Conte: governo impegnato in fase 2, rilancio economia e cantieri
Come si fanno i salvataggi in mare? Il video dell'Aeronautica
Conte: non appoggiamo Maduro ma non diamo investiture affrettate
Conte: nessuna ripercussione sul governo dal caso Diciotti
Sea Watch, Conte: fra poche ore inizieranno operazioni di sbarco
Un leone danza sott'acqua per il nuovo anno lunare in Malaysia
Usa nella morsa del gelo, freddo polare anche con -50 gradi
A Livorno sequestrati 600 chili di cocaina, nascosta nel caffÃ¨
Venezuela, Maduro favorevole a elezioni politiche anticipate
Sea Watch, Conte: "Tra qualche ora inizieranno le operazioni di sbarco"
Dl semplificazioni, Conte: "SarÃ  la madre di tutte le riforme"
Basilica del Sacro Cuore imbiancata, Gabriel colpisce la Francia
De Caterina, l'OrÃ¨al: "SostenibilitÃ : ci poniamo importanti obiettivi"
Venezuela, Maduro: "USA vogliono intervento, no a un Vietnam nel nostro Paese" SOTTOTITOLI
Diciotti, Urraro (M5s): "Siamo in fase istruttoria, condiviso percorso di approfondimentoo Di Maio"
Diciotti, Urraro (M5s): "Siamo in fase istruttoria, condiviso percorso di approfondimentoo Di Maio"

Diciotti, Grasso (Leu): "C'Ã¨ un'istruttoria e dobbiamo approfondire"
Blitz antidroga a Roma, tra gli arrestati un Casamonica
Diciotti, Giarrusso (M5s): "Posizione Salvini cambiata, da governo responsabilitÃ "
Diciotti, Malan (FI): "M5s ha sempre detto che essere ministro Ã¨ un privilegio, noi saremo coerenti"
Diciotti, Malan (FI): "M5s ha sempre detto che essere ministro è un privilegio, noi saremo coerenti"

Carabinieri in azione nel Napoletano, eseguiti tre arresti e sequestro di armi e droga
Corendon Places Boeing 747 in Its Hotel Garden

- Mega transport brings airplane in five days from Schiphol to Amsterdam 

Travel agency, airline company and hotelier Corendon will have a complete Boeing 747-400 transported from Schiphol airport to the Corendon Village Hotel in Amsterdam this February. There the plane will be placed in the hotel garden. For this mega job Dutch specialized transport company Mammoet has been brought in. Mammoet will transport the 150 ton plane in five days from the airport to the hotel, starting Tuesday evening February 5th. During its spectacular last journey, the Boeing has to cross 17 ditches, highway A9 and one provincial road.

     (Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/815083/Corendon_Logo.jpg )

     (Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/815082/Boeing_747_Corendon.jpg )

The Boeing 747 is the former KLM aircraft 'City of Bangkok' that will be given a new final destination after 30 years of reliable service. In recent weeks it has been painted in the colours of Corendon in Rome. Also it is has been stripped of all serviceable parts, such as the engines, by aircraft recycling company AELS. After the transport the plane will be placed in the garden of the Corendon Village Hotel Amsterdam. The aircraft will be converted into the Corendon Boeing 747 Experience, which will open its doors at Q3 of 2019. The hotel opened last year in the former headquarters of Sony. With over 680 rooms, suites and apartments it is the largest hotel in the Benelux. Guests have a clear view of Schiphol Airport.

Press invitation 

Corendon invites media and journalists to closely follow and visit the transport from the Control Room and the Skybar of the hotel. This will take place from Tuesday 5 to Sunday 10 February.

To be present during this spectacular event, please register via this link before Friday 1 February and indicate preferred night(s): https://corendon.typeform.com/to/k00nma.

What happens when? 

Tuesday 5 February 22.00 hours - Wednesday 6 February 07.00 hours: kick off: 

On Tuesday, February 5th, at 11 pm the aircraft will roll on a self-propelled trailer of transport giant Mammoet, crossing Schiphol Airport. It will leave the airport site via the Zwanenburgbaan and will be transported over the meadows towards the Sloterweg. Here the Boeing 747 will stay for two days.

Friday 8 February 00.00 hours - Saturday 9 February 05.00 hours: Crossing the A9 

The most spectacular part of the transport is the crossing of highway A9. This will happen during the night of Friday 8th on Saturday February 9th. After that the aircraft will follow its route towards the Corendon Village Hotel.

Saturday 9 February 00.00 hours - Sunday 10 February 04.00 hours: The final meters 

The aircraft will cross the Schipholweg during the night of Saturday 9th to Sunday February 10th and will make 57 traffic movements before it takes its place in the garden of the Corendon Village Hotel.

Note for the media: 

On Monday February 11th Corendon will send a press release with all information and images about the transport.

Corendon is a leading tour operator, airline company and hotel chain on the Dutch and Belgian travel market. In 2018 Corendon gladly took care of the holiday for over 750.000 holidaymakers to dozens of sunny destinations in and outside Europe. Corendon's aviation business includes Corendon Dutch Airlines, Corendon Airlines Europe and Corendon International Airlines with a total fleet of eighteen aircraft. Corendon Hotels & Resorts offers ten hotels and resorts in the Netherlands and Turkey and on Ibiza and Curaçao. Corendon has a strong market position due to its sharp prices, its no-nonsense approach and its extensive experience in the travel industry.

http://www.corendon.nl & http://www.corendonhotels.com


