Cyclonis Password Manager Receives AppEsteem Certification

Previsioni meteo per martedÃ¬, 1 gennaio
Cronache

Previsioni meteo per martedÃ¬, 1 gennaio

Un anno di bagarre, ecco gli scontri del 2018 in Parlamento
Politica

Un anno di bagarre, ecco gli scontri del 2018 in Parlamento

I parlamentari vanno in vacanza, il via/vai dei trolley fuori da Montecitorio
Politica

I parlamentari vanno in vacanza, il via/vai dei trolley fuori da Montecitorio

La Camera approva la Manovra. Sorrisi e strette di mano tra i banchi del Governo
Politica

La Camera approva la Manovra. Sorrisi e strette di mano tra i banchi del Governo

Capodanno, lo spot della Polizia contro i botti di Lillo e Greg
Politica

Capodanno, lo spot della Polizia contro i botti di Lillo e Greg

Capodanno, lo spot della Polizia con Boldi-De Sica contro i botti
Politica

Capodanno, lo spot della Polizia con Boldi-De Sica contro i botti

Manovra, ok definitivo della Camera con 313 sÃ¬, Ã¨ legge
Politica

Manovra, ok definitivo della Camera con 313 sÃ¬, Ã¨ legge

Carfagna (Fi): "Basta stalking, Salvini e Di Maio non occupino l'etere il 31 Dicembre"
Politica

Carfagna (Fi): "Basta stalking, Salvini e Di Maio non occupino l'etere il 31 Dicembre"

Martina: "Governo allo sbando, piu' tasse, taglio pensioni e ci dicono che siamo terroristi"
Politica

Martina: "Governo allo sbando, piu' tasse, taglio pensioni e ci dicono che siamo...

Manovra Carfagna (Fi): "Piu' tasse e meno pensioni incredibile Salvini si sia prestato"
Politica

Manovra Carfagna (Fi): "Piu' tasse e meno pensioni incredibile Salvini si sia prestato"

Post M5s, Fassino: "Terrorismo mediatico? Da Blog campagna denigratoria quotidiana"
Politica

Post M5s, Fassino: "Terrorismo mediatico? Da Blog campagna denigratoria quotidiana"

Meloni: "Assurdo, Governo chiude i porti ma spende soldi per finanziare Global Compact"
Politica

Meloni: "Assurdo, Governo chiude i porti ma spende soldi per finanziare Global Compact"

Fico su post M5s: "Democrazia non Ã¨ sotto attacco" Applausi anche dall'opposizione
Politica

Fico su post M5s: "Democrazia non Ã¨ sotto attacco" Applausi anche dall'opposizione

Carelli spiega Post M5s: "Parla di terrorismo mediatico e psicologico inquina dibattito democratico"
Politica

Carelli spiega Post M5s: "Parla di terrorismo mediatico e psicologico inquina...

Post M5s, Carfagna: " Ritengo improprio paragonare lavoro delle opposizioni a terrorismo"
Politica

Post M5s, Carfagna: " Ritengo improprio paragonare lavoro delle opposizioni a terrorismo"

Carfagna a deputati in Aula che interrompono Lollobrigida: "Se volete chiacchierare c'Ã¨ la bouvette"
Politica

Carfagna a deputati in Aula che interrompono Lollobrigida: "Se volete chiacchierare...

Manovra, Boldrini e il gioco dei cartelli: "Fatto, ecco in cosa consiste"
Politica

Manovra, Boldrini e il gioco dei cartelli: "Fatto, ecco in cosa consiste"

Previsioni meteo per lunedÃ¬, 31 dicembre
Cronache

Previsioni meteo per lunedÃ¬, 31 dicembre

Milan, Bakayoko: â€œRestare? Vedremo a fine stagioneâ€
Politica

Milan, Bakayoko: â€œRestare? Vedremo a fine stagioneâ€

Milan, Donnarumma: "Ora sono piÃ¹ sereno, Gattuso? Siamo tutti con lui"
Politica

Milan, Donnarumma: "Ora sono piÃ¹ sereno, Gattuso? Siamo tutti con lui"


Cyclonis Password Manager Receives AppEsteem Certification

- Cyclonis Password Manager, a password management application that helps boost online productivity by encrypting, organizing, and providing easy access to passwords, has earned AppEsteem Certification meeting demanding guidelines for clean software.

