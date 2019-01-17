17 gennaio 2019- 10:25 DigiCert completes purchase of QuoVadis, expands European presence and TLS, PKI offerings

- LEHI, Utah, Jan. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- DigiCert, Inc., the world's leading provider of TLS/SSL, IoT and other PKI solutions, today completed its acquisition of the QuoVadis Group from WISeKey International Holding Ltd (SIX: WIHN), a leading Swiss cybersecurity and IoT company. QuoVadis is a Qualified Trust Service Provider (TSP) in the European Union (EU) and Switzerland.

DigiCert will continue to operate QuoVadis as an EU and Swiss TSP, specialising in Qualified digital certificates and related services for Europe, as well as enterprise managed PKI services. The acquisition aligns with DigiCert's vision of providing the world's most globally dispersed and robust PKI-based solutions with local support. QuoVadis has operations in Switzerland, Germany, The Netherlands, Belgium, the UK and Bermuda.

"We are excited to welcome the QuoVadis team and technology to DigiCert, as we look to continue to serve our partners and customers with industry-leading solutions," said DigiCert CEO John Merrill. "The European market, like many parts of the world, has specific country and regional needs that can best be served with locally based teams and technology. The QuoVadis acquisition supports our commitment to Europe, combining our technology innovation with on-the-ground experts in the region."

With the acquisition, QuoVadis Qualified digital certificates will be backed by DigiCert, the world's leading TLS and PKI provider featuring best-in-class technology and infrastructure. QuoVadis Qualified digital certificates comply with eIDAS, the European Union's regulation on trust services for electronic transactions in the European Single Market, and may be used across borders of EU member states and in Switzerland. QuoVadis services include the following:

Under eIDAS, Qualified trust services provide legal certainty and increased security of electronic transactions. Beginning in June 2019, the EU Payment Services Directive 2015/2366 will require banking and financial services companies doing business in the EU to use Qualified website certificates for stronger identity assurance. Through the QuoVadis acquisition, DigiCert will be able to provide these certificates to help organisations comply with the Payment Services Directive. DigiCert will also support QuoVadis' plans to expand its technology footprint with an emphasis on migrating PKI services to datacentres in the Netherlands and Switzerland to provide customers with enhanced privacy and data protection services.

QuoVadis' trustcentre operations are compliant with international standards and have received numerous accreditations including WebTrust, ISO and country-specific approvals.

Additionally, through QuoVadis, DigiCert will become a leader in data integrity management for electronic records, digital signature technology for banking and e-invoicing applications, as well as remote digital signature solutions to enable signatures from any device. QuoVadis' PrimoSign and other signing platforms implement roaming digital signatures in a cost-effective and highly scalable way for organisations of all sizes, from small organisations to the enterprise.

DigiCert is also leading its market with quantum-resistant encryption technology development in partnership with ISARA and Gemalto. Recently, DigiCert announced its commitment to strengthen the security of blockchain-based platforms and other identity initiatives. DigiCert and QuoVadis are longstanding members of the CA/Browser Forum and are active in the Cloud Signature Consortium.

Additional QuoVadis datacenter assets remain subject to approval of the Regulatory Authority of Bermuda and are expected to transfer to DigiCert in the near future. Meantime, WISeKey will provide transition services to DigiCert for those assets.

About DigiCert, Inc.

DigiCert is the world's leading provider of scalable TLS/SSL, PKI solutions for identity and encryption. The most innovative companies, including 89 percent of Fortune 500 companies and 97 out of the 100 top global banks, choose DigiCert for its expertise in identity and encryption for web servers and Internet of Things devices. DigiCert supports TLS/SSL and other digital certificates for PKI deployments at any scale through its certificate lifecycle management platform, CertCentral®. The company is recognized for its enterprise-grade certificate management platform, fast and knowledgeable customer support, and market-leading security solutions. For the latest DigiCert news and updates, visit digicert.com or follow @digicert.

About WISeKey

WISeKey (SIX Swiss Exchange: WIHN) is a leading global cybersecurity company currently deploying large scale digital identity ecosystems for people and objects using Blockchain, AI and IoT respecting the Human as the Fulcrum of the Internet. WISeKey Microprocessors secure the pervasive computing shaping today's Internet of Everything. WISeKey IoT has an install base of over 1.5 billion microchips in virtually all IoT sectors (connected cars, smart cities, drones, agricultural sensors, anti-counterfeiting, smart lighting, servers, computers, mobile phones, crypto tokens etc.). WISeKey is uniquely positioned to be at the edge of IoT as our semiconductors produce a huge amount of Big Data that, when analyzed with Artificial Intelligence (AI), can help industrial applications to predict the failure of their equipment before it happens.

Our technology, trusted by the OISTE/WISeKey's Swiss based cryptographic Root of Trust ("RoT"), provides secure authentication and identification, in both physical and virtual environments, for the Internet of Things, Blockchain and Artificial Intelligence. The WISeKey RoT serves as a common trust anchor to ensure the integrity of online transactions among objects and between objects and people. For more information, visit www.wisekey.com.

