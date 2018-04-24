Ridato ossigeno ad Alfie, la madre: Ã¨ prova che medici sbagliano
Politica

Champions, Di Francesco: fondamentale essere ancora piÃ¹ squadra
Sport

Volvo Cars: Premium a tutti gli effetti, intervista a Roberto Lonardi
Altro

Gabriele Cirilli: la Juve? Demotivata, vedo un grande Napoli
Spettacoli

Intesa Sanpaolo e Panini, figurine dedicate alle giovani che vogliono sognare
Economia

Intesa Sanpaolo e Panini: nuova iniziativa con XME CONTO UP! per le giovani
Economia

Gabriele Cirilli a teatro: sul palco riesco ad essere me stesso
Spettacoli

Toronto, il killer vuole farsi sparare ma il poliziotto mantiene sangue freddo
Cronache

Medico di base ruba in casa di un suo paziente a Torino
Politica

Previsioni meteo per mercoledÃ¬, 25 aprile
Cronache

Contraffazione di abbigliamento sportivo, 3 arresti e sequestro di un opificio a Napoli
Politica

Governo, Mattarella riparte da un'(auspicabile) intesa M5s-Pd
Politica

Rupert Everett: Wilde perseguitato, "succede ancora oggi"
Spettacoli

Rupert Everett nel "Nome della Rosa": "A Eco piacerebbe"
Spettacoli

Bernini (Fi): "Governo senza centrodestra sarebbe tradimento verso gli elettori italiani"
Politica

Martina: "Vergognoso che leader centro-destra siano in Friuli con un pensiero a Palazzo Chigi
Politica

Di Maio: "Salvini non vuole responsabilita', ipotesi alleanza con centro-destra fallita"
Politica

Governo, mandato esplorativo a Fico entro giovedÃ¬ su M5s-Pd
Politica

Governo, Roberto Fico: mi metterÃ² al lavoro da subito
Politica

Boccia (PD): "Rispetto per ruolo del presidente Fico, follia non ascoltare idee degli altri partiti"
Politica

Discover a wonderful life with HUAWEI AppGallery

- On March 27th, at the grand release conference in Paris, AppGallery was unveiled together with HUAWEI P20 smartphone. What is AppGallery and what is noticeable about it? Follow this guide to find out.

AppGallery is Huawei's official app distribution platform. It allows users to search, download, manage, and share mobile apps on Huawei mobile devices with delicate and convenient user experiences. In China, over 160 million users find their favorite apps in AppGallery every month. More than 120 billion downloads have been completed from AppGallery. Now, Huawei users all over the world can experience AppGallery by updating EMUI to the latest version.

When users open the homepage of AppGallery, rich catalogues of carefully chosen apps come into view. From collections catalog, users can find new apps, new games, innovative apps and recommendations.

All apps in AppGallery are sorted into categories. 18 categories, including games, cover all aspects of daily life. Shopping, food, travel, accommodation and entertainment, all that you need is here.

The top section shows a variety of apps and games ranked according to different aspects. Top apps is a list of overall top-ranking apps and games. The top rated apps and most popular games are just a click away.

The manager section helps users to update and manage their apps. Functions include Updates, Installation manager, Installation package management and Storage cleaner. Enable "Auto-update over WLAN" and AppGallery will keep the apps up-to-date automatically when the device is connected to WiFi and is charging. More intelligence and convenience, less worry.

Me - another important section in AppGallery - helps users to manage their gifts, comments and replies, purchase history as well as AppGallery settings. Users can also find the help they need here.

Huawei exclusive gifts are claimed in the Gift center: vouchers, VIP cards, special discounts and exclusive in-game items. All kinds of generous offers are regularly updated and only available on Huawei platform. Open AppGallery to uncover small surprises and make life more enjoyable.

Besides its rich content and easy-to-operate functions, AppGallery is also fully prepared to ensure app quality with a quad-layer security mechanism: all apps must pass privacy check, security vulnerability scanning, malicious behavior detection and manual real-name security check. AppGallery complies with EU General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) and is fully committed to protecting users' personal privacy. A convenient and intimate user experience is guaranteed. 

Secure apps, endless joy - explore a wonderful life with Huawei AppGallery today.

