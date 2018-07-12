12 luglio 2018- 15:59 Dimetis Releases New Version Of Multi-Vendor Boss Broadcast Manager

- Dimetis BOSS BROADCAST Manager is a comprehensive broadcast management and control software platform for monitoring, configuring, and controlling streaming facilities, multiplex centers, IPTV, Digital Video Broadcasting (DVB) and Advanced Television Systems (ATSC/HDTV). It is a true multi-vendor broadcast network management software application that can monitor a large number of devices independent of manufacturer and technology, while hiding the complexity from the user. Some of the unique features include:

"The Dimetis BOSS BROADCAST Manager platform allows us to manage our broadcast operations more efficiently," said Mr. Gerd Schwager, working in program distribution at the German ARD broadcaster, Südwestrundfunk (SWR) in Baden-Baden. "It is very powerful that they can manage multiple vendors in a broadcast network and we look forward to utilizing the new event scheduler."

"We are excited to offer new BOSS BROADCAST Manager features as part of our solution suite that helps broadcasters streamline their business," said Mr. Thomas Will, CEO of Dimetis, GmbH. "We are dedicated to developing solutions that improve workflow, operational efficiencies and ultimately the financial health of our customers."

About DimetisStreamlining Operations – For over 18 years Dimetis has developed world-class tools for Media Workflow Automation, Video Workflow Orchestration, Post Production Workflow, NFV/SDN Orchestration and much more. Dimetis is a truly agnostic vendor, interfacing and working with all vendors, hardware or software.

The Dimetis global installed base of customers include such broadcasters as ARD and ZDF in Germany, as well as RAS and Rai Way in Italy and network operators AT&T, A1 Telekom Austria GlobeCast France, Hibernia (USA & Europe), Telstra Australia, and Telenor Norkring Norway. For more information please visit http://www.dimetis.com.

Twitter: @DimetisLinkedIn:www.linkedin.com/company/dimetisXing: https://www.xing.com/companies/dimetisgmbhYoutube: Dimetis - Official Channel

Media Contact:Mr. Glenn BoothVP of Marketing, Dimetisgbooth@dimetis.com+1 (720) 253-5706