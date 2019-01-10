10 gennaio 2019- 17:55 CTEK Announced as Winner in Autobild Battery Charger Test

- Leading global brand retains top spot

CTEK, a leading global brand in the care and maintenance of vehicle batteries, is pleased to announce that their CT5 TIME TO GO charger, has been awarded the Autobild 'Highly Recommended' award, following a comparative product test undertaken by independent testing organisation GTÜ. The CT5 TIME TO GO beat off competition from brands including Noco, Gys & Bosch, to ensure that CTEK once again retained its 'TESTsieger' crown.

(Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/804256/CTEK_CT5_TIME_TO_GO.jpg )

(Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/804255/Christian_Fritz.jpg )

The test compared 14 different chargers and involved many different test stages. Quality of charge and charge retention, charger functionality, chargeability of deeply discharged batteries and build quality, were just some of the areas tested. Each test stage involved chargers being scored points and the charger with the most points overall was 'Highly Recommended.'

The CT5 TIME TO GO charger scored 448 out of a possible 500 points, winning the test. Scoring maximum in the electrical tests stage, where quality of charge & charge retention was tested, as well as adaptive charging for different battery chemistries, the CT5 TIME TO GO charger impressed testers with its ability to charge deeply discharged batteries, automatic battery detection and overall quality of battery charge.

"We continue to see new entries into this category and we are absolutely delighted to win this highly prestigious award once again. It's a reflection of our continuous commitment to bringing innovative, high quality, safe and reliable products to the market." - Christian Fritz, Sales Manager Germany

Fritz continued "We really understand the changing demands on today's vehicle batteries and the needs of our customers - they expect nothing but the best from our products. The award is testament not only to the unrivalled technology contained within our complete range of consumer chargers, but also to the safety and useability of the CT5 TIME TO GO charger that meets the needs of today's motorists."

The CTEK CT5 TIME TO GO charges, conditions and maintains all types of 12V lead-acid batteries including maintenance free types and all chemistries including Wet, Calcium, GEL, AGM and EFB - the last two types fitted to Start Stop vehicles. As with all CTEK products, the CT5 TIME TO GO is fully automatic, foolproof to connect, spark proof and reverse-polarity protected, for user safety and comes with a free 5 year manufacturers warranty.

Click here to see the full test results.

For more information or to find the nearest stockist, visit http://www.ctek.com.

