Brexit fa paura: discendenti di ebrei chiedono passaporto tedesco
Vita sulla Luna, germogliano semi di cotone della missione cinese
Matera raccontata dalla sua gente: un film che ascolta i Sassi
Crozza-Salvini: mi vesto anche da finanziere, anzi meglio di no
Del Corno: "Fondamentale l'accompagnamento all'esercizio della professione"
Malin (CheBanca!): "Orgogliosi di sostenere giovani di talento"
Shoah, ripristinate le pietre di inciampo rubate nel quartiere Monti a Roma
Frosini (Conservatorio): "La nostra nuova Orchestra Ã¨ una compagine fissa"
Roghi tossici, 15 arresti e 57 indagati. Presa la banda dei rom ladri d'auto
Immigrazione clandestina, 3.000 euro a tratta: 14 fermi a Palermo
L'ultima stagione de Il Trono di Spade, svelata la data d'uscita
Olimpiadi 2026, Sala: ''Analisi costi benefici affidata ad UniversitÃ . Vorrei Bocconi come Expo''
Olimpiadi invernali, Zaia: ''Governo non ci ha mai abbandonato''
Smantellata la banda che gestiva lo spaccio di marijuana a Bronte
Caos nei cieli in Germania: 570 voli cancellati per sciopero
Il presidente del Consiglio Giuseppe Conte accolto in Niger
Fontana di Trevi, Don Benoni (Caritas): "Telefonata con Raggi? E' stata molto cordiale"
Fontana di Trevi, Don Benoni (Caritas): "C'Ã¨ stato un malinteso, ho chiarito con la Raggi"
Discarica abusiva a Napoli: 20 tonnellate di rifiuti speciali
Tuc, startup italiana connette e personalizza l'auto del futuro
Crowell & Moring Taps Top Lawyer Robert Weekes to Lead London Office

- LONDON, Jan. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Robert Weekes, one of the UK's most experienced financial litigators, has joined Crowell & Moring to manage and oversee the expansion of its London office.

As the head of its London office, Weekes will spearhead new growth in the firm's Global Litigation, Corporate, and Regulatory practices and play a crucial role in advising the firm's clients on a wide range of financial litigation, investigations, and international dispute matters. It is a leadership position that he knows well. Weekes joins the firm from Squire Patton Boggs, where he led the London office for the past decade and served on the firm's global board. Weekes plans to expand the London office, as he did in his last role, focusing on practice areas that thrive in London and link well with the firm.

Weekes will be a member of Crowell & Moring's Global Litigation and Financial Services practices. He will advise corporations, banks, other financial institutions, multinational and UK-based entities and individuals on a wide range of complex commercial disputes, including fraud investigations and asset tracing and recovery. He frequently handles banking and investment disputes, fraud and asset recovery litigation, guarantee and indemnity claims, and advises insurance companies on complex disputed claims. Weekes regularly works with leading members of the bar and with forensic experts in conducting investigations across a broad spectrum of industries and geographies.

"Robert is a dynamic leader with a proven track record of winning high-stakes litigation matters and building a team of talent at the same time," said Philip T. Inglima, chair of Crowell & Moring. "Robert will play a pivotal role in our strategic plans to expand our London office with additional lawyers and practices. He deepens our global litigation and investigations bench and expands our ability to serve clients across a wide range of sectors."

Weekes has extensive experience in securing freezing injunctions, search and seizure orders, and other emergency remedies for clients. Weekes has won numerous awards for the presentations he has given on commercial fraud. Weekes has deep knowledge of factoring and discounting companies and advises widely across that sector.  

"This is an exciting opportunity to take a leadership role at a firm that is clearly on the move internationally," Weekes said. "I see myself as a person who knows how to grow teams that work well together across practice groups to find innovative and commercial solutions for clients. I am delighted to join Crowell & Moring, a firm that is known throughout the legal industry for its entrepreneurial spirit and ability to deliver superb value and outstanding service to clients."

About Crowell & Moring

Crowell & Moring is an international law firm with more than 500 lawyers representing clients in litigation and arbitration, regulatory, and transactional matters. The firm is internationally recognized for its representation of Fortune 500 companies in high-stakes litigation, as well as its ongoing commitment to pro bono service and diversity. The firm has offices in Washington, D.C., New York, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Orange County, London, and Brussels.

Media contacts: 

Rebecca Carr+1 202.508.8835  rcarr@crowell.com  prteam@crowell.com   

Matthew Gilleard / Ryan McSharry    +44 0207 629 1430  matthewg@infiniteglobal.com   ryanm@infiniteglobal.com  

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/807910/Robert_Weekes.jpg


