CTEK to Take the Electrical Vehicle Market by Storm

Coree, firmata dichiarazione per arrivare a una pace permanente
Politica

Coree, firmata dichiarazione per arrivare a una pace permanente

Nuove linee built-in di Bertazzoni in attesa del forno connesso
Economia

Nuove linee built-in di Bertazzoni in attesa del forno connesso

Salvini: "Mai col PD, Centrodestra al Governo o si torna al voto"
Politica

Salvini: "Mai col PD, Centrodestra al Governo o si torna al voto"

"Branco" accusato di abusi e non di stupro, proteste a Pamplona
Politica

"Branco" accusato di abusi e non di stupro, proteste a Pamplona

Saturday Night Live quarta puntata: lo sketch con Claudia Gerini
Spettacoli

Saturday Night Live quarta puntata: lo sketch con Claudia Gerini

Coree, un viaggio nell'invisibile della Zona Demilitarizzata
Politica

Coree, un viaggio nell'invisibile della Zona Demilitarizzata

Dal carcere alla Fashion Week: i detenuti lavorano a uncinetto
Politica

Dal carcere alla Fashion Week: i detenuti lavorano a uncinetto

Una siepe a forma di Lupa capitolina a Piazza Venezia a Roma
Cronache

Una siepe a forma di Lupa capitolina a Piazza Venezia a Roma

Scontro Mussolini-sindaco Macerata per un fantoccio del Duce appeso in piazza il 25 aprile, servizio
Politica

Scontro Mussolini-sindaco Macerata per un fantoccio del Duce appeso in piazza il 25...

Salvini: "Nel centro-destra c'e' chi si preoccupa di ricucire e chi passa il tempo ad insultare"
Politica

Salvini: "Nel centro-destra c'e' chi si preoccupa di ricucire e chi passa il tempo ad...

Migliaia di manifestanti in Messico chiedono giustizia per gli studenti uccisi a Guadalajara
Politica

Migliaia di manifestanti in Messico chiedono giustizia per gli studenti uccisi a...

A Ila air show di Berlino c'Ã¨ MALE, risposta europea al Predator
Scienza e tecnologia

A Ila air show di Berlino c'Ã¨ MALE, risposta europea al Predator

Nicaragua, corteo e veglia per il giornalista ucciso Angel Gahona
Politica

Nicaragua, corteo e veglia per il giornalista ucciso Angel Gahona

Meloni: ''Vergognoso un governo senza centrodestra''
Politica

Meloni: ''Vergognoso un governo senza centrodestra''

La sicurezza stradale raccontata in musica, ecco i vincitori del contest #buonmotivo di Anas
Politica

La sicurezza stradale raccontata in musica, ecco i vincitori del contest #buonmotivo...

Il truck di Anas arriva a Reggio Emilia, lo speciale
Politica

Il truck di Anas arriva a Reggio Emilia, lo speciale

Si chiama Louis Arthur Charles, il terzogenito di Kate e William
Politica

Si chiama Louis Arthur Charles, il terzogenito di Kate e William

Berlusconi acclamato a Trieste, pioggia di selfie per l'ex cavaliere
Politica

Berlusconi acclamato a Trieste, pioggia di selfie per l'ex cavaliere

Colaninno: ''Se Italia non ha ancora governo Ã¨ colpa delle favole di Salvini"
Politica

Colaninno: ''Se Italia non ha ancora governo Ã¨ colpa delle favole di Salvini"

Salvini: "Impensabile un Governo senza la Lega, non siamo fessi"
Politica

Salvini: "Impensabile un Governo senza la Lega, non siamo fessi"

CTEK to Take the Electrical Vehicle Market by Storm

- CTEK acquires Chargestorm AB to enter the Electrical Vehicle market 

CTEK, a leading global brand in the care and maintenance of vehicle batteries, has today announced the acquisition of Chargestorm AB, a market-leading Swedish developer of products and systems for the charging of electric vehicles.

     (Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/683523/Chargestorm.jpg )

As a global leader in battery management solutions, entry into the electrical vehicle sector will enable CTEK to build further upon its solid base and become a major force in this dynamic, growing market.

