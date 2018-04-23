Creation of Inceptua Clinical Trial Services Marks New Era for the Company

Rupert Everett: Wilde perseguitato, "succede ancora oggi"
Spettacoli

Rupert Everett: Wilde perseguitato, "succede ancora oggi"

Rupert Everett nel "Nome della Rosa": "A Eco piacerebbe"
Spettacoli

Rupert Everett nel "Nome della Rosa": "A Eco piacerebbe"

Governo, mandato esplorativo a Fico entro giovedÃ¬ su M5s-Pd
Politica

Governo, mandato esplorativo a Fico entro giovedÃ¬ su M5s-Pd

Governo, Roberto Fico: mi metterÃ² al lavoro da subito
Politica

Governo, Roberto Fico: mi metterÃ² al lavoro da subito

E' un maschio: Ã¨ nato il terzo royal baby di Kate e William
Politica

E' un maschio: Ã¨ nato il terzo royal baby di Kate e William

Toma nuovo presidente Molise, concittadini del candidato M5s sconfitto: "Ci annettermo all'Abruzzo"
Politica

Toma nuovo presidente Molise, concittadini del candidato M5s sconfitto: "Ci annettermo...

La passeggiata di Fico dal Quirinale a Palazzo Chigi tra giornalisti e poliziotti
Politica

La passeggiata di Fico dal Quirinale a Palazzo Chigi tra giornalisti e poliziotti

Vela, la Volvo Ocean Race lascia il Brasile alla volta degli Usa
Sport

Vela, la Volvo Ocean Race lascia il Brasile alla volta degli Usa

In Scozia le sculture di pietra che sfidano la gravitÃ 
Culture

In Scozia le sculture di pietra che sfidano la gravitÃ 

Turisti in piazza del Quirinale aspettano uscita del Presidente Fico
Politica

Turisti in piazza del Quirinale aspettano uscita del Presidente Fico

Calcio, i tifosi del Napoli dopo la vittoria: ora ci crediamo
Sport

Calcio, i tifosi del Napoli dopo la vittoria: ora ci crediamo

In Afghanistan, quando la figlia femmina deve fare il maschio
Politica

In Afghanistan, quando la figlia femmina deve fare il maschio

SostenibilitÃ : Regione Emilia Romagna cerca imprese da premiare
Economia

SostenibilitÃ : Regione Emilia Romagna cerca imprese da premiare

Fico: "Ricevuto mandato esplorativo per intesa M5s - PD"
Politica

Fico: "Ricevuto mandato esplorativo per intesa M5s - PD"

La camminata di Fico verso il Colle, la quarta volta a piedi tra sorrisi e super scorta
Politica

La camminata di Fico verso il Colle, la quarta volta a piedi tra sorrisi e super scorta

Previdenza: Pagliuca rieletto presidente della Cassa ragionieri
Economia

Previdenza: Pagliuca rieletto presidente della Cassa ragionieri

Mattarella affida a Fico mandato esplorativo per trovare intesa tra M5s e PD
Politica

Mattarella affida a Fico mandato esplorativo per trovare intesa tra M5s e PD

Lamborghini bruciata sul carro attrezzi per protesta
Cronache

Lamborghini bruciata sul carro attrezzi per protesta

Roma, ultimo allenamento prima di partire per Liverpool
Sport

Roma, ultimo allenamento prima di partire per Liverpool

Fico arriva al Quirinale scortato da un cordone di carabinieri
Politica

Fico arriva al Quirinale scortato da un cordone di carabinieri

Creation of Inceptua Clinical Trial Services Marks New Era for the Company

- Inceptua Group (previously Multipharma) today announces that its Clinical Trial Supplies business unit is rebranding to Inceptua Clinical Trial Services. Going forward, all of the group's three business units including Clinical Trial Services, Medicines Access and Commercial Products will be marketed under the same corporate brand name, Inceptua.

Since the founding in 1997, Inceptua Group - headquartered in Luxembourg - has grown to become one of the leading global players in the clinical trial services market, offering reliable sourcing and logistics expertise for comparator drugs, clinical trial supplies, and clinical manufacturing services.

