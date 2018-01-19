ConvenientPower Systems And Gionee Launch World's First China Smartphone Wireless Charging in China

19 gennaio 2018- 15:54

- LAS VEGAS, Jan. 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- ConvenientPower Systems announced the world first Chinese smartphone to integrate Qi and fast wireless charging for China, the world's largest market, consisting of 1.38 billion mobile users*.

Gionee, a leading China smartphone brand, focuses on delivering design-forward, high performance cameras and power charging options for mobile users across the Middle East, Africa, Central Asia and Southeast Asia.

"Gionee's launch of fast wireless charging into the world's largest mobile market is a significant milestone for the entire wireless charging ecosystem," said Camille Tang, President, ConvenientPower Systems. "This milestone accelerates innovation and performance by Chinese mobile brands and manufacturers across the ecosystem. The sophistication of Chinese mobile users and the large volumes of the China market will drive new dimensions in the wireless power charging user experience as well as the scale for cost optimization."

A leader in wireless charging technology, ConvenientPower Systems developed the fast wireless charging for both the Gionee M7Plus smartphone and the Gionee fast wireless charging pad. The M7Plus smartphone features Qi and the Gionee wireless charger has up to 10 watts of power for a fast charge.

The Gionee M7Plus mobile phone fast wireless charging will be demonstrated at the Consumer Electronics Show 2018, the Wireless Power Consortium Booth #SL2, South Halls 3-4 Upper Level & Connector, Tech East, Las Vegas Convention Center.

*Statista, August 2017

About GioneeGionee is a leading China mobile group providing innovative, high quality mobile devices. With over 15,000 employees in R&D, production, sales and after-sales services in China, Gionee's distribution in China includes more than 300,000 sales counters and 80,000 sales promoters. Gionee's rapid international expansion across 50 markets includes Egypt, India, Indonesia, Georgia, Kazakhstan, Nigeria, UAE. Gionee is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.www.gionee.com

About ConvenientPower SystemsConvenientPower Systems "CPS" is a 1-stop hub for wireless charging solutions, products and services. The only wireless charging technology and solutions provider whose technology is proven in products launched in the market, in volume, every year, over the past 9 years, CPS has 27 world first's. Its solutions and products scale across consumer and mobile, automotive, furniture and buildings, medical and healthcare applications. CPS wireless charging technology is patent-protected. The CPS Group is located in Hong Kong, San Francisco, Shenzhen, Chengdu.http://www.convenientpower.com

