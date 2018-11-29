La mediazione sul credito di Nsa, aiuto a Pmi e tutela le banche
Courtyard by Marriott brings its new design to the heart of Paris with the opening of Gare de Lyon property

- Housed in a 19-story tower, Courtyard by Marriott Paris Gare de Lyon offers exceptional views over the city and its emblematic sights. The design in the 249 bedrooms was led by Studios Architecture and features sleek wood finishes and metallic details that reflect the area's industrial past.

"We are excited to bring the Courtyard brand to the heart of the French capital, with this new address at an exceptional location in the city centre of Paris," said John Licence, Vice President Premium and Select Brands Europe at Marriott International. "The hotel's proximity to the world's largest start-up incubator is ideal for Courtyard's passion-driven guests looking to pursue their personal and professional ambitions whilst on the road."

Bringing to life the brand's new design vision for its properties, the hotel incorporates a more contemporary look and feel that speaks to its ambitious and enterprising guests. Pops of vivid yellow throughout the public spaces echo the painted facades in nearby pedestrian street Rue Crémieux whilst vibrant green plant walls speak to the local 'greenway' La Coulée Verte. Spaces, amenities, and technology account for emerging trends and the needs of next-gen travellers, offering a welcoming, inviting environment that enables collaboration and exploration.

These next-gen travellers looking to pursue both their personal and professional passions can do so in the hotel's impressive 650m² of meetings and events space, which consists of nine multi-functional conference rooms equipped with top-of-the-range technology. The space also features a dedicated co-working space, which can be booked by the hour or by the day.

Kitchen & Bar proposes an all-day dining experience based on a Fresh, French and Friendly concept. Chef Melissa Ravel prides herself on bringing to life simple, seasonal products that showcase the amazing quality and diversity of local producers. Guests can fuel themselves for the day ahead with traditional French breakfast items such breads and pastries accompanied by homemade jams and freshly squeezed orange juice, whilst all-day menu items range from bar snacks to hot dishes and desserts. The bar menu caters to all tastes and features local craft beers, as well as a wide selection of regional French wines.

Additional services include a 24-hour 52m² gym and a secure car park with electric-car charging ports.

Courtyard by Marriott has over 1100 hotels worldwide with more than 60 of those in Europe, where the brand plans to open nearly 30 new hotels by 2020. Courtyard by Marriott Paris Gare de Lyon is the brand's sixth hotel in Paris.

ABOUT COURTYARD BY MARRIOTTCourtyard is the hotel brand of choice for ambitious and enterprising guests who see business travel as a driver of personal fulfillment and professional growth. Courtyard provides opportunities for guests to pursue both their personal and professional passions on the road. With more than 1,100 locations in over 50 countries and territories, Courtyard is proud to participate in the industry's award-winning loyalty program, Marriott Rewards® which includes The Ritz-Carlton Rewards®. Members can now link accounts with Starwood Preferred Guest® at members.marriott.com for instant elite status matching and unlimited points transfer. For more information or reservations, visit courtyard.marriott.com, become a fan on Facebook or follow @CourtyardHotels on Twitter and Instagram.

About Marriott International, Inc.Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAR) is based in Bethesda, Maryland, USA, and encompasses a portfolio of more than 6,700 properties in 30 leading hotel brands spanning 129 countries and territories. Marriott operates and franchises hotels and licenses vacation ownership resorts all around the world. The company also operates award-winning loyalty programs: Marriott Rewards®, which includes The Ritz-Carlton Rewards®, and Starwood Preferred Guest®. For more information, please visit our website at www.marriott.com, and for the latest company news, visit www.marriottnewscenter.com. In addition, connect with us on Facebook and @MarriottIntl on Twitter and Instagram.

NOTE ON FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of federal securities laws, including the number of lodging properties the company may add in future years and similar statements concerning possible future events or expectations that are not historical facts.  We caution you that these statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including changes in market conditions; changes in global and regional economies; supply and demand changes for hotel rooms; competitive conditions in the lodging industry; relationships with clients and property owners; the availability of capital to finance hotel growth and refurbishment; and other risk factors that the company identifies in its most recent annual report on Form 10-K; any of which could cause actual results to differ materially from the expectations we express or imply here.  We make these statements as of the date of this press release, and we assume no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/790967/Courtyard_by_Marriott_Paris.jpg


