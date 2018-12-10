A Marrakesh firmato il Global Compact sui migranti, Conte assente
Politica

Startup italiane alla carica. Il Ces a Las Vegas? Ãˆ solo l'inizio
Scienza e tecnologia

Linkedin e Twitter, come Fideuram Investimenti usa i social media
Economia

In Germania i ferrovieri scioperano con indosso gilet gialli
Politica

Veronica Pompeo propone connubio tra musica e teatro
Culture

Calcio, scontri a Buenos Aires dopo la vittoria del River Plate
Sport

Strage discoteca, fermato ragazzo sospettato di aver usato spray
Cronache

Corinaldo, Jovanotti: applicate le leggi, unica cosa da fare
Cronache

Previsioni meteo per martedÃ¬, 11 dicembre
Cronache

Passo del Tonale: strumenti di ghiaccio per concerti sul Paradiso
Economia

In anteprima il video di Eman ispirato alla storia di Dj Fabo
Politica

Gilet gialli, polizia ferma ragazzo disabile e lo fa cadere dalla sedia a rotelle
Politica

Discoteca Ancona, Papa (Dir Medico): "Un paziente sarÃ  dimesso nelle prossime ore"
Politica

Discoteca Ancona, Papa (Dir Medico): "7 pazienti restano gravi, condizioni da verificare nel tempo"
Politica

'Un Capitano' il coro al corteo dei deputati leghisti dopo la manifestazione in piazza a Roma
Politica

Discoteca Ancona, da Vasco a Fedez gli artisti si stringono alle famiglie delle vittime
Politica

Discoteca Ancona, Fico: "Un dolore enorme, ora va fatta giustizia"
Politica

Discoteca Ancona, Fico: "Nel locale c'erano troppe persone, regole vanno sempre rispettate"
Politica

La folla riempie piazza Venezia, tutti vogliono vedere Spelacchio
Politica

Spelacchio is back, Raggi: ''La tradizione continua''
Politica

Delivery of Second Monthly Installment of Saudi Oil Derivatives to Yemen Completed

- The Aden Refinery Company is distributing the fuel to the governorates of Hadhramaut, Shabwa, Al-Jawf, Marib, Al-Mahra, Abyan, Aden, Lahij, Socotra and Taiz. The deliveries follows the first monthly installment of 87,000 tons that arrived in Aden and Mukalla in October and November.

Yemeni Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Electricity and Energy Abdullah Mohsen al-Akwa, Governor of Aden Ahmed Salmin Rabi' and the director of the SDRPY office in Aden presided over the most recent deliveries. 

"With these fuel deliveries, the Kingdom is helping to keep lights on and generators working across Yemen, powering schools, hospitals and other vital institutions around the country," said Amb. Al Jaber. "We will never forget our brothers and sisters in Yemen, and we will always extend a helping hand, whether in the form of fuel supplies, deposits to the Central Bank of Yemen to stabilize the currency and economy, humanitarian aid or infrastructure projects. Saudi Arabia will keep trying until all Yemenis trying struggling under the appalling conditions created by the Iran-backed Houthi insurgency have dignified living standards." 

The deliveries are being made under a Saudi royal decree issued in August for the provision of USD 60 million per month in oil derivatives to support the Yemeni economy, raise living standards, and alleviate suffering caused by the Iran-backed Houthi militias. The grant is estimated to benefit up to 8.5 million people in Yemen.

Twitter: @SaudiDRPYFacebook: https://www.facebook.com/SaudiDRPYENYouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC2T60Y_ZB9ta5PLRaCJbZ4QLinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/saudi-reconstructions-program-in-yemen/ 

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/795730/Royal_Embassy_of_Saudi_Arabia_Oil_to_Yemen.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/795731/Royal_Embassy_of_Saudi_Arabia_BW_CLYDE.jpg

 


in evidenza
Il segreto per la convivenza? L’ordine. E niente ospiti a casa

Costume

Il segreto per la convivenza?
