Design of Dutch Pavilion for Dubai EXPO 2020 Unveiled

Morte di Davide Astori, 2 medici indagati per omicidio colposo
Sport

Morte di Davide Astori, 2 medici indagati per omicidio colposo

Gilet gialli, Erdogan: dove sono i difensori dei diritti umani?
Politica

Gilet gialli, Erdogan: dove sono i difensori dei diritti umani?

Torna la Formula E, Felipe Massa sfida il falco pellegrino
Sport

Torna la Formula E, Felipe Massa sfida il falco pellegrino

Renzo Arbore racconta 'Guarda... Stupisci' su Rai 2
Spettacoli

Renzo Arbore racconta 'Guarda... Stupisci' su Rai 2

Il pilota di Formula E, Felipe Massa, sfida lâ€™animale piÃ¹ veloce del pianeta
Motori

Il pilota di Formula E, Felipe Massa, sfida lâ€™animale piÃ¹ veloce del pianeta

Monica Bellucci svela i prossimi film: un horror e una spy story
Spettacoli

Monica Bellucci svela i prossimi film: un horror e una spy story

Salvini: "Avevo proposto a Corona di fare il Ministro della montagna"
Politica

Salvini: "Avevo proposto a Corona di fare il Ministro della montagna"

PD, Zingaretti: "Missione salvare democrazia, il 3 marzo tutti ai gazebo"
Politica

PD, Zingaretti: "Missione salvare democrazia, il 3 marzo tutti ai gazebo"

Corte Ue: "Gran Bretagna puÃ² revocare Brexit in modo unilaterale"
Politica

Corte Ue: "Gran Bretagna puÃ² revocare Brexit in modo unilaterale"

Manovra, Di Maio: "Imprese da Salvini? I fatti si fanno al Mise"
Politica

Manovra, Di Maio: "Imprese da Salvini? I fatti si fanno al Mise"

Imprese, Salvini: "Bene incontro di ieri, tagli a burocrazia e costi"
Politica

Imprese, Salvini: "Bene incontro di ieri, tagli a burocrazia e costi"

A Marrakesh firmato il Global Compact sui migranti, Conte assente
Politica

A Marrakesh firmato il Global Compact sui migranti, Conte assente

Startup italiane alla carica. Il Ces a Las Vegas? Ãˆ solo l'inizio
Scienza e tecnologia

Startup italiane alla carica. Il Ces a Las Vegas? Ãˆ solo l'inizio

Linkedin e Twitter, come Fideuram Investimenti usa i social media
Economia

Linkedin e Twitter, come Fideuram Investimenti usa i social media

Salvini a Di Maio: "Gli incontri si fanno al Mise? Ognuno fa il suo"
Politica

Salvini a Di Maio: "Gli incontri si fanno al Mise? Ognuno fa il suo"

Governance farmaceutica, Grillo: "Nessun taglio, ma riallocazione delle risorse"
Politica

Governance farmaceutica, Grillo: "Nessun taglio, ma riallocazione delle risorse"

In Germania i ferrovieri scioperano con indosso gilet gialli
Politica

In Germania i ferrovieri scioperano con indosso gilet gialli

Veronica Pompeo propone connubio tra musica e teatro
Culture

Veronica Pompeo propone connubio tra musica e teatro

Calcio, scontri a Buenos Aires dopo la vittoria del River Plate
Sport

Calcio, scontri a Buenos Aires dopo la vittoria del River Plate

Strage discoteca, fermato ragazzo sospettato di aver usato spray
Cronache

Strage discoteca, fermato ragazzo sospettato di aver usato spray


Design of Dutch Pavilion for Dubai EXPO 2020 Unveiled

- The winning design for the Dutch pavilion was announced yesterday by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Netherlands Enterprise Agency and the Dutch Dubai consortium. The pavilion has been designed as a closed-loop climate system in which private and business visitors will enjoy an intense sensorial experience. The Netherlands will be represented at Dubai EXPO 2020 by a standout pavilion that is not a building in the traditional sense, but a temporary climate system built using locally sourced materials.

Design 

The Dutch pavilion is the embodiment of the Netherlands' chosen theme of 'uniting water, energy, food' and demonstrates the connection this country is so good at making between sustainable energy, water management, agriculture and circularity. Inside the pavilion visitors are treated to a sensorially rich experience of Dutch know-how and skills in the field of innovative water, energy and food harvesting. The circular or closed-loop climate concept generates a world in which visitors are able to immerse themselves in silence, warmth, coolness, light, darkness, agriculture and water, and in which they can discover natural ways of controlling climate. In Dubai's dry desert climate, the Netherlands will create a temporary biotope.

