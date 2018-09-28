Director General Jibrilu Markets The Bahamas In Japan

Da Tria il greco a Le rate ignoranti, ironia social sulla manovra
Cronache

Da Tria il greco a Le rate ignoranti, ironia social sulla manovra

La rivoluzione digitale di Unilever parte dai Millenials italiani
Economia

La rivoluzione digitale di Unilever parte dai Millenials italiani

Vitalizi, Fico: "La delibera Ã¨ giusta, l'aspettavano gli italiani, riparato una ferita sociale"
Politica

Vitalizi, Fico: "La delibera Ã¨ giusta, l'aspettavano gli italiani, riparato una ferita...

Arrestato il tifoso romanista che ha spinto donna all'Olimpico
Cronache

Arrestato il tifoso romanista che ha spinto donna all'Olimpico

Manovra, Fico: "Politiche di austeritÃ  non hanno portato a niente, spero non ci sia scontro con Ue"
Politica

Manovra, Fico: "Politiche di austeritÃ  non hanno portato a niente, spero non ci sia...

Nespresso presenta a Milano nuova gamma di caffÃ¨ "Master origin"
Cronache

Nespresso presenta a Milano nuova gamma di caffÃ¨ "Master origin"

Gianluca Corti: i prodotti innovativi di Wind Tre
Economia

Gianluca Corti: i prodotti innovativi di Wind Tre

Gianluca Corti: Wind 3 e le strategie della guerra dei prezzi
Economia

Gianluca Corti: Wind 3 e le strategie della guerra dei prezzi

Amazon apre un negozio a New York con i prodotti "4-star"
Politica

Amazon apre un negozio a New York con i prodotti "4-star"

Infografica - Aereo di linea manca la pista d'atterraggio e finisce in mare
Politica

Infografica - Aereo di linea manca la pista d'atterraggio e finisce in mare

Terremoto in Indonesia, le persone scappano in strada
Politica

Terremoto in Indonesia, le persone scappano in strada

"School Hacks", la scuola ai tempi dei social su Disney Channel
Spettacoli

"School Hacks", la scuola ai tempi dei social su Disney Channel

Esquilino-San Giovanni: cittadini in protesta contro la preferenziale Atac
Roma

Esquilino-San Giovanni: cittadini in protesta contro la preferenziale Atac

Conte: non temo bocciatura Ue, non so che si aspettasse Moscovici
Politica

Conte: non temo bocciatura Ue, non so che si aspettasse Moscovici

Manovra, Conte: il reddito di cittadinanza contrasterÃ  la povertÃ 
Politica

Manovra, Conte: il reddito di cittadinanza contrasterÃ  la povertÃ 

Conte: dialogo proficuo con Mattarella, non Ã¨ contraltare
Politica

Conte: dialogo proficuo con Mattarella, non Ã¨ contraltare

Il nuovo album di Piotta "Interno 7": "Ãˆ il mio piÃ¹ intimo"
Spettacoli

Il nuovo album di Piotta "Interno 7": "Ãˆ il mio piÃ¹ intimo"

Il Ray Charles della metro di New York conquista i pendolari e fa un regalo per ogni donazione
Politica

Il Ray Charles della metro di New York conquista i pendolari e fa un regalo per ogni...

Conte: spread alto? Non mi fa piacere, ma cambieranno idea
Politica

Conte: spread alto? Non mi fa piacere, ma cambieranno idea

Conte: ho chiamato Tria, ha negato di aver pensato a dimissioni
Politica

Conte: ho chiamato Tria, ha negato di aver pensato a dimissioni


Director General Jibrilu Markets The Bahamas In Japan

- "The objective was to see how we could increase tourism between our two countries," she said. "It was recognized in Japan that the Caribbean is a desirable destination but they know very little about us and so this was such an incredible opportunity to showcase The Bahamas at its best."

The Director General said The Islands Of The Bahamas were an easy sell. "We have diversity, connectivity because you can fly to New York and straight to Japan and we have routes that make it feasible."

In several days Minister of Tourism and Aviation, Dionisio D'Aguilar, will also lead a team to China consisting of other tourism stakeholders such as Atlantis, Baha Mar, The Pointe and the Out Islands Promotion Board.

Jibrilu says The Islands Of The Bahamas are looking to lure more tourists from Asia. "Travel from Asia is perhaps the highest from anywhere in the world," she said. "Air Canada has come on board with us as well. We will also have meetings with top tier media to display a Destination Bahamas."

Air arrivals to The Islands Of The Bahamas are up by some 15 percent, according to tourism officials. However, Jibrilu said the destination is not resting on its laurels.

"Numbers are high but it is now incumbent on us to do everything we can to keep these numbers where they are and to keep these numbers going in the right direction," she said.  

ABOUT THE BAHAMASThe Islands Of The Bahamas have a place in the sun for everyone. The destination offers an easily accessible tropical getaway and provides convenience for travelers with preclearance through U.S. customs and immigration, and the Bahamian dollar is on par with the U.S. dollar. For more information call 1-800-Bahamas or visit www.Bahamas.com. Look for The Bahamas on the web on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube.

 

MEDIA CONTACTKendea Smithksmith@bahamas.com242-397-2786

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/749567/Bahamas_Logo.jpg


in evidenza
Monte-Giulia Salemi flirt? Gf Vip 3, ecco la verità

Grande Fratello Vip News

Monte-Giulia Salemi flirt?
Gf Vip 3, ecco la verità

Zurich Connect

Zurich Connect ti permette di risparmiare sull'assicurazione auto senza compromessi sulla qualità del servizio. Scopri la polizza auto e fai un preventivo

Abiti sartoriali da Uomo, Canali

Dal 1934 Canali realizza raffinati abiti da uomo di alta moda sartoriale. Scopri la nuova collezione Canali.


RICHIEDI ONLINE IL TUO MUTUO
Finalità del mutuo
Importo del mutuo
Euro 		Durata del mutuo
anni
in collaborazione con
logo MutuiOnline.it
Testata giornalistica registrata - Direttore responsabile Angelo Maria Perrino - Reg. Trib. di Milano nÂ° 210 dell'11 aprile 1996 - P.I. 11321290154

Â© 1996 - 2018 Uomini & Affari S.r.l. Tutti i diritti sono riservati

Per la tua pubblicitÃ  sul sito: Clicca qui

Contatti

Cookie Policy

Affaritaliani, prima di pubblicare foto, video o testi da internet, compie tutte le opportune verifiche al fine di accertarne il libero regime di circolazione e non violare i diritti di autore o altri diritti esclusivi di terzi. Per segnalare alla redazione eventuali errori nell'uso del materiale riservato, scriveteci a segnalafoto@affaritaliani.it: provvederemo prontamente alla rimozione del materiale lesivo di diritti di terzi.