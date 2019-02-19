Denave Unveils Merchandising Analytics Solution

Nuovo trend sui social: selfie di contestazione a Salvini
Cronache

Nuovo trend sui social: selfie di contestazione a Salvini

Karl Lagerfeld Ã¨ morto a 85 anni, ecco chi era uno dei guru della moda
Politica

Karl Lagerfeld è morto a 85 anni, ecco chi era uno dei guru della moda

Domiciliari per genitori Renzi, ex premier: capolavoro mediatico
Cronache

Domiciliari per genitori Renzi, ex premier: capolavoro mediatico

"Diabolik sono io", ecco il trailer del docu-film
Culture

"Diabolik sono io", ecco il trailer del docu-film

Caso Diciotti, no al processo a Salvini dalla Giunta del Senato
Politica

Caso Diciotti, no al processo a Salvini dalla Giunta del Senato

Posa, Cooperativa Liberi Tutti: "Il progetto Thub06"
Economia

Posa, Cooperativa Liberi Tutti: "Il progetto Thub06"

Profumo, Compagnia di San Paolo:"Educazione minorile per un Paese migliore"
Economia

Profumo, Compagnia di San Paolo:"Educazione minorile per un Paese migliore"

Malattie rare, 100 mln l'anno su Ssn e previdenza
Politica

Malattie rare, 100 mln l'anno su Ssn e previdenza

Le evidenze di Dan Flavin: i leggendari neon da Cardi a Milano
Culture

Le evidenze di Dan Flavin: i leggendari neon da Cardi a Milano

Genitori Renzi ai domiciliari, pres. Toscana Rossi: "Non strumentalizzare vicenda"
Politica

Genitori Renzi ai domiciliari, pres. Toscana Rossi: "Non strumentalizzare vicenda"

Quaglia, CRT:" L'unione di diverse realtÃ  Ã¨ un importante valore aggiunto"
Economia

Quaglia, CRT:" L'unione di diverse realtà è un importante valore aggiunto"

Le creature visionarie di Theo Jansen in mostra a Milano
Culture

Le creature visionarie di Theo Jansen in mostra a Milano

Salvini in divisa, Gabrielli: "Ministro dell'Interno unica autoritÃ  di pubblica sicurezza"
Politica

Salvini in divisa, Gabrielli: "Ministro dell'Interno unica autorità di pubblica sicurezza"

Diciotti, i senatori PD protestano davanti la Giunta dopo il voto
Politica

Diciotti, i senatori PD protestano davanti la Giunta dopo il voto

Genitori Renzi, legale: entro martedÃ¬ interrogatorio garanzia
Cronache

Genitori Renzi, legale: entro martedì interrogatorio garanzia

Latte, Centinaio: "Da Ue no aiuti di Stato ma supporto compilazione bando europeo da 191mln"
Politica

Latte, Centinaio: "Da Ue no aiuti di Stato ma supporto compilazione bando europeo da 191mln"

Diciotti, Gasparri: "16 voti a favore della mia proposta di negare autorizzazione"
Politica

Diciotti, Gasparri: "16 voti a favore della mia proposta di negare autorizzazione"

I 5 ristoranti piÃ¹ costosi del mondo
Costume

I 5 ristoranti più costosi del mondo

Federici, Ubs: "Mercati dei capitali, buon diversificatore di portafoglio"
Economia

Federici, Ubs: "Mercati dei capitali, buon diversificatore di portafoglio"

Le 5 migliori localitÃ  low cost dove trasferirsi
Costume

Le 5 migliori località low cost dove trasferirsi


Denave Unveils Merchandising Analytics Solution

- Opens New Gateways for Intelligent Retail 

Denave, a global sales tech organization focused on driving revenue growth for its customers, has channeled its strong experience in Retail field operations gathered over the past two decades. The company announced the launch of its Merchandising Retail Analytics Solution, strongly armed with intelligent data assessment and data integration techniques.

The Merchandising Analytics Solution provides an integrated global reporting platform that gives a consolidated view of data from multiple geographies, entities and functions. It thwarts data anomalies and enables standardizing of merchandising processes, performances and KPIs as global benchmark for performance evaluation. Proven to be scalable to the tune of 7X, it enriches pre-reporting data quality from 70% to up to 99.9% through data cleaning and processing techniques.

Sharing capabilities of the robust solution, Ms. Geeta Khurana, Global Head - Transformation, Denave, said, "Merchandising in the retail scenario is mostly unorganized, faced with multiple issues such as poor data quality, inconsistent metric definitions, poorly defined processes, managing multiple reporting platforms to name a few. While designing this solution, we looked at addressing each of these concerns, and moreover,we never lost track of our larger vision of 'simplifying and enhancing data'.The pilot results have been heartening given its proven scalability and enriched data quality scores besides minimizing turn-around time for reporting which is crucial for the review mechanisms."

Mr. Snehashish Bhattacharjee, Global CEO, Denave, said, "Compliance, optimisationand visibility are key priorities in the retail merchandising segment.Moving notches above existing Merchandising Analytics in the market and in keeping with both local and global needs, this service shall act as an enabler for all companies who are looking to increase their merchandising effectiveness. This is not a standalone service standardizing merchandizing activity through data assessment and data integration; but is a strategic part of our Sales Enablement portfolio that we are confident of becoming an essential for retail businesses."

The solution boasts of features such as centralized data collection, data assessment & integration, visibility optimization, availability optimization, retail space audit, sales impact & correlation, and planning & forecasting.

About Denave: 

Denave, a global sales tech company, has multi-industry expertise partnering with global businesses and takes a solution-conscious approach to deliver best practices in sales by leveraging people, processes, technology and innovation to drive revenue. Please visit http://www.denave.com


in evidenza
Lagerfeld morto a 85 anni Addio al genio di Chanel e Fendi

Costume

Lagerfeld morto a 85 anni
Addio al genio di Chanel e Fendi

