26 ottobre 2018- 16:58 Cyprus to collaborate with VeChain Foundation and CREAM for fintech, blockchain development in Cyprus

- VeChain Foundation and CREAM will establish a joint entity in Cyprus assisting in the development and implementation of blockchain solutions. To facilitate a new digital age through blockchain technology the two parties will make suggestions to Invest Cyprus including policy reform that enables blockchain as an underlying infrastructure for operations and financial services.

The parties will work together to accomplish several national level investment strategies involving the advancement of blockchain technology and blockchain powered economies. This cooperation comes to show the real-life utilization of blockchain technology in financial services, investments and economic reform moving into many other aspects of society, in the context of the Government policy developing a new era of blockchain technology in Cyprus.

The initial scope of the collaboration consists of the blockchainization in areas which will announce as the project matures. This cooperation represents the single largest venture into blockchain technology and intends to suggest reforms that are transparent, fair, and in compliance with AML and KYC, EU laws, regulations and best practices, which will also create value and economic development on Cyprus.

"The plans unfolding in Cyprus should open the world to what is achievable by investing in new technologies. Invest Cyprus as a promoter of Cyprus Investment opportunities and advisor to the Government of Cyprus in the investments space, sees this technology as both transformational and fiscally restorative at the infrastructure level. We are investing in the development of the fintech, blockchain sector and we plan to be at the forefront so that we can facilitate investments and economic development in Cyprus and the region." –Michalis P. Michael, Chairman of Invest Cyprus

"Just as the blockchain technology represents something much bigger than business and money, this partnership represents the true competency for global change embedding trust, transparency, and fairness to the core of our society. Along with our partners, we are excited to showcase the true value of blockchain as supplemental technology and as an infrastructure to the world." - Sunny Lu, Co-Founder, and CEO of VeChain

"Cyprus as a nation represents a wonderful opportunity to make trust and fairness commonplace in the next digital age. As the first nation to fully support the development of the blockchain technology, along with our partners, we will assist the nation to attract projects and talents from around the world increasing the vivaciousness of development building an ecosystem out of blockchain technology. In turn, we will help blockchain related projects to find a home where they will be supported and protected by the law to create, develop and thrive."– Jackson Fu, Co-Founder and Managing Partner of CREAM

About Invest CyprusInvest Cyprus is the government's dedicated partner responsible for attracting and facilitating Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) in key economic sectors. Being the lead agent in establishing Cyprus as a world-class investment destination, Invest Cyprus proactively promotes the enhancement of the country's competitive environment, advocating reform and maximizing FDI, for the economic and social benefit of Cyprus. In close collaboration with all government authorities, public institutions and the private sector, Invest Cyprus is the investor's first point of contact.

About VeChainStarting in June 2015, VeChain aims to connect blockchain technology to the real world by providing a comprehensive governance structure, a robust economic model, and IoT integration. VeChain is the pioneers of real-world applications using public blockchain technology, with international operations in Singapore, Luxembourg, Tokyo, Shanghai, Paris, Hong Kong, and San Francisco.

About CREAMCREAM is a leading strategic advisory and investment firm utilizing blockchain and crypto-economy to unleash the potential of enterprises and startups around the globe. CREAM is a US-based firm with professionals in Las Vegas, San Francisco, Shanghai, the Netherlands, Australia, and Singapore.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/774633/Invest_Cyprus.jpgLogo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/738233/Vechain_Logo.jpgLogo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/774632/CREAM_Logo.jpg