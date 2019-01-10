CTEK Announced as Winner in Autobild Battery Charger Test

Frank Matano racconta ad Affari Italia's Got talent 2019
Frank Matano racconta ad Affari Italia's Got talent 2019

Claudio Bisio racconta ad Affari Italia's Got talent 2019
Claudio Bisio racconta ad Affari Italia's Got talent 2019

Mara Maionchi racconta ad Affari Italia's Got talent 2019
Mara Maionchi racconta ad Affari Italia's Got talent 2019

Manovra, Sala: sono terrorizzato. A Milano decadimento servizi
Manovra, Sala: sono terrorizzato. A Milano decadimento servizi

Jaguar Land Rover in crisi, taglio di 5mila posti di lavoro
Jaguar Land Rover in crisi, taglio di 5mila posti di lavoro

Federica Pellegrini racconta ad Affari Italia's Got talent 2019
Federica Pellegrini racconta ad Affari Italia's Got talent 2019

Grillo pro-vax? Intanto firma patto della scienza, ira sui social
Grillo pro-vax? Intanto firma patto della scienza, ira sui social

Spazio, Esa e Leonardo monitorano la fotosintesi con sonda Flex
Spazio, Esa e Leonardo monitorano la fotosintesi con sonda Flex

Carige, Boschi attacca Di Maio e Salvini: "Ipocrisia vergognosa"
Carige, Boschi attacca Di Maio e Salvini: "Ipocrisia vergognosa"

Italia al Ces, l'anello che trasmette il tatto di Weart
Italia al Ces, l'anello che trasmette il tatto di Weart

Fondo Unico per lo Spettacolo, Bonisoli: ''Quest'anno aumenterÃ  di 15mln''
Fondo Unico per lo Spettacolo, Bonisoli: ''Quest'anno aumenterÃ  di 15mln''

Costa a Mamme No PFAS: ''Continuate a lottare''
Costa a Mamme No PFAS: ''Continuate a lottare''

Amnesty chiede un'inchiesta internazionale sul delitto Khashoggi
Amnesty chiede un'inchiesta internazionale sul delitto Khashoggi

Kim ha espresso a Xi "preoccupazione" per impasse Usa-Nordcorea
Kim ha espresso a Xi "preoccupazione" per impasse Usa-Nordcorea

Musei, Bonisoli: ''Nel 2019 direttori in scadenza. Partita valutazione''
Musei, Bonisoli: ''Nel 2019 direttori in scadenza. Partita valutazione''

Ponte Morandi, test su raggio d'azione carrelli radiocomandati in vista della demolizione
Ponte Morandi, test su raggio d'azione carrelli radiocomandati in vista della demolizione

Nevica in Afghanistan, a Kabul si gioca a palle di neve
Nevica in Afghanistan, a Kabul si gioca a palle di neve

Al Ces di Las Vegas premio al vibratore-robot, subito revocato
Al Ces di Las Vegas premio al vibratore-robot, subito revocato

Salvini al telefono nel cortile di Palazzo Chigi il giorno dopo il vertice
Salvini al telefono nel cortile di Palazzo Chigi il giorno dopo il vertice

Maltrattamenti in un asilo a Cassino, "sospese" due maestre
Maltrattamenti in un asilo a Cassino, "sospese" due maestre


CTEK Announced as Winner in Autobild Battery Charger Test

- Leading global brand retains top spot

CTEK, a leading global brand in the care and maintenance of vehicle batteries, is pleased to announce that their CT5 TIME TO GO charger, has been awarded the Autobild 'Highly Recommended' award, following a comparative product test undertaken by independent testing organisation GTÜ. The CT5 TIME TO GO beat off competition from brands including Noco, Gys & Bosch, to ensure that CTEK once again retained its 'TESTsieger' crown.

     (Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/804256/CTEK_CT5_TIME_TO_GO.jpg )

     (Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/804255/Christian_Fritz.jpg )

The test compared 14 different chargers and involved many different test stages. Quality of charge and charge retention, charger functionality, chargeability of deeply discharged batteries and build quality, were just some of the areas tested. Each test stage involved chargers being scored points and the charger with the most points overall was 'Highly Recommended.'

The CT5 TIME TO GO charger scored 448 out of a possible 500 points, winning the test. Scoring maximum in the electrical tests stage, where quality of charge & charge retention was tested, as well as adaptive charging for different battery chemistries, the CT5 TIME TO GO charger impressed testers with its ability to charge deeply discharged batteries, automatic battery detection and overall quality of battery charge.

"We continue to see new entries into this category and we are absolutely delighted to win this highly prestigious award once again. It's a reflection of our continuous commitment to bringing innovative, high quality, safe and reliable products to the market." - Christian Fritz, Sales Manager Germany

Fritz continued "We really understand the changing demands on today's vehicle batteries and the needs of our customers - they expect nothing but the best from our products. The award is testament not only to the unrivalled technology contained within our complete range of consumer chargers, but also to the safety and useability of the CT5 TIME TO GO charger that meets the needs of today's motorists."

The CTEK CT5 TIME TO GO charges, conditions and maintains all types of 12V lead-acid batteries including maintenance free types and all chemistries including Wet, Calcium, GEL, AGM and EFB - the last two types fitted to Start Stop vehicles. As with all CTEK products, the CT5 TIME TO GO is fully automatic, foolproof to connect, spark proof and reverse-polarity protected, for user safety and comes with a free 5 year manufacturers warranty.

Click here to see the full test results.

For more information or to find the nearest stockist, visit http://www.ctek.com.

ABOUT CTEK  

Press EnquiriesKatharine Parker PR & External Communication Manager Tel: +44-(0)7974-141266 E-mail: katharine.parker@ctek.com


Zaltron e i Romanzi d'impresa 'Racconto l'economia del NordEst'

Zaltron e i Romanzi d’impresa
'Racconto l'economia del NordEst'

