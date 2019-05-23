Europee, nel Regno Unito Brexit Party verso il boom di consensi
"Stop It!", boom tra le giapponesi della app anti-palpeggiatori
Assemblea generale Confindustria 2019 - Maria Patrizia Grieco, Enel
Camerun, l'idea di Manka per l'agricoltura premiata a Exco a Roma
Assemblea generale Confindustria, Roma 2019 - Relazione di Di Maio
Assemblea generale Confindustria 2019 - Gianfelice Rocca, Techint
Assemblea generale Confindustria 2019 - Tamagnini, Fondo Strategico Italiano
Assemblea generale Confindustria 2019 - Antonio CalabrÃ², Assolombarda
Assemblea generale Confindustria 2019 - Mauro Moretti, Fondazione FS
Assemblea generale Confindustria 2019 - Sergio DompÃ¨, DompÃ¨ Farmaceutica
Cgt Siena, ricerca italiana al servizio dello sviluppo in Africa
PuroSole: con gli eliostati tostatura del caffÃ¨ Ã¨ biosostenibile
L'irrigazione goccia a goccia Irritec per lo sviluppo in Africa
Salvini: d'accordo con Cantone e Conte, rivedere abuso d'ufficio
Grimbergen, dopo oltre 220 anni i monaci tornano a produrre birra
Europee, Jeremy Corbyn Ã¨ andato a votare nonostante la Brexit
Assemblea generale Confindustria 2019 - Giorgio Fossa
Assemblea generale Confindustria 2019 - Mario Resca, Confimprese
Assemblea generale Confindustria 2019 - Carlo Cottarelli
Assemblea generale Confindustria 2019 - Antonio Patuelli, ABI
C-V2X Contributes to Safer Roads for Everyone

-  5GAA live demo event in Berlin   

BERLIN, May 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Smart mobility technology, which we have been developing over the years, is now a reality. 'Cellular Vehicle-to-Everything' (C-V2X) allows vehicles to both communicate with the cloud and also directly with each other and their surroundings. Thanks to 4G LTE cellular technology, as well as the emerging 5G generation of high speed and low latency communications, traffic will be optimized, and emissions will be reduced. Emergency services will navigate smoothly and road safety for everyone, including vulnerable road users, will dramatically enhance.

At a live demo event in Berlin, the 5G Automotive Association (5GAA) presented a deep-dive into a smarter and safer mobility, giving a sneak peek of the technologies ready to be deployed. Prominent 5GAA members including BMW Group, Daimler, Deutsche Telekom, Fraunhofer Institutes FOKUS and ESK, Ford, Huawei, Jaguar Land Rover, Nokia, Qualcomm and Vodafone, demonstrated C-V2X Vehicle-to-Vehicle (V2V), Vehicle-to-Infrastructure (V2I) and Vehicle-to-Network (V2N) applications.

"Connected mobility standards are no longer a vision for the future," says Maxime Flament, Chief Technology Officer at 5GAA. "The solutions on show are ready to be deployed today and have huge industry momentum based on the forthcoming 5G capabilities. C-V2X technology is a key foundation for a safe and sound driving environment for pedestrians, bicyclists, motorcyclists, cars and commercial heavy trucks. Global field testing is already in its very final stages and the first solutions are now commercially available from multiple suppliers."

Using both direct short-range communications and mobile networks offers complementary capabilities as showcased in the demos, which involve tele-operated driving and the provision of emergency traffic information between vehicles using multi-access edge computing (MEC) functionality. All the demos use technology that is ready to be deployed.

A short summary on the 5GAA C-V2X use cases, showcased today at Berlin:

About 5GAA

The 5G Automotive Association (5GAA) is a global, cross-industry organisation with 115 members working together to develop end-to-end solutions for future mobility and transportation services. The organisation is committed to helping define and develop the next generation of connected mobility for advanced driving and automated vehicle solutions.

For more information, visit 5GAA's websiteLinkedIn and Twitter pages.

Picture is available at AP Images (http://www.apimages.com)

 

Contact  Lisa Boch-Andersen   Senior Director, Strategic Communications & Marketing   Tel: +32 (0)475450972    Mail: lisa.boch-andersen@5gaa.org    Web: www.5gaa.org   

Laura Ruiz-Trullols   Communications & Marketing   Tel: +32 (0)483721977   Mail: laura.ruiz@5gaa.org   Web: www.5gaa.org    

 

 


Prada, addio a pellicce animali Via dalle passerelle dal 2020

Prada, addio a pellicce animali
