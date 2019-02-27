CyberScout Develops Innovative Cyber Insurance Distribution Model with Two New Partnerships in Southeast Asia

Ania Cares, pronto soccorso psicologico per vittime della strada
Cronache

Ania Cares, pronto soccorso psicologico per vittime della strada

XXII Triennale, il design come mezzo per ricucire con la natura
Culture

XXII Triennale, il design come mezzo per ricucire con la natura

XXII Triennale, Mancuso: le piante sono l'interezza della vita
Scienza e tecnologia

XXII Triennale, Mancuso: le piante sono l'interezza della vita

Italia in 10 selfie, economia a misura d'uomo per sfidare futuro
Economia

Italia in 10 selfie, economia a misura d'uomo per sfidare futuro

Carlo Freccero: centro produzione Rai di Napoli non chiuderÃ 
Spettacoli

Carlo Freccero: centro produzione Rai di Napoli non chiuderÃ 

Farsi sposare da Jovanotti al Jova Beach Wedding
Spettacoli

Farsi sposare da Jovanotti al Jova Beach Wedding

"Un viaggio indimenticabile", Nick Nolte recita con sua figlia
Spettacoli

"Un viaggio indimenticabile", Nick Nolte recita con sua figlia

Marcia indietro Decathlon: non venderÃ  in Francia hijab sportivi
Cronache

Marcia indietro Decathlon: non venderÃ  in Francia hijab sportivi

Andreozzi-Reggiani, donne in balera ne La notte Ã¨ piccola per noi
Spettacoli

Andreozzi-Reggiani, donne in balera ne La notte Ã¨ piccola per noi

Picchiato e derubato rabbino capo d'Argentina Gabriel Davidovich
Politica

Picchiato e derubato rabbino capo d'Argentina Gabriel Davidovich

Conte a Ue: "Promuoviamo crescita ma anche equitÃ  sociale"
Politica

Conte a Ue: "Promuoviamo crescita ma anche equitÃ  sociale"

Asterix torna al cinema con "I segreti della pozione magica"
Spettacoli

Asterix torna al cinema con "I segreti della pozione magica"

Casalino: a Sarti Ã¨ stato consigliato di denunciare il fidanzato
Politica

Casalino: a Sarti Ã¨ stato consigliato di denunciare il fidanzato

Sicilia, siglato accordo Regione-Conai su raccolta differenziata
Cronache

Sicilia, siglato accordo Regione-Conai su raccolta differenziata

Conte: reddito di cittadinanza rilancerÃ  la crescita
Politica

Conte: reddito di cittadinanza rilancerÃ  la crescita

Summit Usa Corea, Trump e Kim alla social dinner ad Hanoi
Politica

Summit Usa Corea, Trump e Kim alla social dinner ad Hanoi

L'Ue boccia l'Italia: squilibri eccessivi e stallo nelle riforme
Politica

L'Ue boccia l'Italia: squilibri eccessivi e stallo nelle riforme

Tria: "Saccomanni fu praticamente ricattato da ministro finanze tedesco su Bail-In"
Politica

Tria: "Saccomanni fu praticamente ricattato da ministro finanze tedesco su Bail-In"

Sviluppo sostenibile, Conte: "Confermo impegno di cessare produzione elettrica a carbone entro 2025"
Politica

Sviluppo sostenibile, Conte: "Confermo impegno di cessare produzione elettrica a...

Anedda, CNPADC: "Le casse sono pronte a investire in economia reale"
Economia

Anedda, CNPADC: "Le casse sono pronte a investire in economia reale"


CyberScout Develops Innovative Cyber Insurance Distribution Model with Two New Partnerships in Southeast Asia

- SCOTTSDALE, Arizona, Feb. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CyberScout, the gold standard in identity and data defence services, is pleased to announce two new global partnerships that will introduce accessible cyber insurance solutions in Southeast Asia.   Individuals and small to medium-size businesses will receive CyberScout's award-winning, best-in-class services through a robust and innovative distribution model designed to reach an underserved Asian mass market. 

The global cyber insurance market is expected to reach $14 billion by 2022, a compound annual growth rate of 28 percent, according to the Cyber Insurance Market Report.  However, the complex nature of cyber risks and stale distribution models have historically limited market growth to these previously ignored market segments.

CyberScout's in-house global response network surmounts those obstacles and is powered by services that include 24/7 breach response and consumer cyber assistance, international risk management platforms, multilingual support, remote consulting and IT/data forensic services, as well as sales and marketing support for new partners. 

The solutions are being embedded into existing products, services and customer portfolios without the need to opt-in to service. This truly treats Cyber Insurance as the new Fire Insurance; a universal risk that cannot be ignored by any individual or business.

"These two new partnerships will provide access to high quality global response capabilities to consumer and mass-market Asian audiences where this previously would have been unavailable to them," said CyberScout Managing Director Matt Cullina. "Pioneer Insurance and MSIG Mingtai are the perfect partners to spread our joint message that the insurance industry will step up and protect vulnerable small to medium-size businesses and consumers that previously had no access to cyber insurance."

"High-quality mass-market products that can be embedded across existing customer portfolios lower aggregation risk, demonstrate innovation and reduce friction in the underwriting process," added Tom Spier, CyberScout Commercial Director, Global Markets. "We are delighted to be a small part in the evolution of how cyber will be distributed in the future. Global expert response will underpin local expertise from a language, legislation and consultancy perspective. We are confident that together these will be amongst the fastest growing portfolios of their kind with real customer demand behind them."

About CyberScoutCyberScout sets the gold standard for identity and data defense services—from proactive protection to education to successful resolution. Since 2003, CyberScout has combined on-the-ground experience with high-touch personal service to help commercial clients and individuals minimize risk and maximize recovery. To learn more, visit www.CyberScout.com.

Contact: Lelani Clark, 646-649-5766 lclark@cyberscout.com


