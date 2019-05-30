In anteprima "Ho la febbre" il nuovo singolo di Giordano Joe
Spettacoli

Previsioni meteo per venerdÃ¬, 31 maggio
Cronache

La lunga assemblea M5s confermata fiducia a Di Maio, ma c'e' chi evoca cambi di rotta
Politica

Ruocco (M5s): "Superare concetto dell'uomo solo al comando e aprire a condivisione"
Politica

Di Battista: "Non posso credere che Salvini crei crisi su Rixi"
Politica

Di Battista: "Abbiamo scelto ministeri piÃ¹ difficili, nostra forza e limite Ã¨ essere brave persone"
Politica

Stefani: su autonomie regionali serve dialogo non solo politico
Politica

Ferrari al debutto con l'auto ibrida, nasce la SF90 Stradale
Economia

Controlli in 6 grandi stazioni, 2.240 identificati e 6 arrestati
Cronache

Il mondo della F1 ai funerali di Niki Lauda
Sport

Passeggiata spaziale sull'Iss dei cosmonauti Kononenko e Ovchinin
Scienza e tecnologia

Spadafora (M5s): "Mettere in discussione Di Maio sarebbe regalo a opposizioni"
Politica

Di Stefano: "La fiducia in Di Maio e' indiscussa"
Politica

Fattori (M5s): "Elettori hanno bocciato nuovo sistema, dobbiamo cambiarlo"
Politica

Crisi M5S, Ariola (M5S): "Di Maio ha tutta la mia fiducia"
Politica

Omicidio Pamela, Salvini: â€œPer quell'infame la pena di morte Ã¨ anche pocoâ€
Politica

Europee M5S, Ariola (M5S): "Media ci hanno omologato alla Lega, paghiamo questo"
Politica

Caos M5S, Di Maio: non scappo. Si vota sul mio ruolo su Rousseau
Politica

5G e biliardino 4.0 nella fabbrica del futuro di Bosch Rexroth
Scienza e tecnologia

Conti Pubblici,Â Salvini: â€œDomani incontriamo tria per concordare risposta a Ueâ€
Politica

Dialight launches new range of industrial LED fixtures with optional integrated controls and smart sensors

- - Supports Integrated Smart Sensors

- Allows easy access for Installation and Upgrade

FARMINGDALE, New Jersey, May 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Dialight (LSE:DIA), Dialight, the global leader in industrial LED lighting innovation, launched its new Reliant™ industrial LED High Bay range for the EMEA and APAC markets today.

Designed to deliver superior energy efficiency, the new Reliant range represents exceptional value for warehouses, light manufacturing and other large indoor spaces.

Featuring a rugged new form factor, Reliant has the option of adding or retrofitting integrated controls, allowing for smart sensor installation at the center of the fixture, which ensures maximum return on investment.

The sensor and automation options just plug in and play, so they can be easily added at manufacturing stage, later during installation or retrofitted at a later date.

Reliant also offers field-replaceable lenses, multiple optical patterns, and a 10kV optional surge protection upgrade for superior on-site customization and flexibility and is available in 11,000 to 36,000 lumen output to accommodate a broad range of mounting heights.

"The new Reliant family of products is ideal for upgrading from antiquated HID and fluorescent fixtures, offering the long-life performance and value you've come to expect from the Dialight brand," said Marty Rapp, Dialight Group Chief Executive.

"It's unique, future-ready design supports plug-and-play integration with smart lighting controls for maximum efficiency and management ease today and down the road."

Built with the same uncompromising standards for reliability found in over one million Dialight High Bays already in place around the world, Reliant is backed by Dialight's 10-year warranty, among the industry's longest, best-in-class protections.

"With an L-70 rating at 55°C and L-90 rating at 25°C for 100,000 hours, Reliant delivers dependable, worry-free performance in ambient temperatures ranging from -40°C to +55°C," Rapp said.

Constructed of lightweight, industrial-grade materials, Reliant is simple to install with single-point suspension and easy access to the wiring compartment for service and on-site upgrades.

Ideal for retrofit and new construction, Reliant delivers high lumen efficiency—with up to 160 lumens per watt—for 1-to-1 replacement, and 1-for-2 in some cases, of existing HID fixtures.

Its robust 6kV/3kA built-in surge protection is field upgradable to 10kV, while Dialight's exclusive purpose-built, in-house designed power supply and thermal management system ensure optimal reliability and longevity of critical components.

Reliant is compatible with DALI 1.0 and 2.0, wired occupancy and daylight harvesting sensors, as well as Dialight IntelliLED wireless controls for automated lighting configuration and seamless integration with existing building automation solutions.

The new Reliant High Bay line is available now. To learn more about Reliant and Dialight's other market-leading industrial LED lighting solutions, visit www.Dialight.com

About Dialight Dialight (LSE: DIA.L) is a global leader in sustainable LED lighting for industrial applications. Dialight's LED products are providing the next generation of lighting solutions that deliver reduced energy consumption and create a safer working environment. Our products are specifically designed to provide superior operational performance, reliability and durability, reducing energy consumption and ongoing maintenance and achieving a rapid return on investment. The company is headquartered in the UK with operations in the USA, UK, Denmark, Germany, Malaysia, Singapore, Australia, Mexico and Brazil.  www.dialight.com.

MEDIA CONTACT: Nicole Paleologus SSPR 267-758-2638 nicolep@sspr.com


