Paola Trotta, Direttore Comunicazione Opel Italia, il nuovo Opel Combo
Paola Trotta, Direttore Comunicazione Opel Italia, il nuovo Opel Combo

NUOVO MERCEDES GLE

Intervista - Giorgio Conte Responsabile Comunicazione DS Automobiles Italia

Storica maratona a Berlino: battuto il record del mondo

Tifone Mangkhut su Hong Kong e Macao, 65 morti nelle Filippine

Magia Ibra, gol n. 500 Ã¨ un capolavoro

Manovra, Conte: "Impegno a varare reddito cittadinanza contro disuguaglianze"

Previsioni meteo per martedÃ¬, 18 settembre

Di Maio: "Con manovra nessuna tensione, ma bisogna mantenere le promesse"

Manovra, Di Maio Reddito cittadinanza e' prima misura

Flat Tax, Di Maio: "Se non aiuterÃ  i ricchi saremo pronti a votarla"

Ponte Morandi, Martina: "Lega e M5s non tengano in ostaggio Genova per la scelta del...

Roma-Chievo, D'Anna: "Nel secondo tempo abbiamo avuto la mentalita' giusta"

Roma-Chievo, D'Anna: "Voglio dedicare questo risultato al Presidente"

Champions League, Di Francesco: "Con il Real Madrid dobbiamo dare tutti qualcosa in piÃ¹"

Roma-Chievo, Di Francesco: "Sono inc***ato, ma non siamo fisicamente a terra"

Tifone Mangkhut, la furia della tempesta si abbatte su Hong Kong, l'ordine Ã¨ di...

Sicurezza, Salvini all'Hotel House di Porto Recanati: "Qua servono le ruspe"

Sicurezza, Salvini: "Hotel House Porto Recanati va abbattuto"

Papa Francesco: "La fede non puo' fermarsi alle parole"


Designer Parfums Announces Leadership Changes

- New structure prepares company to capitalize on strategic acquisitions and to capture additional market opportunities 

Designer Parfums today announces organizational changes that clearly align its structure with its strategy.

     (Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/744321/Designer_Parfums_Logo.jpg )

The company, on a growth path driven by both organic development and acquisition, is building its capabilities to develop exciting brands, accelerate progress in expanding its geographical footprint and streamline operations, further enabling opportunities for synergies across businesses. As a consequence, it intends to continue recruiting new talent to deliver on its ambitions.

Chief Operating Officer 

Santiago Alvarez is to be appointed to the newly created role of Chief Operating Officer. Most recently he served as Global Commercial Director for niche brands Penhaligon's and L'Artisan Parfumeur, after having held leadership positions at Puig, including markets such as China, Europe, Middle East, Russia and Africa.

"Santiago understands global sales, go-to-market strategy, brand development and operations, and has a proven track record of capturing the growth potential of beauty brands in multiple distribution channels across diverse geographies," says Designer Parfums CEO, Dilesh Mehta.

Joint Managing Directors 

Parag Vidyarthi has been a key part of the team for more than 10 years, now as Joint Managing Director, and has been instrumental in building our business and reputation in the market.

Arkesh Shah has been confirmed into the Leadership team as Joint Managing Director, after having advised Designer Parfums for several years, most recently as a strategic consultant to haircare brand Frédéric Fekkai, following a distinguished career in Investment Banking.

"We are very proud of what our team has accomplished during these years, and their hard work and commitment makes us confident that this group of people, with the right leadership, can take on additional challenges. We are delighted to formally bring Arkesh into Designer Parfums having led the acquisition of Playboy and Cerruti, to now oversee their integration into our business," said Mehta.

Global Marketing Director 

As part of the company's determination to further develop exciting brands, Designer Parfums is to appoint Pascale Fontaine as Global Marketing Director.

Fontaine brings over 20 years of extensive and successful global marketing expertise in beauty brand building and license management, in the categories of Fragrances, Make Up and Body Care. Starting her career at Unilever, she spent her last 17 years at Coty where she served most recently as Global Vice President of Adidas Fragrance and Body Care.

"I am pleased to have Pascale on board, and I am convinced she will very soon start contributing to the growth of our brands and our business," continued Mehta.

About Designer Parfums 

Designer Parfums is a UK company with over 15 years experience in developing, producing and distributing internationally acclaimed beauty brands. Its portfolio of brands includes Ghost, Hawaiian Tropic, Jennifer Lopez, Manish Arora, Naomi Campbell, Playboy and Cerruti amongst others.

More information available at http://www.designerparfums.com or at contact@designerparfums.com

CONTACT: Santiago Alvarez, +44-1923-204450