This decision comes at time when vehicle manufacturers are preparing to spend a record amount on research and development within e-mobility. Consumer demand for more ecologically sound vehicles is on the increase and the cost of buying and maintaining electric vehicles is reducing.

Jon Lind, Chief Executive at CTEK said, "The acquisition of the electrical vehicle charging business from Chargestorm AB will further expand our business and help us to enter a new market that is rapidly growing."

Jon continued "Our new colleagues from Chargestorm will bring additional expertise to our business, enabling us to develop the most advanced electrical vehicle charging solutions; we want to build upon what they have achieved already within the energy & facilities markets here in Scandinavia. We have proven capability and strong relationships with vehicle manufacturers to enable us to drive the development, manufacture and distribution of products and systems for electric vehicles on a global scale."

Tomas Wolf, Chairman at Chargestorm said, "You could say that with Scandinavia being one of the largest market for electric vehicles in the world, it is only right that two Scandinavian companies are joining together to enable global reach of Electrical Vehicle products. The combination of Chargestorm's cutting edge technology and CTEK's globally renowned expertise in battery charging means we have increased resource to continue to push the boundaries of research and development to bring to the market new, exciting and innovative products."

Jon Lind said, "There are many synergies between the two companies; we have the same core values based on quality, safety, ease of use and maximizing battery performance. We are looking forward to developing strong relationships with Chargestorm customers as well as introducing this exciting technology to our existing customer base."

Chargestorm is Scandinavia's largest producer of electric vehicle charging solutions, and the acquisition by CTEK will take Chargestorm products to a worldwide audience.

To find out more about this acquisition please visit http://www.ctek.com/chargestorm

ABOUT CTEK 

FIND OUT MORE ABOUT CTEK BY WATCHING OUR VIDEO (CLICK HERE)

ABOUT CHARGESTORM 

Chargestorm is an award-winning Swedish developer and manufacturer of products and systems for the charging of electric vehicles (EV). 

Founded in 2009, Chargestorm AB is a privately owned, rapidly growing company. They have customers come from different industries and sectors, including local government organisations, energy companies, tenant-owner housing associations, private individuals and property owners.

To date, Chargestorm has already produced 22,000 domestic and commercial charging stations, with an average number of 4,000 charging sessions every day. This translates to around 600,000 fossil free kilometres every week.

Press Enquiries

Katharine Parker PR & External Communication Manager Tel: +44(0)7974-141266 E-mail: katharine.parker@ctek.com

in evidenza
Royal Baby, ora c'è il nome Si chiama Louis Arthur Charles

Costume

Royal Baby, ora c'è il nome
Si chiama Louis Arthur Charles

Zurich Connect

Zurich Connect ti permette di risparmiare sull'assicurazione auto senza compromessi sulla qualità del servizio. Scopri la polizza auto e fai un preventivo

Abiti sartoriali da Uomo, Canali

Dal 1934 Canali realizza raffinati abiti da uomo di alta moda sartoriale. Scopri la nuova collezione Canali.


RICHIEDI ONLINE IL TUO MUTUO
Finalità del mutuo
Importo del mutuo
Euro 		Durata del mutuo
anni
in collaborazione con
logo MutuiOnline.it
Testata giornalistica registrata - Direttore responsabile Angelo Maria Perrino - Reg. Trib. di Milano nÂ° 210 dell'11 aprile 1996 - P.I. 11321290154

Â© 1996 - 2018 Uomini & Affari S.r.l. Tutti i diritti sono riservati

Per la tua pubblicitÃ  sul sito: Clicca qui

Contatti

Cookie Policy

Affaritaliani, prima di pubblicare foto, video o testi da internet, compie tutte le opportune verifiche al fine di accertarne il libero regime di circolazione e non violare i diritti di autore o altri diritti esclusivi di terzi. Per segnalare alla redazione eventuali errori nell'uso del materiale riservato, scriveteci a segnalafoto@affaritaliani.it: provvederemo prontamente alla rimozione del materiale lesivo di diritti di terzi.