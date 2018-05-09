Dash Is Now Available on Paycent for P2P Cross-Border Payments and Instant Liquidity

Philip Morris punta sempre di piÃ¹ su 'smoke free world'
Philip Morris punta sempre di piÃ¹ su 'smoke free world'

Toti: "Lega-M5s? Propongo astenzione benevola, sembra ossimoro, ma e' soluzione politica"
Toti: "Lega-M5s? Propongo astenzione benevola, sembra ossimoro, ma e' soluzione politica"

Toti: "Berlusconi splende sempre, quando parla? Non so spero presto cosÃ¬ andate a vedere la partita"
Toti: "Berlusconi splende sempre, quando parla? Non so spero presto cosÃ¬ andate a...

Gelmini: "Forza Italia prendera' decisioni con senso di responsabilitÃ "
Gelmini: "Forza Italia prendera' decisioni con senso di responsabilitÃ "

Lupi: "Voto a luglio sarebbe sconfitta per la politica, vediamo se M5s e Lega trovano accordo"
Lupi: "Voto a luglio sarebbe sconfitta per la politica, vediamo se M5s e Lega trovano...

Toninelli (M5S): ''Se centrodestra non risolve propri problemi interni unica strada il voto''
Toninelli (M5S): ''Se centrodestra non risolve propri problemi interni unica strada il...

Bernini (FI): ''Pronti a dare governo al Paese, non accettiamo discriminazioni''
Bernini (FI): ''Pronti a dare governo al Paese, non accettiamo discriminazioni''

Bossi: "Berlusconi grande uomo, ha fatto a meno delle sedie, ma puo' intervenire su qualsiasi legge"
Bossi: "Berlusconi grande uomo, ha fatto a meno delle sedie, ma puo' intervenire su...

DS 3 Black Lezard: il nero dona
DS 3 Black Lezard: il nero dona

Orfini: "Governo M5S-Lega? Spero siano le ultime 24 ore perchÃ¨ sono ridicoli, noi opposizione dura"
Orfini: "Governo M5S-Lega? Spero siano le ultime 24 ore perchÃ¨ sono ridicoli, noi...

Intesa Sanpaolo a Milano Food City 2018: il rapporto Circular Economy - Food
Intesa Sanpaolo a Milano Food City 2018: il rapporto Circular Economy - Food

Birra Moretti lancia la sua Ipa, una Italian pale ale
Birra Moretti lancia la sua Ipa, una Italian pale ale

Polonia, 12 tonnellate di cioccolato bloccano l'autostrada
Polonia, 12 tonnellate di cioccolato bloccano l'autostrada

In anteprima il nuovo video di StragÃ  "Ho esaurito la paura"
In anteprima il nuovo video di StragÃ  "Ho esaurito la paura"

Intesa Sanpaolo a Milano Food City 2018: programma Startup Initiative FoodTech
Intesa Sanpaolo a Milano Food City 2018: programma Startup Initiative FoodTech

Toninelli (M5S): ''Chieste 24h ore a Mattarella, aspettiamo il centrodestra''
Toninelli (M5S): ''Chieste 24h ore a Mattarella, aspettiamo il centrodestra''

Mafia, l'Unci ricorda Peppino Impastato a 40 anni dalla morte
Mafia, l'Unci ricorda Peppino Impastato a 40 anni dalla morte

Al Madame Tussauds di Londra spuntano Harry e Meghan di cera
Al Madame Tussauds di Londra spuntano Harry e Meghan di cera

Ricerche Google rappresentano il 40% delle emissioni CO2 del web
Ricerche Google rappresentano il 40% delle emissioni CO2 del web

La Luiss a Expo 2020 Dubai con l'Italia, firmato accordo
La Luiss a Expo 2020 Dubai con l'Italia, firmato accordo

Dash Is Now Available on Paycent for P2P Cross-Border Payments and Instant Liquidity

- SINGAPORE, May 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Dash, the top digital currency for payments, will now be available through Texcent's subsidiary app, Paycent, a hybrid wallet for fiat and digital assets that aims to be a global leader in mobile and cashless transactions. Users and merchants will now be able to buy, sell, and convert between digital assets in seconds with the Paycent app on iOS, and Android, as well as exchanging Dash.

Director of Business Development at Dash Core Group Inc., Bradley Zastrow said, "Paycent's real-time transaction speed and multiplatform API makes this a great opportunity for anyone, regardless of experience with digital assets, to make payments to merchants and pay cross-border remittances using their smartphone. This is the kind of integration that makes cryptocurrency's payments potential a reality to the global public."

In addition to conversion between digital assets, Dash users can utilize Paycent's Dash-to-Fiat instant liquidity functionality as an easy, secure option for local merchant payments. While cryptocurrencies offer cost-savings to merchants over traditional card solutions, the necessity of near-instant transaction speeds and currency conversion have become a challenge to widespread merchant adoption.

COO of Paycent Nitin Gupta said, "One of the reservations the average day person has with utilizing cryptocurrencies is transaction settlement times. No other digital asset can compete with Dash's InstantSend transaction speed. Dash allows merchants the ability to receive payments instantly from customer, making Dash one of the first entries into real-life consumer payments making it no different as if you were to swipe a credit or debit card."

Paycent's Dash integration is made possible through leading blockchain web services and infrastructure provider, BlockCypher. BlockCypher specializes in blockchain agnostic solutions and makes it easier for users and companies to interact with several cryptocurrencies through one solution. "We are pleased to see Texcent integrate Dash and other digital assets so quickly using our web services and infrastructure," said Karen Hsu, Head of Growth at BlockCypher. "We look forward to working with Texcent on new cases in industries that are ripe for blockchain disruption such as real estate."

The Paycent app is available for download globally on the Apple Store and Google Play Store.

About Dash, Texcent and BlockCypher, please view:https://photos.prnasia.com/prnk/20180509/2128584-1

Contact:Helen LayloHelen@texcent.com+65 6439 2222

