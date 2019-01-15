15 gennaio 2019- 14:55 Crowell & Moring Taps Top Lawyer Robert Weekes to Lead London Office

- LONDON, Jan. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Robert Weekes, one of the UK's most experienced financial litigators, has joined Crowell & Moring to manage and oversee the expansion of its London office.

As the head of its London office, Weekes will spearhead new growth in the firm's Global Litigation, Corporate, and Regulatory practices and play a crucial role in advising the firm's clients on a wide range of financial litigation, investigations, and international dispute matters. It is a leadership position that he knows well. Weekes joins the firm from Squire Patton Boggs, where he led the London office for the past decade and served on the firm's global board. Weekes plans to expand the London office, as he did in his last role, focusing on practice areas that thrive in London and link well with the firm.

Weekes will be a member of Crowell & Moring's Global Litigation and Financial Services practices. He will advise corporations, banks, other financial institutions, multinational and UK-based entities and individuals on a wide range of complex commercial disputes, including fraud investigations and asset tracing and recovery. He frequently handles banking and investment disputes, fraud and asset recovery litigation, guarantee and indemnity claims, and advises insurance companies on complex disputed claims. Weekes regularly works with leading members of the bar and with forensic experts in conducting investigations across a broad spectrum of industries and geographies.

"Robert is a dynamic leader with a proven track record of winning high-stakes litigation matters and building a team of talent at the same time," said Philip T. Inglima, chair of Crowell & Moring. "Robert will play a pivotal role in our strategic plans to expand our London office with additional lawyers and practices. He deepens our global litigation and investigations bench and expands our ability to serve clients across a wide range of sectors."

Weekes has extensive experience in securing freezing injunctions, search and seizure orders, and other emergency remedies for clients. Weekes has won numerous awards for the presentations he has given on commercial fraud. Weekes has deep knowledge of factoring and discounting companies and advises widely across that sector.

"This is an exciting opportunity to take a leadership role at a firm that is clearly on the move internationally," Weekes said. "I see myself as a person who knows how to grow teams that work well together across practice groups to find innovative and commercial solutions for clients. I am delighted to join Crowell & Moring, a firm that is known throughout the legal industry for its entrepreneurial spirit and ability to deliver superb value and outstanding service to clients."

