13 novembre 2018- 19:18 CRiL Announces Commercial Advisory Board Agreement With Linde Healthcare

- A collaboration to refine and optimise the commercialisation of CRiL's N-Tidal technology.

Cambridge Respiratory Innovations Limited (CRiL) today announced the signing of a collaboration agreement with Linde AG that covers clinical and commercial validation during development of its N-Tidal B personal respiratory monitor and potential rights to commercialise it for specific indications. As part of this agreement, CRiL is delighted to also announce the establishment of a Commercial Advisory Board (CAB). The primary objective of CRiL's CAB is to enlist the expertise of internationally-respected leaders in cardio-respiratory health to refine and optimise the commercial road map for CRiL's innovative N-Tidal technology. Representing Linde Healthcare, a global business unit of The Linde Group, will be Urmi Prasad Richardson, Global Head of Healthcare in the Centre of Excellence.

Jeremy Walsh, CRiL's CEO, commented, "The formation of the CAB, with senior representation from major partners like Linde, marks a significant milestone in the development of our company. We are delighted that Urmi will be advising our company. She has a wealth of international healthcare experience in diagnostics, therapeutics and services which will be extremelyvaluable to us, especially as Linde Healthcare is the established global leader in home therapy ofCOPD and other chronic respiratory conditions."

CRiL also announced that the CAB will include Dr Edward Philpott, Global Strategy Drug Development & Head, Respiratory Centre of Excellence for IQVIA, a leading global provider of information, innovative technology solutions and contract research services to the healthcare industry formed through the merger of IMS and Quintiles. The board will be chaired by Cliff Murphy, Managing Partner of ConAlliance UK, which has been providing strategic development consultancy to CRiL's management team since 2016.

Jeremy Walsh added, "Cliff has wide ranging C-level experience in the strategic development of medical device companies, with a focus on commercialisation. We are delighted that he will continue to advise us with our innovative N-Tidal technology."

CRiL will make additional announcements on further appointments to the CAB in the near future.

The N-Tidal devices are unique breath monitors capable of unprecedentedly precise measurement of the tidal breathing CO2 waveform shape, which is an established but under-used respiratory biomarker. CRiL is currently developing two market-ready versions of the N-Tidal breath monitor (funded by a development contract from SBRI Healthcare) as well as a supporting digital health platform (supported by a grant from Innovate UK). The N-Tidal C is a dedicated data collection device for use in pharmaceutical drug trials whereas the N-Tidal B is an accurate predictive monitor for use by COPD and Asthma patients at home.

N-Tidal monitors have been tested in clinical studies currently underway at Cambridge - Addenbrookes (COPD), Cambridge - Royal Papworth (Motor Neurone Disease), Portsmouth (asthma, breathing pattern disorders, congestive heart failure, pneumonia and healthy) and Nottingham (paediatric bronchospasm, adolescent cystic fibrosis, asthma). CRiL has already collected over 30,000 respiratory records with N-Tidal (which users consistently rate highly for ease-of-use) which IQVIA's Predictive Analytics division will analyse using machine learning techniques to refine N-Tidal's predictive algorithms for COPD.

CRiL and IQVIA have also signed a letter of intent detailing a relationship in which IQVIA's clinical research organisation division will support CRiL's N-Tidal C data collector device in pharmaceutical drug trials and any clinical studies required for regulatory approval of the N-Tidal device.

CRiL will launch its market-ready N-Tidal C to collect real-world respiratory data during clinical research in 2019 and its N-Tidal B personal respiratory monitors for COPD and asthma in 2021. The company has secured funding for its first regulatory study for the N-Tidal B which it intends to start in mid-2019.

About CRiL

CRiL is a digital health company focused on becoming the #1 supplier of cardio-respiratory health and outcomes data to the patient, clinician, healthcare provider and data utiliser. Powered by its unique CO2 sensor, CRiL will supply patients, healthcare professionals, healthcare providers and healthcare companies with data to improve patient self-care, refine medication, improve outcomes, increase clinical efficiency, reduce healthcare resources, optimise clinical trials, shorten development cycles and provide a unique insight into cardio-respiratory performance.

For more information, visit CRiL at http://criltd.co.uk/

About Linde Healthcare

Linde Healthcare is a global leader specialising along an integrated respiratory care path. It combines pharmaceutical gases, medical devices, services and clinical care into solutions with the patient in mind. Its products and services make a difference in the lives of its patients and to its healthcare partners in the care continuum from hospital to home. A global business unit of The Linde Group, it is present in over 60 countries and generated revenues of EUR 3.361bn in 2017.

For more information, visit Linde Healthcare online at http://www.linde-healthcare.com

About The Linde Group

In the 2017 financial year, The Linde Group generated revenue of EUR 17.113 bn, making it one of the leading gases and engineering companies in the world, with approximately 58,000 employees working in more than 100 countries worldwide. The strategy of The Linde Group is geared towards long-term profitable growth and focuses on the expansion of its international business, with forward-looking products and services. Linde acts responsibly towards its shareholders, business partners, employees, society and the environment in every one of its business areas, regions and locations across the globe. The company is committed to technologies and products that unite the goals of customer value and sustainable development.

For more information, see The Linde Group online at http://www.linde.com

ConAlliance are exclusive commercial advisors to CRiL