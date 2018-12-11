Il rapporto di Amnesty sui diritti umani: Italia bocciata
Crozza su Ceresani: "Il riscaldamento globale colpa di Satana"?
Il pitone lotta per non essere catturato, video diventa virale
Un meteorite attraversa il cielo di CittÃ  del Messico, l'incredibile video
Aggressione Corona, il racconto in ambulanza: "Uno di loro mi ha puntato un coltello.."
On. Morelli: "5G scatenerÃ  una rivoluzione digitale"
La vita, la morte e l'amore di Dj Fabo secondo Eman
Politecnico, Resta: "5G cambierÃ  modo di fare formazione"
Sindaco Sala: "Milano prima cittÃ  europea per infrastrutture"
Vodafone, Bisio: "5G darÃ  grandi opportunitÃ "
Sirti, Loiola annuncia gli aggiornamenti del piano strategico
Di Maio: ''Nessun arretramento su reddito cittadinanza e quota 100''
Legge Bilancio, Di Maio: "Previsto risparmio da 1,7mld per le imprese da sconti Inail"
Reddito Cittadinanza, Di Maio: "PartirÃ  al massimo da fine marzo"
Incendio TMB Salario, il rogo visto dall'ingresso dell'impianto
Incendio Tmb, l'odore acre raggiunge il centro di Roma
Morte Astori, indagati due medici per omicidio colposo
Eman racconta il nuovo singolo "Tutte le volte" ad Affari
Brexit, Juncker chiude a May: non rinegozieremo l'accordo
Incendio TMB Salaria, 4 persone contestano Raggi e Costa durante conferenza stampa
Control Risks: US China Trade Rift Foretells a New World Order Emerging in 2019

- Control Risks, the specialist global risk consultancy says that a US policy of China containment is set to emerge as a pillar of the new world order in 2019.

     (Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/795444/RISKMAP_2019_Top_Five_Risks_Infographic.jpg )

The forecast comes in Control Risks' annual RiskMap, a political and security risk forecast for business leaders and policy makers across the world, published today.

Richard Fenning, CEO of Control Risks, said: "In 2019, what started as a trade war will ultimately harden into a more permanent stance. The confrontation on trade between the United States and China will become the defining geopolitical dynamic.

"This antagonistic relationship will complicate life not only for businesses in China and the US. Companies in a wide orbit around this stand-off will feel the political and economic impact," added Fenning.

Top Five Risks for 2019 

The assessment of the US China dynamic tops Control Risks' list of Top Five Risks for business in 2019. In data governance and post Midterm politics respectively, Chinese and American dynamics inform the top tiers of the 2019 forecast.

The risks posed to business by extreme weather sees climate change push its way on the list for the first time.

The continuing surge of nationalist politics across the globe means that the Top Five Risks are rounded off by the prospect of globalised companies finding themselves increasingly nationless.

The new reality and the new resilience 

RiskMap 2019 explains a world that is in the heat of transition towards a new world order. Businesses will have to develop a new type of resilience to survive.

"International businesses in 2019 will mourn the post-war liberal consensus because it was demonstrably good - for them," said Steve Wilford, Senior Partner at Control Risks.

"Since the end of the Cold War multinationals massively increased their share of the global economy and now dominate global trade. They often maintain traditional national associations but are predominantly foreign when it comes to assets and employees. Nationalist policies will see this model come under intense pressure in 2019," added Wilford.

Outsized opportunities for the resilient business in 2019  

Nearly all businesses with international operations and supply chains in 2019 will find themselves ring-side in the battle for the next world order. The biggest players are already in the ring, ranking alongside nations in influence and exposure.

"From the broad swath of the global industrial sector impacted by the Made in China 2025 strategy, to the numerous internationals whose relationship with the US Trade Representative has changed from promotion to protection, the need to play coordinated defence against macro political opponents has never felt so real," said Dan Tawfik, Principal at Control Risks.

"As with any dramatic change, outsized opportunities will inevitably emerge in 2019, and risk taking will be extraordinarily worthwhile for the brave," added Tawfik.

The RiskMap 2019 website will be live from Tuesday 11 December 2018. The world map with countries' political and security risk forecasts will be available herehttp://www.controlrisks.com/riskmap 

Note to Editors: 

About Control Risks  

Control Risks is a specialist global risk consultancy that helps to create secure, compliant and resilient organisations in an age of ever-changing risk. Working across disciplines, technologies and geographies, everything we do is based on our belief that taking risks is essential to our clients' success. We provide our clients with the insight to focus resources and ensure they are prepared to resolve the issues and crises that occur in any ambitious global organisation. We go beyond problem-solving and provide the insight and intelligence needed to realise opportunities and grow.

http://www.controlrisks.com 


