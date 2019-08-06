A Hong Kong bande armate di bastoni attaccano i manifestanti
Politica

WESTWORLD 3, ingressi nel cast e trailer della serie HBO in arrivo su Sky
Spettacoli

Ren, Monte Titoli: "Con T2S una struttura dedicata alla gestione dei clienti"
Economia

Via allo sgombero del centro sociale bolognese XM24, ruspe in azione
Politica

Fico: "La sfida plastic free della Camera dei deputati"
Politica

Villarosa (M5s): "Ecco quando la Lega era no tav"
Politica

Previsioni meteo per mercoledÃ¬, 7 agosto
Meteo

FS: "Potenziata stazione di Milano Rogoredo con piÃ¹ treni e nuovi servizi"
Politica

"Piccola Stella" live, le lacrime di Ultimo all'Olimpico
Spettacoli

Manovra, Landini: "Cgil al Viminale ci sarÃ , ma io parlo con presidenza del Consiglio"
Politica

Dl sicurezza, Tav e manovra, voti decisivi su tenuta del governo
Politica

Dl sicurezza bis, Senato approva fiducia. Il leghisti esultano il Pd urla 'Vergogna'
Politica

Trump dopo le stragi: razzismo e suprematismo vanno sconfitti
Politica

Westworld 3, trailer ufficiale in italiano della nuova stagione
Spettacoli

Gli scontri fra polizia e manifestanti ad Hong Kong
Politica

Fs, Matteo Salvini: La stazione di Milano Rogoredo un punto di partenza
Politica

Battaglia della Meloria, i pisani tornano ufficialmente a Genova 735 anni dopo la sconfitta
Politica

Fs, Danilo Toninelli: "Con hub Milano Rogoredo via a ragionamento di sistema"
Economia

Hub Milano Rogoredo, Battisti (ad Fs): "Un lavoro di sinergia"
Politica

Stragi Usa, Salvini: "Killer in galera per sempre. Io contrario a pena di morte"
Politica

Cybereason Raises $200 Million To Disrupt the EPP Market

- Cybereason is among the fastest growing cybersecurity companies in the world, with distribution in all global markets. Over the last two years, Cybereason's customer base has increased by more than 300 percent with over six million endpoints under protection.

"Cybereason's big data analytics approach to mitigating cyber risk has fueled expansion at the leading edge of the EDR domain, disrupting the EPP market. We are leading the wave, becoming the world's most effective endpoint prevention and detection solution because of our technology, our people and our partners," said Lior Div, CEO and Co-founder of Cybereason.

Cybereason's cloud-based, EPP platform delivers superior security results while achieving an industry leading ratio of 1 analyst to 150,000 endpoints, compared to the industry benchmark of 1 analyst to 20,000 endpoints.

"Cybereason plays a leading role in helping companies manage cybersecurity risk and protect people's information," said Marcelo Claure, Chief Operating Officer at SoftBank Group. "AI-driven technology from Cybereason is helping secure our increasingly connected world."

Cybereason will ramp up operations with the additional capital, focusing on global growth in all geographies and will expand and grow its partner program while continuing to innovate its core EPP offering. Cybereason will also build the world's first full stack offering for Autonomous Security.

Cybereason recently uncovered Operation Soft Cell, a nation-state cyber espionage attack on telecommunications companies. This global attack targeted telcos across the world and illustrated the risk faced by critical infrastructure industries.

As a final note, Cybereason will increase investment in its core organic R&D, continue to develop strategic partnership integrations and will evaluate inorganic acquisition opportunities.

About CybereasonCybereason, creators of the leading Cyber Defense Platform, gives the advantage back to the defender through a completely new approach to cybersecurity. The Cybereason suite of products provides unmatched visibility, increases analyst efficiency and effectiveness, and reduces security risk. Cybereason is privately held and is headquartered in Boston, with offices in London, Sydney, Tel Aviv, Tokyo, Asia-Pacific and Europe.

Learn more: https://www.cybereason.com/

Media Contact:Bill KeelerSenior Director, Global Public RelationsCybereasonbill.keeler@cybereason.com


