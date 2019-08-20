Cybershoes®: The Next Leap Into Virtual Reality

Briatore (con la ex Gregoraci) scatenato a Capri canta l'Inno
Spettacoli

Briatore (con la ex Gregoraci) scatenato a Capri canta l'Inno

Javier Bardem in campo all'Onu per proteggere gli Oceani
Politica

Javier Bardem in campo all'Onu per proteggere gli Oceani

Open Arms, migranti si buttano in mare per raggiungere costa
Cronache

Open Arms, migranti si buttano in mare per raggiungere costa

MSF a bordo della Ocean Viking: "l'emergenza Ã¨ psicologica"
Cronache

MSF a bordo della Ocean Viking: "l'emergenza Ã¨ psicologica"

Ocean Viking, medico MSF: ecco come salviamo i migranti
Politica

Ocean Viking, medico MSF: ecco come salviamo i migranti

Apple pronta a sfidare Netflix nel mondo dello streaming video
Cronache

Apple pronta a sfidare Netflix nel mondo dello streaming video

Terribile rogo sull'Isola di Gran Canaria, "tragedia ambientale"
Politica

Terribile rogo sull'Isola di Gran Canaria, "tragedia ambientale"

Gb, una mostra celebra Ed Sheeran: versione intima del cantante
Spettacoli

Gb, una mostra celebra Ed Sheeran: versione intima del cantante

Guardare in faccia il presente: l'Anthropocene al MAST di Bologna
Culture

Guardare in faccia il presente: l'Anthropocene al MAST di Bologna

In Bolivia incendi distruggono oltre 471mila ettari di foreste
Politica

In Bolivia incendi distruggono oltre 471mila ettari di foreste

Hong Kong, Twitter e Facebook bloccano account fake-news pro Cina
Politica

Hong Kong, Twitter e Facebook bloccano account fake-news pro Cina

Tajani: "Governo al capolinea, fiducia in Mattarella"
Politica

Tajani: "Governo al capolinea, fiducia in Mattarella"

Open Arms, 19esimo giorno di attesa. Sbarcano altri 9 migranti
Cronache

Open Arms, 19esimo giorno di attesa. Sbarcano altri 9 migranti

Bongiorno: "Lega stra-compatta, fatta scelta di responsabilitÃ "
Politica

Bongiorno: "Lega stra-compatta, fatta scelta di responsabilitÃ "

Vicina di casa fa arrestare un ladro di appartamenti a Bologna. Il servizio
Video

Vicina di casa fa arrestare un ladro di appartamenti a Bologna. Il servizio

Previsioni meteo per mercoledÃ¬, 21 agosto
Meteo

Previsioni meteo per mercoledÃ¬, 21 agosto

Quando Di Maio a Luglio attaccava il Pd: "Mai con il partito di Bibbiano, nulla a che fare con Pd"
Politica

Quando Di Maio a Luglio attaccava il Pd: "Mai con il partito di Bibbiano, nulla a che...

Renzi contro Grillo nel 2014: Rappresenti un potere marcio vs esci da questo blog Beppe
Politica

Renzi contro Grillo nel 2014: Rappresenti un potere marcio vs esci da questo blog Beppe

"Basta! Sono persone, fattele scendere", parla la capo missione di Open Arms Anabel Montes
Politica

"Basta! Sono persone, fattele scendere", parla la capo missione di Open Arms Anabel Montes

Open Arms, la nave al largo diventa un magnete per i turisti
Cronache

Open Arms, la nave al largo diventa un magnete per i turisti


Cybershoes®: The Next Leap Into Virtual Reality

-

Cybershoes presented their prototype at last year's gamescom. It gained a lot of attention and was nominated for the Best Hardware award – alongside well-known industry giants. Today, the third and final redesign of the Cybershoes is launched in a comprehensive package, including a 360° swivel chair and a matching carpet. They will soon be available at major online retailers for every VR fan to enjoy. Check out Cybershoes live at this year's gamescom in Cologne, Germany.

When trying out virtual reality systems, the first thing new users experience is that using conventional VR controllers and implemented game mechanics, moving around is counter-intuitive and rather difficult.

