Liverpool celebra la Champions, parata sul bus con la Coppa
Sport

Fabio Fazio saluta il pubblio: ci ritroveremo a Rai 2
Spettacoli

Papa: i politici non devono mai seminare odio e paure
Cronache

Giro d'Italia, migliaia di visitatori a stand di E-Distribuzione
Culture

L'avvocato di Carta: Marco estraneo, arresto non convalidato
Cronache

Marco Carta in tribunale: non sono stato io, Ã¨ andato tutto bene
Cronache

Migranti, procura di Agrigento dissequestra la nave Sea Watch
Cronache

Previsioni meteo per martedÃ¬, 4 giugno
Cronache

Previsioni meteo per lunedÃ¬, 3 giugno
Cronache

Romania, Papa celebra la diversitÃ : non aver timore di mescolarsi
Politica

In California ha aperto il parco a tema di Star Wars
Cronache

Cottarelli: unanimitÃ  sui minibot? Forse qualcuno non ha capito
Economia

Marco Carta arrestato per aver rubato magliette alla Rinascente
Cronache

Ocasio-Cortez torna barista per un giorno contro i salari bassi
Politica

LaFil debutta a Milano: primo concerto al Palazzo delle Scintille
Culture

Maxi frode finanziamenti agricoltura, a Foggia denunciati in 11
Cronache

Urbinati e Pagnoncelli: spinte antisistema scossa per l'Europa
Economia

Roberto Bolle balla a ritmo di swing nella notte di Milano
Spettacoli

Tutto pronto per il 2 giugno, le prove del concerto al Quirinale
Cronache

Virginia, dipendente pubblico spara ai colleghi: 12 morti
Politica

Data Privacy Evangelist Love Hudson of Mar Dat to Speak at European Data Protection Summit London

- LONDON, May 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- In the months since the EU's General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) was first enacted, the threat of fines, data breaches, and loss of customer trust looms large for chief marketing officers. At the upcoming European Data Protection Summit London, Love Hudson, alongside other industry experts, will discuss how marketers can find success in a post-GDPR world at the summit's panel 'Marketing Challenges and Opportunities One Year into GDPR'.

An expert at tackling GDPR-related challenges, Hudson is uniquely positioned at the convergence of where data, marketing, and compliance meet. Throughout her career, she has spearheaded high-performing marketing campaigns as the client and as the vendor; Hudson understands how complex it is to effectively execute compliant and action-driven campaigns across borders, vendors, and channels.

In her previous role as Director of Customer Success at Salesforce, Hudson led a compliant, action-driven platform integration for multiple major Fortune 500 companies (her work resulted in an invitation to join an international steering committee on data governance and information security).

Hudson previously served as the Global Director of Programmatic Marketing & Data Governance with InterContinental Hotels Group (IHG): in this role, she oversaw all global digital marketing across North and Latin America, Greater China, Europe, Middle East, and Africa. She partnered with IHG's general counsel to create and implement data capture and storage policies that aligned with each country's regulations alongside IHG corporate policy.

The European Data Protection Summit, on June 3rd, will be held at 133 Houndsditch, London. Panelists joining Hudson for the discussion include Nicola Roviaro, Head of Data Privacy, EMEA for Google, Kevin Kiley, Vice President of OneTrust, and Rowenna Fielding, Data Protection Lead for Protecture.

For additional information or to schedule an interview, call +1 404-539-1892 or visit https://mardatadvisors.com.

About Love HudsonAn evangelist for results over sleek reports, Love Hudson equips marketers with the tools needed for marketing success in today's increasingly privacy-driven landscape. Alongside Robert Maggio, who previously served as Coca Cola's Program Director of Master Data Harmonization, Hudson co-founded Mar Dat (a consultancy focused on actionable, repeatable, and protected data-driven marketing plans that are in full compliance with all applicable regulations and protocols).

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/895975/Love_Hudson_Mar_Dat.jpgLogo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/896042/Mar_Dat_Logo.jpg


