CROMSOURCE Appoints Director of Regulatory Services and Expands Regulatory Operations

Manovra, Moscovici: "La Commissione non intende sostituirsi alle autoritÃ  italiane"
Manovra, Moscovici: "La Commissione non intende sostituirsi alle autoritÃ  italiane"

Manovra, Moscovici: "Tre settimane all'Italia per presentare nuova bozza"
Manovra, Moscovici: "Tre settimane all'Italia per presentare nuova bozza"

L'arte di Fatma Bucak alla Galleria d'Arte Moderna di Palermo
L'arte di Fatma Bucak alla Galleria d'Arte Moderna di Palermo

Tronchetti Provera: Gilberto Benetton amico e persona perbene
Tronchetti Provera: Gilberto Benetton amico e persona perbene

Claviere, Salvini: Macron attacca? Si faccia esame di coscienza
Claviere, Salvini: Macron attacca? Si faccia esame di coscienza

Salvini: sulla manovra ascoltiamo tutti ma non torniamo indietro
Salvini: sulla manovra ascoltiamo tutti ma non torniamo indietro

Salvini: non abbiamo intenzione di uscire nÃ© dall'euro nÃ© dall'Ue
Salvini: non abbiamo intenzione di uscire nÃ© dall'euro nÃ© dall'Ue

Federculture: consumi culturali +3,1%, ma Ã¨ Italia a due velocitÃ 
Federculture: consumi culturali +3,1%, ma Ã¨ Italia a due velocitÃ 

Manovra, Di Maio: avremo forte interlocuzione con la Commissione
Manovra, Di Maio: avremo forte interlocuzione con la Commissione

Di Maio: la crescita ci sarÃ , non cambieremo la manovra
Di Maio: la crescita ci sarÃ , non cambieremo la manovra

Mattarella:aperti a contaminazioni culturali,non devono impaurire
Mattarella:aperti a contaminazioni culturali,non devono impaurire

Erdogan: l'omicidio di Kashoggi pianificato da giorni
Erdogan: l'omicidio di Kashoggi pianificato da giorni

Zaia: il governo durerÃ  nella misura in cui rispetta il contratto
Zaia: il governo durerÃ  nella misura in cui rispetta il contratto

Moavero: italiano quarta lingua piÃ¹ studiata, Ã¨ davanti francese
Moavero: italiano quarta lingua piÃ¹ studiata, Ã¨ davanti francese

Obama ai democratici per le elezioni di midterm: andate a votare
Obama ai democratici per le elezioni di midterm: andate a votare

Delrio: tifiamo Italia ma temo governo farÃ  conti con la realtÃ 
Delrio: tifiamo Italia ma temo governo farÃ  conti con la realtÃ 

Manovra, Delrio (Pd): falso che aumenta gli investimenti
Manovra, Delrio (Pd): falso che aumenta gli investimenti

Festa Roma, Scorsese omaggia il nostro cinema: aiutate i giovani
Festa Roma, Scorsese omaggia il nostro cinema: aiutate i giovani

"Share the Journey" a Roma pellegrinaggio simbolico coi migranti
"Share the Journey" a Roma pellegrinaggio simbolico coi migranti

Riad, apre la "Davos del deserto" all'ombra del caso Khashoggi
Riad, apre la "Davos del deserto" all'ombra del caso Khashoggi


CROMSOURCE Appoints Director of Regulatory Services and Expands Regulatory Operations

- CROMSOURCE, an international contract research organization (CRO) providing a comprehensive portfolio of services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries, announced today the appointment of its Regulatory Services Department Director, Mr. David R. Dills, and the expansion of its Regulatory Services portfolio.

     (Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/663606/CROMSOURCE_Logo.jpg )

Mr. Dills has more than 28 years of experience in the medical device and pharmaceutical industry. He has held positions of increasing responsibility with sponsor and service companies of various sizes, including large, global OEM's/sponsors, consultancies and a global CROs, as well as virtual, small, mid and large-sized enterprises and has serviced sponsors and clients in multiple global locations.

David enjoys interpreting the regulatory precedents and new legislation, conducting due diligence, understanding the competitive landscape, developing the regulatory strategy and regulatory plan as part of strategic regulatory consulting, Agency meeting preparation and engagement, conducting persuasive communication with regulatory authorities, executing an effective path to approval for submissions and marketing applications, developing GxP compliance strategies and delivering regulatory training to internal and external stakeholders, and striving for overall corporate compliance with regulations in The Americas, EMEA and Asia Pacific.

"Whatever the stage of clinical development, our clients need a partner that can provide the global regulatory capabilities to support their product portfolio for commercial success," said Dr. Margherita Mosconi, Chief Services Officer. "His tremendous broad experience will support CROMSOURCE in expanding its services into strategic regulatory consultation to biotechnology Companies."

Like CROMSOURCE, David can call on the wider scientific, medical and regulatory external expert network in specialized areas. Furthermore, the well-established connections with key regulatory experts permit CROMSOURCE to identify the best and defensible regulatory strategy for our clients.

Mr. Dills underscored that: "I dolook forward to being part of the CROMSOURCE team and contributing to the company's ongoing and continuous success in the global marketplace and to be able to further support the increasingly complex product development needs of our global clients.We will offer and expand global regulatory services."

About CROMSOURCE  

CROMSOURCE is an ISO-certified, international contract research organization providing a comprehensive portfolio of services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries. Specializing in clinical development and flexible resourcing solutions, they offer a flexible approach to ensure their clients' unique needs are supported. CROMSOURCE operates offices across all regions of Europe and North America.

For more information, visit http://www.cromsource.com.

<Start_indent>Contact details:Margherita Mosconi +39-045-8222811Margherita.Mosconi@cromsource.com


