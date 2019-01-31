Daniel Oren Ã¨ direttore musicale dell'Arena Opera Festival 2019
Di Maio: Campagna per conoscere strumenti che faranno uscire Paese da crisi
Maestro Feng Shui predice un anno del maiale sfortunato per Trump
Una mummia svela come l'atrite reumatoide arrivÃ² in Europa
Di Maio presenta risultati Governo M5s il primo Ã¨ Quota 100
L'Italia Ã¨ in recessione. Istat: Pil a -0,2% nel quarto trimestre
Bergoglio primo Papa negli Emirati Arabi: "La fede non divide"
Roma, al S. Carlo di Nancy la Tac che rivoluziona la diagnostica
Trenitalia consegna un altro treno Vivalto per potenziare flotta Trenord
Sanita', Conte: "Non ci sara' alcun taglio"
A Plan de Corones una Mercedes Classe G scolpita nel ghiaccio
Carolina Crescentini con l'UNHCR per le bambine rifugiate
Attilio Fontana:"Trasporto regionale, sta migliorando moderatamente"
Pil, Zingaretti: "Lettera a Conte per inversione rotta politica economica"
Battisti, FS:"Trasporto regionale, garantiremo un cambio di passo"
Bimbo ucciso a Cardito, Fico: "Sono straziato, prioritari gli investimenti su tutela minori"
Boeri: "Rallentamento economia impatta sui conti Inps"
Manifestanti in piazza con GuaidÃ²: ho sentito Trump al telefono
Iacono,Trenitalia:"Trasporto regionale,nuovi treni entro primavera"
Pil, de Magistris: "Stiamo peggio di prima, doveva essere governo del cambiamento"
David Beckham Surprises HOUSE 99 Fans to Celebrate Male Grooming Brand's First Anniversary

- David Beckham's luxury men's grooming brand HOUSE 99 is celebrating its first anniversary. 10 HOUSE 99 fans wereinvited for grooming sessions in London when they got the surprise of seeing David Beckham dropping by the barbershop. The participants had no idea that the brand founder himself was planning to show up and attend their grooming appointments.  

     (Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/816087/HOUSE_99_by_David_Beckham_Logo.jpg )

     (Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/816088/David_Beckham_HOUSE_99_Founder.jpg )

     (Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/816089/David_Beckham_HOUSE_99_Team.jpg )

     (Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/816090/David_Beckham_HOUSE_99_Brand.jpg )

     (Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/816092/David_Beckham_HOUSE_99_Male_Grooming.jpg )

     (Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/816093/David_Beckham_Surprises_HOUSE_99_Fans.jpg )

     (Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/816094/David_Beckham_HOUSE_99_Fan.jpg )

     (Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/816095/David_Beckham_Reveal_HOUSE_99.jpg )

     (Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/816096/David_Beckham_HOUSE_99_First_Anniversary.jpg )

"It was an incredible day, I wanted to personally thank our consumers who are making HOUSE 99 so special. We are overwhelmed by the support we receive every day from HOUSE 99 fans, said David Beckham who revealed the video on his Instagram account. We are excited for the year to come and we will keep building the range to help every guy find his next look."

https://youtu.be/MM_DF2eEEpM

After the surprise, brand fans had the chance to discuss looks & favorite products with David Beckham.

Launched in 2018 in more than 20 countries, HOUSE 99 will celebrate its first anniversary by dropping its new SMARTEN UP Hair & Moustache Wax on February 1st. The product will be first available online http://www.house99davidbeckham.com

HOUSE 99 by David Beckham star products include:

About HOUSE 99  

HOUSE 99 is a new global men's grooming and skincare brand, founded by David Beckham, in partnership with L'Oréal Luxe, with the ambition to demystify men's grooming needs and encourage self-expression and style experimentation. The complete HOUSE 99 collection offers 23 dynamic hair, skin, beard and body products to deliver holistic and diverse grooming solutions for every male skin and hair types. The entire range has been created, tested and approved by David Beckham, from the formula, to the product name, design and packaging, with the aim to mirror David's own style rituals and deliver grooming excellence. 

For more information follow us on Instagram @house99 

Contacts: Paul RHONE, Paul.RHONE@loreal.com 


