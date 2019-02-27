Ania Cares, pronto soccorso psicologico per vittime della strada
XXII Triennale, il design come mezzo per ricucire con la natura
XXII Triennale, Mancuso: le piante sono l'interezza della vita
Italia in 10 selfie, economia a misura d'uomo per sfidare futuro
Carlo Freccero: centro produzione Rai di Napoli non chiuderÃ 
Farsi sposare da Jovanotti al Jova Beach Wedding
"Un viaggio indimenticabile", Nick Nolte recita con sua figlia
Marcia indietro Decathlon: non venderÃ  in Francia hijab sportivi
Andreozzi-Reggiani, donne in balera ne La notte Ã¨ piccola per noi
Picchiato e derubato rabbino capo d'Argentina Gabriel Davidovich
Conte a Ue: "Promuoviamo crescita ma anche equitÃ  sociale"
Asterix torna al cinema con "I segreti della pozione magica"
Casalino: a Sarti Ã¨ stato consigliato di denunciare il fidanzato
Sicilia, siglato accordo Regione-Conai su raccolta differenziata
Conte: reddito di cittadinanza rilancerÃ  la crescita
Summit Usa Corea, Trump e Kim alla social dinner ad Hanoi
L'Ue boccia l'Italia: squilibri eccessivi e stallo nelle riforme
Tria: "Saccomanni fu praticamente ricattato da ministro finanze tedesco su Bail-In"
Sviluppo sostenibile, Conte: "Confermo impegno di cessare produzione elettrica a carbone entro 2025"
Anedda, CNPADC: "Le casse sono pronte a investire in economia reale"
DarkMatter Group Unveils World's First Ultra Secure Smartphone for Extreme Field Conditions

- ABU DHABI, UAE, Feb. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Mobile World Congress – DarkMatter Group, the Gulf's leading digital and cyber transformation firm, has unveiled the next generation of its mobile devices to a global audience at Mobile World Congress in Barcelona.

The KATIM® R01 is the world's first ultra-secure smartphone designed to withstand extreme field conditions. It has been specifically designed for individuals operating in defence and the emergency services, as well as the construction, mining, transport, energy, and oil and gas industries.

The handset is smart and secure, as well as highly durable. Its full suite of apps is encased in a hardened, tamper-proof hardware and contains a hardened OS with a hardware-based crypto root of trust. It has been designed to meet two separate military level standards for resilience, and can handle being dropped, run over and immersed in water for 30 minutes.

It is optimized for those working in extreme conditions, with supporting features including good grip, extra loud audio for noisy environments, dedicated buttons for Push-to-Talk and SOS, plus a touch screen that remains accurate in gloved or wet hand operations. It has a unique ruggedized design to withstand drops, vibration, water and dust, high humidity, altitude, extreme temperatures and more.

"We have combined our expertise in secure communications with everything the mobile market expects in one handset, while aligning it with a great user experience. During the design phase, we challenged the brightest minds in the industry to create a design that withstands extreme field conditions. The KATIM® R01 provides peace of mind to businesses and governments operating in extraordinarily tough environments where smart, swift and secure communication is critical," said Karim Sabbagh, CEO of DarkMatter Group.

DarkMatter is a leading proponent of mobile security and runs its own mobile device security testing facility, xen1thLabs, from the UAE as well as R&D centers in Finland and Canada.

The KATIM® range includes the KATIM® and KATIM® R01 phones, KATIM® OS, KATIM® Apps: Messenger and Email, and the KATIM® Command Centre.

Fore more information, visit www.katim.com

About DARKMATTER GROUP

Headquartered in the UAE, DarkMatter Group is the region's first and only fully-integrated digital transformation, defence and cyber security solutions provider.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/827691/KATIM_R01.jpg

 


