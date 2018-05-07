7 maggio 2018- 15:39 DMC2018 Leads New Developments in the Mold Industry

- SHANGHAI, May 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Die & Mould China 2018 (DMC2018) and the 2018 Shanghai International Automotive Moulding and Forming Technology Expo, co-organized by the China Die & Mould Industry Association and Shanghai International Exhibition Co., Ltd., will be held from June 5 to June 9, 2018 at the National Exhibition and Convention Center in Hongqiao, Shanghai (2H/3H/4.1H Halls). The theme of event, "bringing together refined manufacturing and integration technologies while showcasing integrated molding and collaborative manufacturing for higher quality and efficiency", accurately portrays the current direction of the industry. The 2018 Shanghai International Automotive Moulding and Forming Technology Expo held concurrently will bring in more molding equipment and technical content, demonstrating the highest levels of China's automotive molding and forming technology and equipment.

The 100,000-square meter event is expected to attract thousands of exhibitors from nearly 20 countries and regions, including Switzerland, Japan, Germany, South Korea, Italy and France. With a focus on industry needs, DMC2018 creates a platform that showcases lean manufacturing equipment, automated and intelligent manufacturing technologies as well as integrated molding and precision mold manufacturing.

With a new venue and longer exhibition period, DMC2018 leads new developments across the mold industry

DMC2018 will move to the National Exhibition and Convention Center in Hongqiao, Shanghai, as part of its strategy of achieving wider coverage across China, and will lead the optimization and upgrading of mold manufacturing through manufacturing technologies defined by streamlining of processes, automation, digitalization, integration, networking and intelligence, promoting the transformation of the mold industry.

A vastly improved layout

The organizers restructured the layout of the exhibits, providing a better and more meaningful experience for visitors.

Precision processing, manufacturing and integration, automation, control and measurement integration, intelligent and efficient manufacturing technologies, equipment and tools, complete manufacturing solutions, precision components and mold materials from Japan, Europe and the US

EDM and electric machine tools, automation and equipment, additive manufacturing technologies, mold steel and mold materials, Internet-optimized CAD/CAM/CAE integration and digital management technologies, measurement tools

Mold and material forming technologies, plastics and pressure machinery, die-inspection-fixture integration solutions for body-in-white, lightweight forming technologies for automotive and aerospace, comprehensive molds (for electronics and home appliances)

With the exhibition extended to five days, the event creates a top industry platform with more value-added services

Given the continued economic growth and accelerated transformation of the mold industry, in a move to fully meet the purchasing needs of exhibitors and visitors and provide more value-added services for exhibitors, the organizers have extended the exhibition period from four to five days, creating a larger networking platform for exhibitors and visitors and maximizing the business and trade value of the event.

Shanghai International Exhibition Co., Ltd.Address: No.10 Building, Hongqiao Zhenro Center,666 Shenhong Road, ShanghaiTel: (86-21) 6279 2828Fax: (86-21) 65455124Email: dmc2018@siec-ccpit.com