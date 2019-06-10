La scultura di Nunzio, alla ricerca di ciÃ² che non si percepisce
Culture

Lavoro, Mattarella: fermare dumping sociale, globalizzare diritti
Politica

Parlare di cancro in modo diretto e simpatico con Tumorial
Culture

Da Carl Brave al dj Steve Aoki, 50.000 presenze al Nameless
Spettacoli

Brian De Palma torna alla regia con il thriller "Domino"
Spettacoli

Venezia, parte progetto per il rilancio delle Procuratie Vecchie
Culture

Plastica, Ciotti (Corepla): superare la sfida ideologica
Economia

Infografica, le prove di maturita' dei politici del cambiamento
Politica

Governo, SalviniÂ "Andiamo avanti, non capisco preoccupazione di Conte"
Politica

Infografica - Comunali 2019, riequilibro post ballottaggio
Politica

Esplosione a Rocca di Papa, tra i feriti anche tre bambini
Cronache

Mattarella al Cern visita l'acceleratore di particelle LHC
Politica

Salvini: â€œUnico modo per ridurre il debito Ã¨ far lavorare gli italianiâ€
Politica

Lega, Salvini, â€œInchieste non mi preoccupano, fortunatamente non mi occupo di quattriniâ€
Politica

Ambiente, la scuola militare Nunziatella visita la GreenEnergy
Economia

Le prove della versione italiana di "The boys in the band"
Spettacoli

Esplosione Rocca di Papa, la ricognizione dei Vigili del Fuoco
Politica

Rossi, Confindustria Giovani_ Italia non si isoli nell'Unione europea
Economia

Luciano Ligabue racconta il suo "Start Tour 2019"
Spettacoli

Produzione industriale ancora in calo, l'Istat: ad aprile -0,7%
Economia

CRU Announces New Data Storage Device For Fastest Post-Disaster Business Resumption

- VANCOUVER, Washington, June 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CRU, a leading provider of high-quality data security, data transport and disaster-proof data storage devices, today announced the launch of the ioSafe 1019+ 5-Bay Network Attached Storage (NAS) device. The device can protect up to 140TB of data from fire or water damage in the event of a disaster and provides data backup, file syncing and sharing, and media management.

The ioSafe 1019+ keeps digital work secure in temperatures up to 1,550 degrees Fahrenheit for up to 30 minutes, which is long enough to survive most fires. In addition, its waterproof capabilities protect data should the device be submerged in up to 10 feet of water for three days. Aside from disaster proofing capabilities, the device offers 256-bit AES encryption, floor or rack mount kits and a full data recovery service.

"Following CRU's acquisition of ioSafe in July 2018, we've been working to release new disaster-proof ioSafe devices," said Randal Barber, CEO of CRU. "We're thrilled to release the 1019+ as the first of these products. The device plays an essential role in disaster planning as it empowers businesses and government agencies with the technology needed to quickly get back up and running when a plumbing or HVAC leak, building fire or major disaster occurs."

The ioSafe 1019+ is based on the Synology DS1019+ NAS device. It uses the Synology Disk Station Manager (DSM) operating system in combination with ioSafe's patented DataCast™ and Hydrosafe™ technologies to protect its hard drives and stored data from damage.

"We're excited that CRU has chosen the DS1019+ and Synology's DSM platform as the basis for their latest fireproof and waterproof NAS device," said Alex Wang, CEO of Synology America Corp. "The ioSafe 1019+ ensures that customers can use Synology technology to store important data for their businesses and implement an effective disaster recovery strategy."

"Being a rural community prone to wildfires, I needed a solution that could be fireproof for at least 10 minutes, which is the average response time for firefighters. ioSafe fit the niche," said Todd Stum, Director of the Office of Information Systems at the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs.

ioSafe storage devices are available through solution-oriented VARs and MSPs, serving small and medium sized businesses, enterprise departments and government agencies throughout North America and Europe. For more information, visit https://iosafe.com/products-1019-overview

ABOUT CRU CRU, founded in 1986, is a leading provider of high-quality devices to government and military agencies, SMB and corporate IT, the entertainment industry and forensics. Its data storage and digital forensics devices are essential for ensuring that physical data is transported, stored and managed securely. CRU operates with an unwavering commitment to superior quality, on-time delivery and comprehensive customer service. https://www.cru-inc.com/

Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/899440/1356218702.mp4

Logo -  https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/899423/CRU_tagline_Logo.jpg