"The name change marks the shift from Multipharma to Inceptua and a new era for the company. We have a strong heritage sourcing medicine supplies for clinical trials, and we will continue to strategically develop our offering in this niche and operate as recognized experts in this area," says Alan Raffensperger, Chief Executive Officer, Inceptua Group.

"At the same time the change reflects that Inceptua as a group is further developing our position as a strategic partner for pharma and biotech companies, advising our clients on strategies and supporting them with solutions and services across the entire value chain -clinical trials, medicines access and commercialization of products. As of today, our new trademark Inceptua allows us to market our combined offer to clients under the same brand name, reflecting our strategy to be a trusted partner covering the value chain from trial to commercialization." 

As of 2018, the company is operating from offices in Luxembourg, Germany, Switzerland, Japan, the US, the UK, Sweden and China. Inceptua's multinational team has a global network as well as people on the ground with local knowledge and expertise. This extensive network of global connections means that while the majority of purchasing is direct from manufacturers, the group also has access to qualified distributors to meet customer needs, as well as critical understanding of local and regional regulatory and compliance requirements.

Looking ahead, Inceptua Group has a clear ambition to grow even further and to help solve complex, medical challenges globally:

"Our aim is to further realize the potential of our position as a trusted partner for our clients, by understanding their needs and delivering value in a long-term strategic partnership, both within clinical trial services as well as in our other business areas, medicines access, and commercial products and services. We offer a personalized approach and aim to provide our customers and clients with solutions that positively impact patients' lives worldwide," says Kay-Christian Karstadt, Chief Operating Officer.

"We have seen a rapid, increasing and significant development of growth in the need for clinical trial services to meet today's healthcare burden in areas of high unmet medical need. It is our strategy with Inceptua Clinical Trial Servicesto navigate the complex and highly dynamic environment, providing a vital advisory role for customers and supporting them throughout the process." 

About Inceptua Clinical Trial Services 

Inceptua Clinical Trial Services offers a range of solutions, including strategic planning, clinical trial supply sourcing, clinical manufacturing, and end-to-end depot and distribution management to ensure the precise requirements of your trial are met.

The team has a thorough understanding of customers' requirements during the procurement process, whether they require commercial drugs for comparator trials or innovator products for biosimilar development.

Inceptua Clinical Trial Services is a business unit of Inceptua, a specialist multinational company headquartered in Luxembourg that has been providing unlicensed medicines for named patient programs since 1997, and medicine supplies for clinical trials since 2004. For more information, please visit our website at http://www.inceptua.com.

About Inceptua 

The Inceptua Group is a global, dynamic and future-oriented service provider and partner for the pharmaceutical and biotech industry, providing critical treatments to patients in need. Inceptua has global operations within clinical trial supply chain and manufacturing, medicine access and unlicensed medicines, as well as commercial products and services.

in evidenza
Mancini vs Capriotti-Morali Ex naufraghe, caos dalla D'Urso

Spettacoli

Mancini vs Capriotti-Morali
Ex naufraghe, caos dalla D'Urso

Zurich Connect

Zurich Connect ti permette di risparmiare sull'assicurazione auto senza compromessi sulla qualità del servizio. Scopri la polizza auto e fai un preventivo

Abiti sartoriali da Uomo, Canali

Dal 1934 Canali realizza raffinati abiti da uomo di alta moda sartoriale. Scopri la nuova collezione Canali.


RICHIEDI ONLINE IL TUO MUTUO
Finalità del mutuo
Importo del mutuo
Euro 		Durata del mutuo
anni
in collaborazione con
logo MutuiOnline.it
Testata giornalistica registrata - Direttore responsabile Angelo Maria Perrino - Reg. Trib. di Milano nÂ° 210 dell'11 aprile 1996 - P.I. 11321290154

Â© 1996 - 2018 Uomini & Affari S.r.l. Tutti i diritti sono riservati

Per la tua pubblicitÃ  sul sito: Clicca qui

Contatti

Cookie Policy

Affaritaliani, prima di pubblicare foto, video o testi da internet, compie tutte le opportune verifiche al fine di accertarne il libero regime di circolazione e non violare i diritti di autore o altri diritti esclusivi di terzi. Per segnalare alla redazione eventuali errori nell'uso del materiale riservato, scriveteci a segnalafoto@affaritaliani.it: provvederemo prontamente alla rimozione del materiale lesivo di diritti di terzi.