Striking combination of solidity and refinement 

The pavilion will be built using a construction method and materialization that makes the closed-loop circularity concept intelligible. To minimize transport, the entire pavilion will be constructed with locally sourced construction materials. All materials will be either given back or recycled after the expo closes, a strategy that will keep the pavilion's ecological footprint as small as possible. Building on the Netherlands' international reputation for excellence in civil engineering, which is especially strong in the Gulf region, the pavilion is a temporary exercise in pragmatism. In contrast to the civil engineering character of the exterior, the interior adds a scintillating layer of light, tactility and refinement, inspired by the typical rhythm of the Dutch landscape and geometric patterns and elements from the Arabic culture.

Meeting point 

The Dutch pavilion (3,727 m²) is in the Sustainability district and forms the culmination of the Netherlands' multi-year campaign in the Gulf region, focusing on Dutch expertise in the domain of water-energy-food. In addition to its presentation of 'the Netherlands', the pavilion is also a meeting point for the business community, educational and research institutions, governments and social organizations.

Consortium 

The Dutch pavilion was designed by the Dutch Dubai consortium, made up of Expomobilia, V8 Architects, Kossmann.dejong and Witteveen+Bos. Together they command a wealth of experience and a strong network in Dubai. The pavilion brings together all the necessary know-how and technology in the fields of pavilion construction, architecture, interactive visitor experiences, closed-loop technology and sustainable building. A great many innovative Dutch companies were involved in the development of the concept, including Aardlab and Sign.

About Dubai EXPO 2020 

The 35th World Expo will take place in Dubai between 20 October 2020 and 10 April 2021. It is the first World Expo to be held in the Middle East. Under the overarching theme of 'Connecting minds, creating the future', 170 countries will present ideas, innovations and technologies.

With an estimated 20 to 25 million visitors, Dubai EXPO 2020 offers possibilities and opportunities for participants and visitors alike. The Netherlands' participation is aimed at providing Dutch stakeholders from the public and private sector with a platform for enhancing their network and position in the Gulf region both before and during Dubai EXPO 2020.

http://www.dutchdubai.com and http://www.rijksoverheid.nl/dubaiexpo2020

Picture is available at epa european pressphoto agency (http://www.epa.eu) and http://www.presseportal.ch/nr/100017100/

Fact sheet 

Client: Ministry of Foreign Affairs / Netherlands Enterprise Agency Architect: V8 Architects Pavilion construction & main contractor: Expomobilia AG Interactive visitor experiences: Kossmann.dejong Integrated services and construction engineering:Witteveen+Bos Circular principles and climate concept: Aardlab Consultants and suppliers: Sign (circular food system), Caventou (solar energy elements), Koppert Cress (seedlings of unique plants), Felixx (design exterior space), Buro Belén (textiles) Gross floor area: 3,727 m² Programme: Exhibition space, auditorium, restaurant, VIP lounge, and shop Design: 2018 Realization: 2020 

For more information please contact: Expomobilia AG Im Langhag 2 CH-8307 Effretikon-Zürich Marketing & KommunikationFranziska Engelifengeli@expomobilia.com http://www.expomobilia.com


in evidenza
Alla lavagna con Luxuria rinviata Arcigay: "Rai 3 dia spiegazioni"

Spettacoli

Alla lavagna con Luxuria rinviata
Arcigay: "Rai 3 dia spiegazioni"

Zurich Connect

Zurich Connect ti permette di risparmiare sull'assicurazione auto senza compromessi sulla qualità del servizio. Scopri la polizza auto e fai un preventivo

Abiti sartoriali da Uomo, Canali

Dal 1934 Canali realizza raffinati abiti da uomo di alta moda sartoriale. Scopri la nuova collezione Canali.


RICHIEDI ONLINE IL TUO MUTUO
Finalità del mutuo
Importo del mutuo
Euro 		Durata del mutuo
anni
in collaborazione con
logo MutuiOnline.it
Testata giornalistica registrata - Direttore responsabile Angelo Maria Perrino - Reg. Trib. di Milano nÂ° 210 dell'11 aprile 1996 - P.I. 11321290154

Â© 1996 - 2018 Uomini & Affari S.r.l. Tutti i diritti sono riservati

Per la tua pubblicitÃ  sul sito: Clicca qui

Contatti

Cookie Policy

Affaritaliani, prima di pubblicare foto, video o testi da internet, compie tutte le opportune verifiche al fine di accertarne il libero regime di circolazione e non violare i diritti di autore o altri diritti esclusivi di terzi. Per segnalare alla redazione eventuali errori nell'uso del materiale riservato, scriveteci a segnalafoto@affaritaliani.it: provvederemo prontamente alla rimozione del materiale lesivo di diritti di terzi.