lesivo di diritti di terzi.