DUBLIN, Dec. 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Cyclonis Limited is delighted to learn that their productivity and password management tool, Cyclonis Password Manager, has earned the highly respected AppEsteem Certification. In becoming AppEsteem Certified, Cyclonis Password Manager has successfully completed a rigorous and demanding review upholding and complying with AppEsteem's high standards for the commitment to protecting the rights of consumers and users. Cyclonis Password Manager's certification, viewable at https://customer.appesteem.com/certified?vendor=CYCLO, satisfies over 100+ different App Certification Requirements (ACRs) covering a variety of the most comprehensive consumer-protection oriented guidelines in the software industry.

Patrick Morganelli, spokesperson for Cyclonis Limited, said of the certification, "Along with our consumers, we could not be more elated to receive the AppEsteem Certification, which further demonstrates our commitment to protect our customers and to continuously provide the levels of integrity and transparency expected of top notch developers when it comes to ethical software practices. The AppEsteem Certification lets our customers know that we have a policy of putting consumers first and at the same time a mission to help clean up the software download industry."

AppEsteem President Dennis Batchelder added, "The announcement of Cyclonis Password Manager receiving our AppEsteem Certification validates the commitment of Cyclonis Limited in sharing our conviction to ensure consumers have nothing to fear when downloading, installing, and using apps."

AppEsteem regularly works with software vendors across the industry, in addition to anti-malware companies, software platforms, consumer groups, and government regulators. AppEsteem continually discourages fraudulent practices by helping to identify software and services that may harm consumers. By earning the AppEsteem Certification, Cyclonis Password Manager will be part of a group of programs committed to clean software practices and guidelines set by industry groups, in addition to being among the few AppEsteem Certified applications that help boost online productivity by organizing and encrypting passwords and other sensitive data.

About Cyclonis Limited

An Irish company headquartered in Dublin, Cyclonis Limited designs and develops desktop, mobile, and cloud-enabled software products focused on simplifying data organization and management. Focused on helping computer users simplify their online life, Cyclonis Limited is best known for development and distribution of their Cyclonis Password Manager application, an adept password management application that combines a collection of useful features to encrypt, store, and easily access passwords and sync users' data across multiple Internet-connected devices. Cyclonis Limited's applications aim to streamline the process of organizing the increasing volumes of information regular computer users deal with every day.

Connect with Cyclonis Ltd. on Twitter | Facebook | Google+ | LinkedIn | YouTube

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/642135/cyclonis_Logo.jpg


in evidenza
Oroscopo 2019 dei viaggi Le mete giuste segno per segno

Costume

Oroscopo 2019 dei viaggi
Le mete giuste segno per segno

Zurich Connect

Zurich Connect ti permette di risparmiare sull'assicurazione auto senza compromessi sulla qualità del servizio. Scopri la polizza auto e fai un preventivo

Abiti sartoriali da Uomo, Canali

Dal 1934 Canali realizza raffinati abiti da uomo di alta moda sartoriale. Scopri la nuova collezione Canali.


RICHIEDI ONLINE IL TUO MUTUO
Finalità del mutuo
Importo del mutuo
Euro 		Durata del mutuo
anni
in collaborazione con
logo MutuiOnline.it
Testata giornalistica registrata - Direttore responsabile Angelo Maria Perrino - Reg. Trib. di Milano nÂ° 210 dell'11 aprile 1996 - P.I. 11321290154

Â© 1996 - 2018 Uomini & Affari S.r.l. Tutti i diritti sono riservati

Per la tua pubblicitÃ  sul sito: Clicca qui

Contatti

Cookie Policy

Affaritaliani, prima di pubblicare foto, video o testi da internet, compie tutte le opportune verifiche al fine di accertarne il libero regime di circolazione e non violare i diritti di autore o altri diritti esclusivi di terzi. Per segnalare alla redazione eventuali errori nell'uso del materiale riservato, scriveteci a segnalafoto@affaritaliani.it: provvederemo prontamente alla rimozione del materiale lesivo di diritti di terzi.