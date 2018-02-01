Conversion Efficiency at 20.41%, LONGi Solar Creates World Record of Monocrystalline PERC Module

- The product tested was a P-type monocrystalline PERC module. Based on efficient PERC cell technologies and innovative design, the module realized a conversion efficiency of up to 20.41%, which is noteworthy in that this is the efficiency of a single side, and this technology takes the lead in the industry.

In recent years, with the growing demand in the photovoltaic market for solar modules with high conversion efficiency, technologies enabling such high levels of efficiency have been rapidly developed. In the Chinese market, under the auspices of application and technology "top runner" projects, the competition in enhancing photoelectric conversion efficiency is extremely fierce with major enterprises continually rewriting cell and module efficiency records.

Li Wenxue, President of LONGi Solar, said: "the new world record for the conversion efficiency of LONGi Solar's monocrystalline PERC module is the first major breakthrough in module efficiency. Through continuous technological innovations, we will bring more efficient monocrystalline module products to the market to help PV investors earn more power generation benefits and contribute to the cause for clean water and blue sky."

Previously, in October 2017, LONGi Solar announced in Beijing that a test conducted by Germany's Fraunhofer ISE CalLab demonstrated that the photoelectric conversion efficiency of LONGi Solar's monocrystalline PERC cell had reached 22.71%, a world record at the time. Ten days later, LONGi Solar broke the record once again with 23.26%, breaching the industry-accepted limit of 23% for a mass produced PERC cell.

More recently, the company has introduced 22% efficiency PERC cell technology to its production base for the mass production of PV products that meet the technical standards defined by "top runner". LONGi Solar's commitment is that, while creating new records for module efficiency, the company will continue to adopt new module technologies in 2018 to realize higher module efficiency, focus on both high efficiency and high power, create greater value for the PV application market and accelerate the advent of grid parity.