Currently, moving great distances in virtual worlds is possible by using directional pads/buttons on the VR headset's controller to move the character or simply "teleport" the character. This often induces motion sickness, because our heads bounce just slightly when we're walking naturally. Our crucial inner-ear feedback for balance (using our vestibular system) is lost when moving with controllers. Today's VR movement accessories such as treadmills are heavyweight, expensive, loud, and are not easily set up for home use, nor comfortable for long sessions.

Setting up Cybershoes, on the other hand, couldn't be more intuitive. Users can strap the VR-gear directly to their shoes using the bindings – just like a snowboard – and take a seat on the 360° swivel chair. Next, users attach their favourite headset and start walking, running and even jumping on the virtual grounds. Cybershoes support the SteamVR platform – now compatible with the Valve's treadmill support as well. They are also compatible with any VR game that allows free movement via controllers, and are usable with most common VR headsets including HTC Vive, Oculus Rift, Windows Mixed Reality and Pimax.

The virtual footwear enables all thinkable natural movements in any direction, such as running forward to chase an opponent while looking back or sideways. Thanks to the sitting position, as opposed to of standing, Cybershoes enable far longer VR sessions without causing the users to become tired, while at the same time helping them exercise their legs. VR fans will especially appreciate the increased immersion in role-playing games with open world designs. The new longitudinal ribs ensure significantly better manoeuvrability in the game - and do not diminish the pleasure of sprinting forward quickly.

Up until today, Cybershoes has been thoroughly tested by approximately 4000 individual users, including at successful international events such as E3, CES and gamescom.

"VR is an endless space, but until recently, users weren't able to walk naturally in it. Joystick movements make people dizzy and teleportation ruins the whole immersion. We experimented quite a lot and now have our third and final redesign ready for retail launch. Our solution is easy and practical for home use. I can attest that it offers an immersion that even VR veterans will find hard to escape," says Michael Bieglmayer, CEO of Cybershoes GmbH.

When Cybershoes got into Kickstarter last year, it was funded in just two hours. Until the Cybershoes hit the shelves near you, you can check out the successful Indiegogo campaign launched by Cybershoes GmbH: https://www.indiegogo.com/project/preview/f8b7be24#/

Preorder your Cybershoes on the Indiegogo campaign or on the Cybershoes homepage today!

About Cybershoes GmbH

Four years ago, Michael Bieglmayer began developing a solution for locomotion in virtual worlds. With Igor Mitrić, Doris Bauer-Posautz, Andreas Kern, Nanda Ithaler, Birgit Kunz, Georg Löffelmann, Liam Weinbrenner and Realonaut GmbH, he built up a team of specialists that has implemented the idea of high-quality, easy-to-use and lifelike VR shoes. Austria Wirtschaftsservice and the Vienna Business Agency support the development of the virtual footwear. Cybershoes GmbH was founded in May 2018. https://www.cybershoes.io/)

More information about Cybershoes can be found in this video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=m0P_VBPyQCQ

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/962876/Cybershoes_VR_Tournaments.jpgLogo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/962877/CYBERSHOES_Logo.jpg

 


in evidenza
BELEN, CHE LATO B A FORMENTERA LA FOTO INFIAMMA I SOCIAL

Belen, Diletta Leotta e... GALLERY

BELEN, CHE LATO B A FORMENTERA
LA FOTO INFIAMMA I SOCIAL

Zurich Connect

Zurich Connect ti permette di risparmiare sull'assicurazione auto senza compromessi sulla qualità del servizio. Scopri la polizza auto e fai un preventivo


RICHIEDI ONLINE IL TUO MUTUO
Finalità del mutuo
Importo del mutuo
Euro 		Durata del mutuo
anni
in collaborazione con
logo MutuiOnline.it
Testata giornalistica registrata - Direttore responsabile Angelo Maria Perrino - Reg. Trib. di Milano nÂ° 210 dell'11 aprile 1996 - P.I. 11321290154

Â© 1996 - 2019 Uomini & Affari S.r.l. Tutti i diritti sono riservati

Per la tua pubblicitÃ  sul sito: Clicca qui

Contatti

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy

Affaritaliani, prima di pubblicare foto, video o testi da internet, compie tutte le opportune verifiche al fine di accertarne il libero regime di circolazione e non violare i diritti di autore o altri diritti esclusivi di terzi. Per segnalare alla redazione eventuali errori nell'uso del materiale riservato, scriveteci a segnalafoto@affaritaliani.it: provvederemo prontamente alla rimozione del materiale lesivo di diritti di terzi.