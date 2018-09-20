Ue, foto di gruppo per il leader europei al summit di Salisburgo
Perizia psichiatrica per Marine Le Pen, lei furiosa: molto grave
Toninelli: niente contro la Gronda, ma nel decreto Genova non c'Ã¨
Striscia la Notizia is back: parla Michelle Hunziker. Il video di Affari
Tav, Toninelli: analisi costi-benefici forse giÃ  a novembre
Ezio Greggio a tutto campo: da Striscia la Notizia alla Juventus e Ronaldo
Sindaco di Genova Bucci si commuove durante il discorso al Salone Nautico
Cary Fukunaga dirigerÃ  il prossimo James Bond che uscirÃ  nel 2020
Canada, la lotta dei vigili del fuoco con il tornado di fuoco
Salvini dopo il vertice con Berlusconi e Meloni: "Abbiamo parlato di tasse, lavoro e immigrazione"
Migranti, Macron: 10mila unitÃ  in Frontex per proteggere confini
Negoziati su Brexit, Kurz: ci sarÃ  un vertice speciale a novembre
E' morta Inge Feltrinelli 'The Queen of Publisher' - Infografica
Calenda: governo finirÃ  male, la cosa peggiore Ã¨ caos sul debito
Di Maio visita il tempio buddhista di Chengdu
Bono dal Papa: abbiamo parlato di abusi, ho visto il suo dolore
Operzione dei Carabinieri a Sarno, ne arrestano 5 mentre scaricano sigarette di contrabbando
Mattarella a Milano per i 90 anni dell'Istituto nazionale tumori
Supereroi africani alla ribalta: il primo Comic Con Africa
Pd, Calenda: "Mai trattato cosÃ¬ male per invitare persone a cena"
CRRC Positioned 'The Creator of Value' with New Innovations and Solutions at InnoTrans 2018

- BERLIN, Sept. 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- InnoTrans 2018, the world's leading international trade fair for transport and technology and industrial weather vane for future city development, played witness to the unveiling of CRRC's latest and most advanced product offerings and transportation solutions yesterday. Under the theme of being the company of choice to "create value with high-tech solutions" within the integrated transportation service industry, the company dazzled spectators with the unveiling of several advanced new product technologies and a series of innovative solutions. It was also the first time that the company took two real working locomotives over 7,300KM to join the world's leading transportation technology fair.

"Over the past several years, CRRC has aimed to position itself as an 'integrated rail transit solutions provider' and 'creator of value' to its global customers, transforming from product providers to system solution creators," said Sun Yongcai, President of CRRC. "Our exhibition at the world-renowned InnoTrans trade fair, our innovative new products, and cost-effective solutions all reflect these two concepts." CRRC is ranked the largest railway equipment suppliers by turnover in 2017 by SCI verkehr.

Under these concepts the company presented their innovations with three key areas in mind gaining time, reducing costs, intelligence and integrating for the future.

Gaining Time

Alongside the two new locomotives and metro car presented at the outdoor exhibition center the company also launched a series of new solutions for modern growing cities, including a highly versatile high-speed intercity train and cargo car that can reach speeds of 250km/h. The new intercity train offers the option of ease of flexibility during passenger low/high seasons, while the time-saving new freight car can cut down on supply chain costs with a high-volume transportation solution for fresh-food or first-aid materials for disaster relief.

Reducing Costs

With optimization in mind, the company also unveiled, PHM, a sensory "healthcare system" for trains. The forward-thinking new system provides operators with real-time diagnostics and predictions regarding the health of their fleet of trains; improving decision-making and reducing costs through precision diagnosis.

Integrating for the Future

The latest freight solution from CRRC unveiled to spectators at InnoTrans, imagines a world that is interconnected with a transport system to match. By linking up various modes of transport, such as road, air, rail, and sea to one integrated system the company aims to enhance the logistics industry, reduce costs and raise efficiency.

"CRRC aims to build a respected international company, with solutions and value at its core. To date, we have worked with partners across the globe to improve the rail transportation industry, opening over thirteen R&D centers around the world, including here in Germany with the jointly built Sino-German Rail Transit Technology Centre with Dresden university," said Cao Gangcai, the spokesman of CRRC. Adding, "At InnoTrans 2018, we hope to show our achievements but also to highlight the opportunities of working together to create value for the industry and rail passengers."

InnoTrans 2018 will run from 18-21 September, visit at Hall 2.2/Stand 310!

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/747355/CRRC_1.jpg  Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/747356/CRRC_2.jpg  Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/747357/CRRC_3.jpg  


Venezia chiede decoro ai turisti No tuffi, pipì e picnic nelle calli

