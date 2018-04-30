Lega stravince in Friuli Venezia Giulia, Salvini saluta M5S
Matano al cinema nella black comedy romantica "Tonno spiaggiato"
Di Maio: ultima cosa che volevamo era contratto di governo con Pd
Svolta di Cattolica Assicurazioni: apertura ai Soci di capitale
Immagini e idee sull'utopia: una mostra fotografica a Modena
Previsioni meteo per martedÃ¬, 1 maggio
Cena per la stampa della Casa Bianca, la corrosiva Michelle Wolff
Divertente scambio di "maglie" tra Fazio ed Eusebio di Francesco
In Egitto il festival aereo tra le piramidi di Giza
Elezioni Friuli, il racconto della due giorni elettorale in 2 minuti
Di Maio chiude al contratto di Governo ed evoca nuove elezioni, il discorso in 100 secondi
Lecco, barbiere taglia i capelli bendato (e diventa una star)
Di Maio: "Si torni al voto, anche a giugno"
Ucciso Shah Marai, ecco le foto che raccontavano l'Afghanistan
Il videoclip di "Tutto il tempo", nuovo singolo di Amedeo Minghi
Claudio Bisio nella scuola peggiore d'Italia in "Arrivano i prof"
Elezioni Friuli, Fedriga: "Il messaggio uscito dalle urne Ã¨ Salvini premier"
Usa-Messico, la carovana "Viacrucis Migrante" arrivata a Tijuana
Malan (FI): "I bluff del M5s iniziano a venire a galla"
Scandalo migranti, si dimette la ministra britannica Amber Rudd
Daniel S. Duffy - Appointed New CEO of Camargo Pharmaceutical Services, LLC

- Camargo has been instrumental in helping global pharmaceutical companies identify, develop, and obtain numerous 505(b)(2) NDA approvals. Drugs developed through this pathway have benefited countless lives in the U.S. People worldwide benefit from drugs that have been improved. 

"It has been an honor to lead this organization for 15 years and I am looking forward to expanding Camargo's impact globally. I am happy Dan is joining us to expand the organization to support this vision," said Phelps.

Dan brings over 20 years of experience in biopharma and strategic management consulting. Dan was most recently the Vice President and General Manager at McKesson Specialty Health. While there, he developed a differentiated specialty pharmacy model with Centers of Excellence around oncology, neurology and complex care, patient assistance and investigational product (clinical trials). Dan holds a Master of Business Administration from the University of North Carolina Kenan-Flagler School of Business and a Bachelor of Business Administration from Kent State University.

"I am grateful for the vote of confidence and the opportunity to be part of the Camargo family. Camargo is filled with exceptionally smart and capable people who are passionate about improving medicines that serve our community," said Duffy.

ABOUT CAMARGO PHARMACEUTICAL SERVICES, LLC.

Camargo Pharmaceutical Services, LLC, headquartered in Cincinnati, OH, was founded in 2003 by Kenneth V. Phelps (President and Founder) and Dr. Ruth Stevens (Chief Scientific Officer and Founder). Camargo provides comprehensive drug development services and specializes in the 505(b)(2) approval pathway and global equivalent processes. By assessing the scientific, medical, regulatory, and commercial viability of product development opportunities, Camargo builds and executes robust development plans that align with business strategies and ensures regulatory agency buy-in every step of the way. Routinely holding three to six meetings a month with the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), Camargo works with product developers across more than 25 countries. For more about Camargo, visit http://camargopharma.com.   

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/465303/Camargo_FullColor_Logo.jpg

Carolyn Smith malore in diretta 'Mi ha salvata Paolo Belli che..'

