12 luglio 2018- 15:56 Dashang Group Launches Digital shopping APP Tiangou Net, Making It Easier to Shop

- When you go shopping in northern China, you can easily find a parking space through the APP in many cities. If you are not satisfied with the price of the selected clothes, you can upload a fitting photo to the APP to receive occassional price reduction messages in the future. Shop assistants will take pictures or videos of various interesting scenes and products in the store, so that you won't miss your favorite products. With artificial intelligence, you can also talk to a robot shopping guide in the shopping mall to get all the information you want to know.

Dashang Group has more than 400 department stores and shops in more than 80 large and medium-sized cities over 15 provinces. Its Tiangou Net transforms traditional department stores into future department stores. From 2014 to 2017, Tiangou Net had achieved 30 billion yuan in transactions with more than 10 million users, making Tiangou Net one of China's top e-commerce enterprises.

In the first half of 2018, Tiangou Net continued to enjoy rapid growth, realizing electronic member transactions of 20 billion yuan. Among the transactions, 2.5 billion yuan was paid via Tiangou Net.

Unlike Tmall and JD, Tiangou Net is committed to promoting in-depth integration of the traditional grocery industry and the Internet. Tiangou Net's mission is to help tens of thousands of department stores in China become future department stores, which has been recognized and praised by the Ministry of Commerce of the People's Republic of China (MOFCOM).

Liu Sijun, president of Dashang Group, says that Dashang Group and Tiangou Net will transform traditional business and accelerate entity business revolution through comprehensively building a digital and intelligent e-commerce platform and promoting the technological innovation of big data flow ecosystem.

Founded in 1995, Dashang Group has always believed in "our products must be the best". The faith also drives Dashang Group to look for the best-quality products around the world and try to bring them into China's huge market and provide them to hundreds of millions of Chinese consumers. Dashang Group has already brought Australian Wagyu, Black Augus, cherries and apples from Tasmania, French wine from Chateau Largo and German beer into China.

Niu Gang, Chairman of the Board, says that Dashang Group hopes to bring more high-quality goods in the future and provide more considerate, comfortable and convenient services to Chinese consumers.